Pierrick Guillaume wechselt als Distillery Manager von Caol Ila zu Lagavulin

Nachdem Colin Gordon von Lagavulin zu Ardbeg als Distillery Manager wechselte, nachdem Mickey Heads sich aus dem operativen Geschäft zurückzieht, dreht sich das Personalkarussell auf Islay munter weiter. Wie Diageo heute bekanntgab, wechselt der derzeitige Distillery Manager von Caol Ila, Pierrick Guillaume, in die gleiche Position bei Lagavulin – dessen Posten bei Caol Ila übernimmt nun Samuel Hale, der zur Zeit die ehemalige Position von Colin Gordon als Manager der Port Ellen Maltings innehat. Damit ist diese Position unseres Wissens nach momentan vakant.

Pierrick Guillaume, der con Mortlach und Talisker 2017 zu Caol Ila kam, sagte zum Wechsel:

“It is a great honour to be asked to take on the role of Lagavulin Distillery Manager. Lagavulin is a whisky that is revered around the world and it’s a great privilege to be joining the outstanding team that makes this exceptional Scotch whisky and I can’t wait to get started.”