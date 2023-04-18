Neu: Royal Salute Coronation of King Charles III Edition

Zur bevorstehenden Krönung von King Charles III. werden wir (nicht nur) im Whiskybereich einige Sonderausgaben sehen, die auf das Ereignis in der einen oder anderen Form darauf Bezug nehmen (Besuchern der Messe in Nürnberg möge vielleicht die Sonderdose des Shortbread von Walker aufgefallen sein).

Eine nicht zu verlierende Wette hätte man darauf abschließen können, dass der Blend Royal Salute mit einer Special Edition auf den Markt kommen würde – und hier ist sie: Royal Salute Coronation of King Charles III Edition. Ca. 24.000 Euro wird eine der 500 Flaschen kosten – und ab Ende April verfügbar sein.

Hier die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung dazu:

CELEBRATE THE BEGINNING OF A NEW ERA WITH THE ROYAL SALUTE CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III EDITION

First created as a gift for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her Coronation in 1953, Royal Salute, the master of exceptional aged Scotch whisky, marks the start of a new era of contemporary monarchy with a precious limited-edition expression, the Royal Salute Coronation of King Charles III Edition.

Since its inception, Royal Salute has honoured the British Monarchy and marked significant milestones with unique expressions that represent and embody a moment in history. As the Scotch originated as a Coronation gift 70 years ago, there couldn’t be a more fitting moment for Royal Salute to pay homage once again.

Expertly crafted by Royal Salute Master Blender, Sandy Hyslop, the coveted expression is a timeless whisky to be treasured and savoured for years to come. A blend of over 53 rare malt and grain whiskies, to reflect the year Royal Salute was first crafted, the Royal Salute Coronation of King Charles III Edition is a beautifully rich and complex expression with notes of fresh redcurrants, dark chocolate praline, and freshly roasted chestnuts, and a palate of sweet figs and fresh ginger leading up to a long and rich finish with a playful spice.

Commenting on the precious release, Sandy Hyslop, said:

„This expression is a momentous tribute to both the British Monarchy and Royal Salute’s unique origin story. I wanted to mark this memorable occasion with a blend that was as iconic and special as the original Royal Salute 21-Year-Old Signature Blend that was created in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Crafting this blend has been the perfect occasion to reflect on the innovative approach we’ve taken to blending whisky for the past 70 years, and a moment to look forward to what can be achieved in years to come.“

The Royal Salute Coronation of King Charles III Edition is housed in a Dartington Crystal decanter, tinted in a deep sapphire blue hue, reminiscent of the precious stones set within the Imperial State Crown. In keeping with Royal Salute’s signature style, the decanter is presented in a stunning wooden box inspired by the iconic Westminster Abbey, with details intricately chiselled into the wood, paying tribute to the historic setting of British Coronation ceremonies since 1066. The jewels and crests of each country forming Great Britain were the inspiration for the artwork inside the gift box, symbolising the unity under the Crown and enduring solidarity between the nations.

Only 500 precious bottles of the Royal Salute Coronation of King Charles III Edition will be available from April 2023, at selected specialist retailers