HighlandsNeue WhiskysVerkostungsnotiz

Neue Single Cask Abfüllung von Tomatin für UK: Tomatin PX Cask 2001

Mit einer 21 Jahre langen Vollreifung in einem Pedro Ximenez-Fass sollte der Whisky klassische Noten einer Sherryfass-Abfüllung bieten

Leider nur in Großbritannien ist die Einzelfassabfüllung Tomatin PX Cask 2001 der Highland Destillerie vorgesehen – sie kann jetzt bei ausgesuchten Händlern gekauft werden, zum Preis von 395 Pfund pro Flasche.

Die Tasting Notes versprechen in der Nase Noten von Ahornsirup, kandierten Walnüssen, Pflaumen, in Rum getränkten Sultaninen, dunkler Schokolade, Sirup, Espresso, Leder, Trockenfrüchten und Zimt. Am Gaumen bietet der Tomatin PX Cask 2001 Aromen von Kirsch- und Pflaumenlikör, goldenem Sirup und jamaikanischem Ingwerkuchen.

Graham Eunson, der Master Distiller bei Tomatin, merkt zum neuen Whisky folgendes an:

Our latest UK Exclusive is one of exceptional character. The whisky has been aged to perfection and the result is a rich and complex flavour profile. The interplay between this outstanding single malt and the PX cask is simply wonderful. The bitterness of dark chocolate, treacle, espresso and leather are expertly drawn out, while the signature distillery character shines through.

