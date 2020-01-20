Pike Creek 21yo als kanadischer Whisky des Jahres ausgezeichnet

Kanadischer Whisky fristet bei uns ein gewissen Schattendasein – das mag nicht nur an den mangelnden Importen liegen, sondern auch daran, dass in Kanada die Regeln für Whisky deutlich lockerer gefasst sind als sonstwo, und dass daher das Geschmackserlebnis bei kanadischem Whisky, sagen wir mal: unerwartet sein kann.

Dennoch möchten wir diese Gattung auf Whiskyexperts nicht stiefmütterlich behandeln und bringen gerne immer wieder einmal News über die Abfüllungen aus dem Norden des nordamerikanischen Kontinents. Diesmal können wir über den Whisky des Jahres bei den 10. jährlichen kanadischen Whisky Awards berichten – es ist der Pike Creek 21yo geworden. Alles Weitere dazu in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Pike Creek 21 Year Old awarded Canadian Whisky of the Year

Corby Spirit and Wine’s whiskies earned top accolades at the 2020 Canadian Whisky Awards

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ – Corby Spirit and Wine Limited took home 6 major awards at the 10th annual Canadian Whisky Awards, including Whisky of the Year – Pike Creek 21 Year Old Oloroso Cask Finish, Distillery of the Year – Hiram Walker & Sons, as well as Blender of the Year – Dr. Don Livermore. The winners were announced last week on January 16th, at the Canadian Whisky Awards, held during the annual Victoria Whisky Festival in British Columbia.

„We are beyond proud of our brands and the recognition received this year at the Canadian Whisky Awards. These awards demonstrate Corby and Hiram Walker’s deep commitment to continue innovating, pushing the boundaries, and producing a diverse range of quality whiskies.“

said Keeshan Selvakumar, Brand Director, Corby Spirit and Wine Limited.

Canadian Whisky of the Year winner Pike Creek 21 Year Old whisky has been finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks. This whisky is a prime example of marrying the sweet, smooth characteristics of Canadian whisky with the depth and complexity found in Single Malts.

Corby’s owned Canadian whisky brands are produced at the Hiram Walker & Sons distillery in Windsor, Ontario – which was recognized for the third year in a row as Distillery of the Year by the Canadian Whisky Awards. Additionally, Master Blender Dr. Don Livermore was honoured as Blender of the Year for the second consecutive year.

„To be recognized as the Distillery of the Year is a tremendous accolade. From grain to glass, there is a dedicated and passionate team behind our whiskies,“ says Dr. Don Livermore, Master Blender. „We all rely on each other to make sound choices and it reflects in the quality award winning brands that we make. It’s a true honour to be part of the Hiram Walker and Corby family.“

Select list of awards:

Whisky of the Year: Pike Creek 21 Year Old Oloroso Cask Finish

Distillery of the Year: Hiram Walker & Sons

Hiram Walker & Sons Blender of the Year: Dr. Don Livermore

Dr. Don Livermore Sippin‘ Whisky of the Year Export: J.P. Wiser’s Triple Barrel Rye (USA)

J.P. Wiser’s Triple Barrel Rye (USA) Best Blended Whisky: Pike Creek 21 Year Old Oloroso Cask Finish

Pike Creek 21 Year Old Oloroso Cask Finish Connoisseur Whisky of the Year Domestic: Pike Creek 21 Year Old Oloroso Cask Finish

A complete list of winners can be found at https://canadianwhisky.org.