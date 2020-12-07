Montag, 07. Dezember 2020, 21:49:06
Neu von Kilchoman: Unique Islay Series An Geamhradh 2020

Sieben Einzelfassabfüllungen kommen in Kürze in den deutschen Handel - darunter ein ungetorfter Kilchoman aus dem Olorosofass

Beam 2020 Laphroaig

Die Hanseatische Weinhandelsgesellschaft hat neue Single Cask Abfüllungen aus der Destillerie Kilchoman angekündigt – und zwar gleich sieben an der Zahl: Die Unique Islay Series An Geamhradh 2020 bringt jede Menge besondere Abfüllungen – die wir Ihnen hier nachfolgend mit ihren Details auflisten. Sie sollten dann in absehbarer Zeit im Fachhandel zu finden sein, der Sie dann auch über die Preise der Flaschen informiert:

Kilchoman Vintage 2013 56,7% vol. – Fresh Bourbon Barrel – Finish in Calvados Hogshead ( 9 Monate)

Taste: The Calvados Finish has a wonderful aroma of green apples and sweet caramel intermingled with a salty briny aftertaste.

Kilchoman Vintage 2012 55,6% vol. – Fresh Bourbon Barrel – Finish in Ruby Port Quarter Cask (7 Monate)

Taste: The Ruby Port Quarter Cask Finish has a powerful rich texture with summer fruits and peat smoke on the back of the palate

Kilchoman Vintage 2012 53,5% vol. – Fresh Bourbon Barrel – Finish in an „STR“ ex-red wine Hogshead (14 Monate)

Taste: The STR (Shaved, Toasted and Re-charred ex-red wine) Finish has a fruity rich character with plums and apricots to the fore with soft peat smoke on the palate

Kilchoman Vintage 2010 56,0% vol.- Fresh Bourbon Barrel

Taste: The Bourbon Barrel has well integrated citrus, lemon and caramel with underlying sweet- ness and peat smoke on the palate

Kilchoman Vintage 2012 56,6% vol. – Fresh Oloroso Cask

Taste: The Oloroso Hogshead, produced from Kilchoman 100% Islay unpeated malt, has a full bodied spicy, rich character with only hints of salti- ness on the back of the palate

“We only filled a handful of casks with unpeated 100% Islay spirit over the past 15 years and it was always going to be fascinating how they deve- loped differently from the usually peated malt. Although faint notes of peated spirit from the previous spirit runs can be found in the whisky, it is overridden on the palate with strong spice, bold fruits and coastal flavours”

Anthony Wills, Kilchoman Founder

Kilchoman Vintage 2013 56,3% vol. – Fresh Bourbon barrel – Finish in a PX Hogshead (9 Monate)

Taste: The PX Hogshead Finish has wonderful balance between the citrus and lemon from the bourbon barrel and spicy, rich sweetness from the PX cask.

Kilchoman Vintage 2010 56,5% vol.- Fresh Bourbon Barrel

Taste: This Bourbon Barrel has waves of orange peel, vanilla pods and fresh peat smoke.

Vorheriger ArtikelPR/Video: Nick Offerman für Lagavulin – A Dram Good Holiday

