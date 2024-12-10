Pläne für neue Whiskybrennerei in Perthshire eingereicht

Bereits Anfang des Jahres hat das Perth and Kinross Council einen Antrag für die Whiskybrennerei Finegand Distillery erhalten, die auf der Finegand Farm entstehen soll. Rhiedorrach Estates LLP möchte hier bestehende landwirtschaftliche Gebäuden renovieren und erweiterten, wie bei scottish financial news zu lesen ist.

Das Perth and Kinross Council sagte diese Woche, dass sich der Planungsprozess in einem sehr frühen Stadium befinde. Und auch Alex Mackenzie Smith, Berater von Rhiedorrach Estates LLP, stimmte dem bereits Anfang des Jahres zu:

“This proposal is still in the very early stages with the preapp currently lodged with Perth and Kinross Council and the Cairngorms National Park Authority planners. The aim is to create a sustainable business providing local employment and economic benefits to the Glen community. Its favourable location beside the A93 puts it in the perfect position to be central to the Glenshee economy.“