PR: Isle of Raasay Distillery – Erstausgabe des Whiskys schon vor dem Start ausverkauft

Noch nicht einmal veröffentlicht und schon ausverkauft – die Erstausgabe des Whiskys der Isle of Raasay Distillery in der Höhe von 7500 Flaschen ist bereits völlig abverkauft – 4350 Flaschen davon bei einem Online-Vorverkauf.

Ganz die Hoffnung auf eine der begehrten Flaschen aufgeben muss man aber deswegen nicht – 3150 Flaschen sind in den Handel oder in Lokale in der ganzen Welt gegangen, sodass einige natürlich dann auch im Fachhandel zu finden sein werden. Der leicht getorfte Whisky (15-20ppm) stammt übrigens aus First Fill American Oak Fässern und reifte danach in Rotweinfässern aus der Region Bordeaux.

Hier die gesamte Pressemitteilung – und wenn die Flaschen in unseren Ländern erhältlich sein werden, lesen Sie es natürlich hier auf Whiskyexperts:

ISLE OF RAASAY DISTILLERY’S INAUGURAL RELEASE SELLS OUT BEFORE LAUNCH

ONLINE INAUGURAL PRE-SALES NOW CLOSED

The Isle of Raasay Distillery’s inaugural single malt release, due to launch in November 2020, has sold out.

The distillery set aside 4,350 bottles for online pre-sale out of a total expected out-turn of 7,500 bottles at 52% abv, non-chill filtered and natural colour. The remaining bottles have been snapped up by a selection of international markets, specialist retailers, restaurants, and bars.

The Isle of Raasay Single Malt Inaugural Release is an elegant, lightly peated (15-20 Peat or Phenol Parts Per Million) dram that is rich in dark fruit flavours.

Made with 100% Scottish barley, distillers’ yeast, and Raasay water from the distillery’s own well, this historic release was matured in first fill American oak and is finishing maturation in 21 exclusive first fill Bordeaux red wine casks. Every drop is distilled, matured and bottled on the Isle of Raasay.

Commenting, Isle of Raasay Distillery Co-founder Alasdair Day said:

“We are delighted to have sold out of our Isle of Raasay Single Malt Inaugural Release before it’s bottled in November. “This is the first legal whisky from an island rooted in centuries of illicit distilling, so it really is a piece of Scotch whisky history! “We have created an elegant, lightly peated dram that’s rich in dark fruit flavours, with a nice level of peatiness to warm the taste buds like a warm island welcome! “If you have missed out, we will let you know at the time of bottling where you can get your hands on a bottle via our trade partners in the UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Switzerland, the Philippines, South Africa, Canada, South Korea, Japan and China. “We’d like to thank everyone who has supported the distillery and become part of our story so far.”

The distillery also recently launched The ’45 cask programme, making the American oak barrels used to mature this historic release available as part of their Raasay Rising cask programme. The cask programme includes a bottle of the inaugural release single malt, a night’s stay at the distillery’s whisky hotel, and the chance to fill your own cask.

Keep an eye on @RaasayDistillery’s social media for a competition launching in October to win one of the coveted bottles of this inaugural release.