Neu von Rebel Bourbon: Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon

Rebel Bourbon von Lux Row Distillers findet man auch im deutschen Handel – jetzt gibt es von der Marke aus Kentucky eine neuaufgelegte Abfüllung, von der zu hoffen ist, dass sie trotz Limitierung auf 2.100 Flaschen zumindest in kleinen Mengen den Weg nach Europa finden wird: Der Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon ist mit 50% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt und wird in den USA, $99,99 kosten. Die Chancen stehen wohl nicht so schlecht, da frühere Batches auch in Deutschland zu finden waren.

Der vielfach preisgekrönte wheated Bourbon wird noch im Juli in Distribution gehen. Hier die Infos dazu:

Rebel Bourbon announces annual release of highly acclaimed Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon

Award-winning 100 proof wheated bourbon returns in limited quantities

Bardstown, Kentucky-based Rebel Bourbon announced the annual release of award-winning Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon. Aged for a full decade, Rebel 10-Year is bottled one barrel at a time – a process that creates a rich and rebellious flavor profile unique to each barrel. Bottled at 100 proof (50% ABV), a limited allocation of 2,600 (6-in) cases of 750mL bottles arrive on shelf this month at a minimum suggested retail price of $99.99.

Handcrafted according to Rebel’s original, time-honored wheated recipe since 1849, Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel features a mash bill of 68% corn, 20% wheat and 12% malt. With a golden amber glow, Rebel 10-Year opens with a nose of vanilla and dark fruits followed by subtle citrus and oak. Flavors include traces of caramel and citrus, and a velvety smooth finish with just a hint of spice.

„This year’s 10-Year Single Barrel is a testament to the legacy of Rebel Bourbon. From the unique mash bill through the 10-year aging and single-barrel bottling process for robust flavor, Rebel 10-Year is made for sipping, and ready to be enjoyed by anyone ready to let their spirit be heard.“ Rebel Bourbon Master Distiller John Rempe

Each bottle of Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel includes a bold black Rebel Bourbon label featuring the 10-year age statement front and center in silver lettering and the specific barrel number and aged-since date.

Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel recently won many prestigious spirits industry awards:

Double Platinum medal at the 2025 ASCOT Awards

Double Gold medal at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Double Gold medal and Consumer’s Choice Award at the SIP Awards

Gold medal and Single Barrel American Whiskey of the Year at the 2025 Bartender Spirits Awards

The product locator to find Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel and the full portfolio of award-winning Rebel Bourbon varieties is here.

About Rebel Bourbon



Distilled in Bardstown, Kentucky, by Lux Row Distillers Master Distiller John Rempe, Rebel Bourbon features a wheated mash bill true to its original recipe dating back to 1849, when it was invented at the Stitzel-Weller distillery. Our defiantly smooth premium wheated bourbon celebrates those who embrace bold originality and a rebellious spirit. Our products have earned top spirits industry honors including Single Barrel American Whiskey of the Year for Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel by the 2025 Bartender Spirits Awards. The 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition awarded double gold medals to Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel, Rebel 100 6-Year and Rebel Small Batch Reserve, and a gold medal to Rebel 100. At the 2025 ASCOT Awards, Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel earned a double platinum medal, and Rebel 100 and Rebel 100 6-Year earned gold medals. To learn more, visit RebelBourbon.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About Luxco



Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company’s extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including El Mayor and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com.