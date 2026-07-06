Neu: Isle of Harris Whisky – die neue Core Expression der Brennerei auf der Hebriden-Insel

Auch für den deutschen Markt gedacht ist eine neue Abfüllung der Isle of Harris Distillery auf der gleichnamigen Hebrideninsel: Der Isle of Harris Whisky wird neben dem The Hearach und The Oloroso ein Teil der Core-Range werden, oder besser gesagt: DER Signature Whisky der Brennerei.

Der Isle of Harris Whisky stammt aus Bourbon- und Olorosofässern und wird am 14. Juli im Rahmen einer Veranstaltung in der Destillerie vorgestellt und ist danach ab 22. Juli breiter distribuiert. Auch wir Whiskyfreunde im deutschen Sprachraum haben Grund zur Freude – er wird ab August auch bei uns erhältlich sein. Eine dementsprechende Meldung werden wir dann natürlich für Sie bringen.

Hier aber zuächst einmal die Vorstellung des Isle of Harris Whisky:

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Isle of Harris Distillery marks the start of an exciting new chapter with Isle of Harris Whisky: a signature single malt to anchor its whisky portfolio

– Monday 6 July – After more than a decade of distilling, Isle of Harris Distillery is announcing the launch of a new signature single malt Scotch whisky that captures its distinctive island character and is aptly named Isle of Harris Whisky.

Proudly made entirely on the Isle of Harris, the new core expression encapsulates the lightly peated, fresh and vibrant island style created by the team of local distillers behind Isle of Harris Gin and The Hearach Single Malt Whisky.

Priced at £50 RRP, Isle of Harris Single Malt Whisky offers a super-premium yet approachable single malt, inviting a more relaxed way of enjoying the distinctive island spirit without compromising quality or character.

With notes of butterscotch, floral sweetness and gentle spice, Isle of Harris Whisky is lightly peated and matured in a combination of ex-bourbon and ex-Oloroso sherry casks for a smooth and complex profile. It can be enjoyed equally as a sippable dram for quiet moments of appreciation, or shared with friends in a simple, refreshing serve.

This permanent addition to the range marks a significant strategic milestone in the distillery’s journey. Since opening in 2015, Isle of Harris Distillery has grown from a single spirit to a globally recognised brand rooted in community and place. With 10 years of whisky distilling and maturation now behind it, the distillery has built the stock reserves required to support consistent global supply, future innovation, and the development of a broader, more structured whisky portfolio.

The launch of Isle of Harris Whisky marks the evolution of the distillery’s whisky offering from a single signature product into a more varied portfolio with distinct flavour profiles, price points and occasions for enjoyment. Alongside The Hearach and The Oloroso, the new expression creates a clearer portfolio architecture designed to support both domestic and international growth.

Ron MacEachran, Executive Chairman of Isle of Harris Distillery, said:

“The Isle of Harris Single Malt Whisky emphasises how far we’ve come as a distillery over the last 10 years. From the outset, our ambition has been to create spirits that share the story of our island with the world. Made to pour, share and savour, this new expression has been crafted with moments of relaxed enjoyment very much in mind and with a desire to introduce our spirits to a wider community. “The Isle of Harris Whisky joins The Hearach – the distillery’s inaugural single malt and defining North Star – and The Oloroso to create a more complete and balanced range. Together, these whiskies offer different flavour profiles, price points, and occasions for enjoyment, while staying true to the same uncompromising standards. “This launch also gives us a stronger platform for long-term international growth. By aligning our whisky more closely under the Isle of Harris name, we’re building on the global recognition already established through Isle of Harris Gin and creating a clearer identity for consumers discovering the brand for the first time.”

Shona Macleod, Distillery Blender at Isle of Harris Distillery, said:

“From the very beginning, we’ve been shaping a whisky portfolio that reflects the character of Harris. With Isle of Harris Whisky, we wanted to create a spirit that feels both distinctive and approachable, without losing any of that sense of place. “The combination of bourbon and Oloroso casks brings warmth, sweetness and gentle spice, while the light peat adds depth without overpowering the spirit. Made, matured and married in the Isle of Harris, it’s a whisky designed to be enjoyed with family and friends, perfect in a highball or a simple serve, and always with a deep sense of connection to the island it comes from.”

As with everything produced by Isle of Harris Distillery, this launch will share the story of Harris with the world. Expanding the whisky portfolio will also help bring more visitors to the island, support continued investment, and create new opportunities for the future.

Isle of Harris Whisky will first be available for purchase exclusively from the distillery shop in Tarbert from 14 July, with a ceilidh hosted at the distillery that evening to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Over the following days, the celebrations will continue at the HebCelt festival in Stornoway on 15-18 July. Islanders and visitors will have the chance to purchase bottles from the HebCelt shop and sample the new whisky neat or in a highball at the Isle of Harris Distillery tent.

The whisky will then be available online from 22 July via harrisdistillery.com. A wider roll out will begin in August across UK speciality retailers and key international markets including the US, Germany and France from August onwards. The Hearach and The Oloroso will continue to be available under the umbrella of the Isle of Harris Single Malt Scotch Whisky, with updated labelling, new gift boxes and an updated naming structure aligns the whisky range more closely with Isle of Harris Gin and the wider distillery brand as the business continues its international expansion strategy.