Neu von Douglas Laing: The Epicurean Wood Series White Port Cask Finished Lowland Malt Scotch Whisky

Der unabhängige Abfüller Douglas Laing stellt heute eine neue Abfüllung in der The Epicurean Wood Series vor: Ein White Port Cask Finished Lowland Malt Scotch Whisky kommt in Kürze auf den Markt, natürlich dann auch nach Deutschland. Er ist mit 48% abgefüllt und wird voraussichtlich 72 Euro kosten, so die Angaben von Douglas Laing.

Mehr über den neuen Blended Malt in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung:

PR-Text für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

The Epicurean Launches White Port Finished Addition to “Wood Series” Single Cask Series

Douglas Laing & Co., leading distiller, blender and bottler, has today released a White Port Cask Finished Lowland Malt Scotch Whisky as part of The Epicurean Wood Series.

The sixth Single Cask release in the specialist “Wood Series” is bottled at a high alcohol strength of 48% and is proudly offered without colouring or chill-filtration. This innovative collection already encompasses a Ruby Port Finish and a Rivesaltes Finish, amongst others, and seeks to demonstrate that flavour is created throughout the Whisky-making process but most significantly during the interaction between the spirit and the wood when it is in the oak cask. This latest edition is said to be “perfectly fruity and packed with fresh, zesty charm, balanced with a delicious sugary sweetness”.

In crafting The Epicurean Limited Edition, the Lowland Malt Scotch Whisky is first matured in premium American Oak before being re-racked into a hand-selected White Port Single Cask for a second maturation period of more than twelve months.

The White Port cask itself originates from the Douro Valley in northern Portugal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the oldest demarcated wine regions in the world.

Jenny Rogerson, Head of Marketing at Douglas Laing commented:

“Our Epicurean brand is characterised by his own effervescent, adventurous personality, and the spirit within is the ultimate distillation of Scotland’s Lowland region, representing the archetypally fresh, vibrant flavour profile of the Malt Whiskies distilled there. It’s these two factors – the versatile Malt Whisky and our Lowland gent’s innovative brand values – that lend themselves particularly well to this Limited Edition Wood Series, which seeks to compare and contrast a cross-section of fascinating finishes.”

Packed in a premium gift tube, The Epicurean White Port Finish Limited Edition is expected to retail at £60.00/€72.00 from good specialist retailers.