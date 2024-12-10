Dienstag, 10. Dezember 2024, 15:41:00
Suche
HighlandsHintergrundMarkt

Pläne für neue Whiskybrennerei in Perthshire eingereicht

Der Planungsprozess der Finegand Distillery befinde sich in einem sehr frühen Stadium, wie das Perth and Kinross Council kommuniziert

Bereits Anfang des Jahres hat das Perth and Kinross Council einen Antrag für die Whiskybrennerei Finegand Distillery erhalten, die auf der Finegand Farm entstehen soll. Rhiedorrach Estates LLP möchte hier bestehende landwirtschaftliche Gebäuden renovieren und erweiterten, wie bei scottish financial news zu lesen ist.

Das Perth and Kinross Council sagte diese Woche, dass sich der Planungsprozess in einem sehr frühen Stadium befinde. Und auch Alex Mackenzie Smith, Berater von Rhiedorrach Estates LLP, stimmte dem bereits Anfang des Jahres zu:

“This proposal is still in the very early stages with the preapp currently lodged with Perth and Kinross Council and the Cairngorms National Park Authority planners. The aim is to create a sustainable business providing local employment and economic benefits to the Glen community. Its favourable location beside the A93 puts it in the perfect position to be central to the Glenshee economy.“

Wie er weiter fortführt, gehört die Finegand Distillery Wayne und Heather Johnson, die das Gelände letztes Jahr gekauft haben. Hier soll nicht nur eine erstklassige Brennerei, sondern auch ein Café, ein Besucherzentrum und ein Geschäft entstehen.

Sourcescottish financial news
Vorheriger Artikel
Neu bei Kirsch Import: Lochlea Fallow Edition, Holyrood & Dalmunach von Duncan Taylor und Port Askaig Cask Strength mit neuem Batch

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbung -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Ready to drink News

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2024 Whiskyexperts GmbH

 