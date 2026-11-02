Neue Fracht-Schiffsverbindung zwischen Greenock und Rotterdam

Am Freitag traf in Greenock mit der „BG Emerald“ das erste Schiff der neuen wöchentlichen Fracht-Schiffsverbindung der Peel Ports Group zwischen Greenock und Rotterdam ein. Die Gruppe ist überzeugt, dass die Verlässlichkeit dieses Dienstes besonders für unabhängige schottische Destillerien, Abfüller und deren Lieferketten von großem Wert sein könnte.

Im Rahmen eines Programms zur Kapazitätserweiterung und zur Förderung des schottischen Außenhandels hat die Peel Ports Group 25 Millionen Pfund in zwei neue, 72 Meter hohe Containerbrücken (Ship-to-Shore-Krane) am Terminal investiert. Die Route wird abwechselnd von den Schiffen „MV BG Emerald“ und „MV BG Jade“ bedient. Sie weisen jeweils eine Kapazität von 1.002 TEU (Zwanzig-Fuß-Standardcontainer) auf.

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First vessel arrives on new weekly Greenock-Rotterdam service to support whisky exports

The first vessel operating on a new weekly shipping service from Greenock to Rotterdam has arrived in Scotland in a boost for the country’s independent whisky industry.

The BG Emerald service called at the Port of Greenock on Friday, marking the start of BG Freight Line’s weekly call at the facility.

It will provide Scottish exporters with a regular connection to Rotterdam and its extensive network of global shipping routes.

Peel Ports Group believes the certainty of the service could be particularly valuable to Scotland’s independent distillers, bottlers and their supply chains, at a time when many are under considerable financial and trading pressure.

Jamie Strain, Clydeport Port Director at Peel Ports Group, said:

„We’re proud to welcome this important BG Freight Line service back to the Port of Greenock. This is a significant moment for Scottish exporters, who now have the certainty of a ship here every week to take their goods to Rotterdam and on to markets around the world. We’re also pleased with the level of initial interest we’ve had in this service, which will be particularly beneficial for independent whisky businesses given the current challenging market conditions.“

The announcement follows an export roundtable hosted by Peel Ports Group earlier this year, which brought Scottish food and drink businesses together to examine barriers to international growth.

Cost, reliability, capacity and access to market emerged as common concerns, alongside the impact that the time and cost involved in getting goods to customers can have on cash flow.

The Port of Greenock handles around 100,000 TEU annually. Peel Ports Group has invested £25 million in two new 72-metre ship-to-shore cranes at the terminal as part of its programme to increase capacity and support Scottish international trade.

The route will be served by the MV BG EMERALD and MV BG JADE, 1002 TEU vessels, alternating on the weekly calls.