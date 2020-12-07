Neu von Kilchoman: Unique Islay Series An Geamhradh 2020

Die Hanseatische Weinhandelsgesellschaft hat neue Single Cask Abfüllungen aus der Destillerie Kilchoman angekündigt – und zwar gleich sieben an der Zahl: Die Unique Islay Series An Geamhradh 2020 bringt jede Menge besondere Abfüllungen – die wir Ihnen hier nachfolgend mit ihren Details auflisten. Sie sollten dann in absehbarer Zeit im Fachhandel zu finden sein, der Sie dann auch über die Preise der Flaschen informiert:
Kilchoman Vintage 2013 56,7% vol. – Fresh Bourbon Barrel – Finish in Calvados Hogshead ( 9 Monate)
Taste: The Calvados Finish has a wonderful aroma of green apples and sweet caramel intermingled with a salty briny aftertaste.
Kilchoman Vintage 2012 55,6% vol. – Fresh Bourbon Barrel – Finish in Ruby Port Quarter Cask (7 Monate)
Taste: The Ruby Port Quarter Cask Finish has a powerful rich texture with summer fruits and peat smoke on the back of the palate
Kilchoman Vintage 2012 53,5% vol. – Fresh Bourbon Barrel – Finish in an „STR“ ex-red wine Hogshead (14 Monate)
Taste: The STR (Shaved, Toasted and Re-charred ex-red wine) Finish has a fruity rich character with plums and apricots to the fore with soft peat smoke on the palate
Kilchoman Vintage 2010 56,0% vol.- Fresh Bourbon Barrel
Taste: The Bourbon Barrel has well integrated citrus, lemon and caramel with underlying sweet- ness and peat smoke on the palate
Kilchoman Vintage 2012 56,6% vol. – Fresh Oloroso Cask
Taste: The Oloroso Hogshead, produced from Kilchoman 100% Islay unpeated malt, has a full bodied spicy, rich character with only hints of salti- ness on the back of the palate
Kilchoman Vintage 2013 56,3% vol. – Fresh Bourbon barrel – Finish in a PX Hogshead (9 Monate)
Taste: The PX Hogshead Finish has wonderful balance between the citrus and lemon from the bourbon barrel and spicy, rich sweetness from the PX cask.
Kilchoman Vintage 2010 56,5% vol.- Fresh Bourbon Barrel
Taste: This Bourbon Barrel has waves of orange peel, vanilla pods and fresh peat smoke.