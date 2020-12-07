PR/Video: Nick Offerman für Lagavulin – A Dram Good Holiday

Auch in diesem Jahr ist der us-amerikanische Komiker und Schauspieler Nick Offerman in der Vorweihnachtszeit unterwegs, um auf unterhaltsame Weise für Lagavulin zu werben. Diesmal geht es um den Lagavulin 8, den neuesten Internettrend „Lip syncing“ und… aber sehen Sie selbst. Alles Weitere dazu in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung, die wir von Diageo dazu erhalten haben:

Nick Offerman and Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky Are Having a Dram Good Holiday at Home

The Newest Video in the ‘Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky’ Series Toasts to a New Form of Holiday Entertainment

Your Living Room (December 7, 2020) – If you’re in for a simpler form of merrymaking this holiday season, longtime friends Nick Offerman and Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky have you covered. In the newest holiday spot in the ‘Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky’ series, Nick Offerman shares how you can have a perfectly good holiday at home, free from endless screen time and new-fangled internet media, despite these unprecedented times.

“A Dram Good Holiday” reveals Nick’s preferred form of holiday entertainment may not live up to pop-culture expectations. Though he does not understand the art of “lip synchronization,” he sure knows how to cherish something worth talking about – Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky. And while we may not be honoring holiday traditions with our one hundred best friends and second cousin-twice-removed this year, Lagavulin is still the perfect gift for the holidays.