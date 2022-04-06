Neu: Talisker Elements 27yo – Triple Matured Cask Strength Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Aus UK erreicht uns die Mitteilung über einen neuen Talisker, der exklusiv in der Brennerei auf der Insel Skye verkauft wird (die ja in diesem Jahr wieder weitaus näher liegt als in den Jahren zuvor): Der Talisker Elements 27yo ist ein zunächst in refill caks, danach in stark ausgekohlten Fässern und zuletzt in Puncheons aus europäischer Eiche gereifter Whisky in Fassstärke (58% vol.), der im Shop £495 kosten wird und auf 2000 Flaschen limitiert ist.

Nähere Infos und ein Statement des Distillery Managers nachfolgend:

TALISKER RELEASES LIMITED EDITION 27 YEAR OLD TRIPLE-MATURED CASK STRENGTH SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY: TALISKER ELEMENTS

Talisker announces the release of Talisker Elements – a new limited edition triple-matured cask strength bottle created in homage to the power of the ever-changing elements on the Isle of Skye. This 27 Year Old Single Malt Scotch whisky is only the second triple-matured Talisker released to date and is exclusively available to purchase from Talisker’s Skye distillery.

Made by the sea, this bold richly detailed Talisker has been aged in three different types of casks. First in refill casks, followed by a second maturation in heavily-charred casks, and, lastly, given time to marry in old European Oak Puncheons. At natural cask strength, Talisker Elements embodies classic Talisker campfire smoke with sweet notes that brings to life Talisker’s elemental contrasts of aromas. Arriving like a thunder-clap on the palate at first, this deep many-layered bottle finishes with an intense smoky, spicy, and chilli-pepper power that could match any maritime storm.

Daniel Lumsden, Talisker Distillery Manager, commented:

‘The Isle of Skye is a constant inspiration for the whisky we craft and this bottle celebrates the power and depth of the elements around us by exploring the thunderous waves of flavours unique to Talisker’s rugged coastal home. From intense smoky winds and beastly storms to sweet soaring skies and salty maritime aromas, the explorer spirit of Skye is captured by Talisker Elements. Whisky lovers who brave the long journey to meet us on Skye will certainly be rewarded for their adventurous spirit by having the chance to taste what I regard as the most expressive, elemental Talisker released yet ’

This summer, Talisker will unveil a new reimagined visitor experience, after undergoing a major transformation as part of Diageo’s £185 million investment in Scotch whisky tourism.

Talisker Elements 27 Year-Old whisky is available to purchase now at the Talisker distillery. This unique bottling will retail at RRP £495 per 70cl, is bottled at 58% ABV with just 2000 bottles are available.