Freitag, 04. September 2020, 17:28:52
Suche auf Seite
SchottlandIslayMarkt

Pierrick Guillaume wechselt als Distillery Manager von Caol Ila zu Lagavulin

Sein Nachfolger bei Caol Ila wird der momentane Nachfolger von Colin Gordon, Pierricks Vorgänger, bei Port Ellen Maltings

Wee Beastie AUT

Nachdem Colin Gordon von Lagavulin zu Ardbeg als Distillery Manager wechselte, nachdem Mickey Heads sich aus dem operativen Geschäft zurückzieht, dreht sich das Personalkarussell auf Islay munter weiter. Wie Diageo heute bekanntgab, wechselt der derzeitige Distillery Manager von Caol Ila, Pierrick Guillaume, in die gleiche Position bei Lagavulin – dessen Posten bei Caol Ila übernimmt nun Samuel Hale, der zur Zeit die ehemalige Position von Colin Gordon als Manager der Port Ellen Maltings innehat. Damit ist diese Position unseres Wissens nach momentan vakant.

Pierrick Guillaume, der con Mortlach und Talisker 2017 zu Caol Ila kam, sagte zum Wechsel:

 “It is a great honour to be asked to take on the role of Lagavulin Distillery Manager. Lagavulin is a whisky that is revered around the world and it’s a great privilege to be joining the outstanding team that makes this exceptional Scotch whisky and I can’t wait to get started.”

Eine offizielle Pressemitteilung von Diageo zu diesem Wechsel werden wir natürlich nachreichen, sobald diese einlangt.

Whiskyexperts-Whiskyfreunde
Vorheriger ArtikelPR: Isle of Raasay Distillery – Erstausgabe des Whiskys schon vor dem Start ausverkauft
Nächster ArtikelBrown-Forman unzufrieden mit den Verkäufen bei Jack Daniel’s, will in Marke investieren

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Islay

Serge verkostet: Lagavulin 12yo Special Releases 2019, 2020 und Lagavulin 16yo

Trink Gutes und rede darüber...
Weiterlesen
Highlands

PR: Diageo stellt die 2020 Special Releases vor

Acht Single Malts treten heuer wieder im neuen Design als 2020 Diageo Special Releases an - wir haben alle Daten und Preise dazu
Weiterlesen
Deutschland

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos und Podcasts der Woche (193)

Whisky näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen
Highlands

PR: Diageo stellt Prima & Ultima-Serie vor – 238 Sets von acht Single Malts aus 1971 – 1994

Die Sets - nur komplett zu kaufen - werden ab 22. Juli verfügbar sein, eines davon wird Ende August bei Sotheby's für einen guten Zweck versteigert
Weiterlesen
Islay

Video: Ralfy verkostet Lagavulin DE 1994 (Review #831)

Eine etwas ältere Abfüllung - mit sehr guter Note
Weiterlesen
Deutschland

Fremde Federn (99): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Jede Woche erscheinen viele neue Whisky-Abfüllungen –...
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Kaspar Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Button Kirsch Whisky
Whiskyhaus Button
GaG Partnerbutton
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
JJCorryIW Button
Whiskybotschaft Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

Brown-Forman unzufrieden mit den Verkäufen bei Jack Daniel’s, will in Marke investieren

Markt
Geänderte Konsumgewohnheiten und Covid-19 setzen der Masrkenikone momentan etwas zu
Weiterlesen

Pierrick Guillaume wechselt als Distillery Manager von Caol Ila zu Lagavulin

Islay
Sein Nachfolger bei Caol Ila wird der momentane Nachfolger von Colin Gordon, Pierricks Vorgänger, bei Port Ellen Maltings
Weiterlesen

PR: Isle of Raasay Distillery – Erstausgabe des Whiskys schon vor dem Start ausverkauft

Islands
Ein Teil des Kontingents wurde aber für den Fachhandel gekauft - es bestehen also noch Chancen auf eine Flasche der Erstausgabe
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Dufftown Special Releases 2020 und Dufftown G&M

Speyside
Der diesjährige Singleton ist laut Serge Valentin kein Einfacher, aber er findet dennoch Gefallen daran...
Weiterlesen

Neu: Tamdhu bringt Batch Strength No. 005

Neue Whiskys
Noch im September sollte die neue Ausgabe im Handel zu finden sein
Weiterlesen

Breaking News: Jeff Arnett zieht sich als Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller zurück (mit PR)

Markt
Nach 20 Jahren verlässt der Master Distiller unerwartet die Brennerei in Lynchburg, Tennessee
Weiterlesen

PR: Hunter Laing präsentiert neuen Look für Hepburn’s Choice

PR
Die Kollektion im neuen Erscheiningsbild wird ab Anfang September weltweit erhältlich sein
Weiterlesen

PR: ‚A Long Stride‘ erzählt die Geschichte von John Walker

Blended Malt
200 Jahre, ikonische Whiskys, unzählige Fans
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Timorous Beastie Rectangle 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Whiskyfässer

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats September 2020: Caol Ila 12yo

Exclusiv
Unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat finden wir diesmal auf der Hebriden-Insel Islay
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats August 2020: Dingle Single Malt 5th Small Batch Release

Exclusiv
Von der Küste im Süd-Westen Irlands kommt unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Juli 2020: Kingsbarns ‚Dream to Dram‘

Exclusiv
In den Lowlands findet sich einen Traum, der wahr wurde
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Do legst Di nieda – Gewinnen Sie 3x den brandneuen limitierten The Epicurean Munich Edition von Douglas Laing!

Blended Malt
Das Bremer Spirituosen Contor und Whiskyexperts verlosen den fassstarken und auf 600 Flaschen limitierten Lowlander - made in and for Munich
Weiterlesen

Gordon & MacPhail bringt Coleburn 1972 als erste von vier Jubiläumsabfüllungen auf den Markt

Neue Whiskys
Dies ist das letzte Fass der Lost Distllery in den Beständen des unabhängigen Abfüllers
Weiterlesen

PR: Isle of Raasay Distillery – Erstausgabe des Whiskys schon vor dem Start ausverkauft

Islands
Ein Teil des Kontingents wurde aber für den Fachhandel gekauft - es bestehen also noch Chancen auf eine Flasche der Erstausgabe
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X