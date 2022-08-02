Neu: Mortlach Midnight Malt 30 Year Old

In nicht ganz alltäglicher Form stellt Diageo den neuen Mortlach Midnight Malt 30yo vor – ohne Presseaussendung, mit zwei Bildern, einem Fact Sheet und einem Audiofile, in dem Autor und Whiskyenthusiast Felipe Schrieberg (@schriebergfr auf Instagram) über den Geschmack der neuen Abfüllung erzählt.

Interessant auch der Preiszettel, den Diageo an den neuen Mortlach hängt: Kostet der 20 Jahre alte Mortlach noch etwas über 200 Euro, und ist der Mortlach 21yo aus den Special Releases 2020 derzeit für knapp über 600 Euro erhältlich, ruft man für den Mortlach Midnight Malt 30yo in UK 3700 Pfund, also umgerechnet etwas über 4400 Euro auf.

Hier das Wichtigste über die mit 49,1% vol. abgefüllte Neuerscheinung, von uns zusammengefasst:

Produktinformationen:

ABV: 49.1%

AGE: 30 Years

RRSP: £3,700

CASK: Refill American Oak & European Oak combined, split to finish in Bordeaux wine, Calvados & Guatemalan rum seasoned casks. Then finally married in custom quarter casks.

AVAILABLE FROM: August 2022

Offizielle Tasting Notes:

APPEARANCE: Muted amber. Excellent beading.

NOSE: A mellow nose with some initial prickle. This settles in time to reveal a savoury and faintly herbal top note,

suggesting pork crackling sprinkled with dry sage.

PALATE: A richly winey, apple fruity and mouth-watering start delights the palate, backed by a long spicy intensity with a delicious black pepper note that really persists.

FINISH: Long, sweet and deep-flavoured, with a light

peppery spiciness. With water, still sweet and softer, with the spicy heat joined by a suggestion of mint chocolate in the lingering aftertaste.

So sieht die Verpackung aus:

Produktblatt als PDF:

Audiokommentar von Felipe Schrieberg