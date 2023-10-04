Mittwoch, 04. Oktober 2023, 17:02:02
Neu: Teeling Distillery Exclusive Single Pot Still Red Wine Portuguese Oak

Soeben erschienen: der neue Teeling Distillery-exclusive Whiskey aus dem portugiesischen Rotweinfass in Fassstärke - Bestelllink im Artikel

Ein neuer Distillery-only Teeling ist soeben von der Dubliner Brennerei vorgestellt worden: der Teeling Distillery Exclusive Single Pot Still Red Wine Portuguese Oak stammt aus portugiesischen Rotweinfässern, wurde in Fassstärke mit 62,2% vol. abgefüllt und kostet vor Ort oder im Online-Shop der Brennerei 100 Euro (plus Porto und Verpackung).

Hier alle Infos dazu samt Tasting Notes:

PresseartikelFür den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Introducing our NEW Teeling Distillery Exclusive Single Pot Still!

We are delighted to announce the newest edition of our Distillery Exclusive Single Pot Still Single Cask whiskeys at Teeling Whiskey, with our new Single Pot Still Red Wine Portuguese Oak!

This exciting new bottling holds a special place amongst our Team Teeling staff who have hand selected this unique cask from a wide number of whiskey samples from our warehouses at Teeling, that impart rich dark fruits, soft tannins and a subtle grape acidity, balanced with Pot Still spices!

Consisiting of our award-winning Single Pot Still Whiskey, that is crafted with a recipe of 50% malted and 50% unmalted barley, this Dublin Distilled Single Pot Still whiskey is aged in none other than Red Wine Portuguese Oak, with no chill filtration and bottled at natural cask strength of 62.2% ABV for that full flavour experience!

Tasting notes
Nose: Vibrant notes of rich dark fruits, cinnamon spice, brown sugar and a hint of dark chocolate.

Taste: Creamy butterscotch and vanilla intermingle with bursts of red fruits and soft tannins that coat the palate, along with hints of clove and cinnamon.

Finish: Long warming finish with notes of strawberry jam, raisins, ginger spice tannins and grape must.

Our Single Pot Still Red Wine Portuguese Oak will be available to purchase exclusively in our Gift Shop and Online Shop, as well as to sample at our Distillery Bang Bang Bar

For more information on this new release or our new merch please reach out to our Gift Shop Team at shop@teelingwhiskey.com.

