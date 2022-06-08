Port Ellen Bottling zum Besuch der Queen erzielt Rekordpreis von £100.000

Die letzte versteigerte Flasche konnte 72.000 Pfund erzielen – der Treppenfund, der nun unter den Hammer kam, erzielte einen neuen Rekord und wechselte um 100.000 Pfund den Besitzer, geht nach Hongkong und ist damit nun die teuerste Flasche eines 12 Jahre alten Whiskys, wie das Auktionshaus whiskyauctioneer.com in einer Presseaussendung mittteilt:

RECORD BREAKING £100k HAMMER PRICE FOR QUEEN’S PORT ELLEN BOTTLING

A bottle Port Ellen produced especially for Her Majesty The Queen’s visit to Islay in 1980, has smashed auction records on the world’s leading whisky auction platform, Whisky Auctioneer. It became the world’s most expensive 12 year old whisky after reaching a hammer price of £100,000 in its May Auction.

This legendary bottle of Islay whisky, which is thought to be one of around only 40 in existence, was found under the stairs in an Edinburgh household. When Gordon McIntosh discovered the modest treasure in a cupboard under the stairs of his family home, he had little idea that it was one of the distillery’s crown jewels.

Ten bidders from the UK, U.S. and Hong Kong competed for the rare bottle, before it reached a final hammer price of £100,000 (plus commissions) on Monday 6 June. The winning bidder was based in Hong Kong.

Joe Wilson, Head Curator & Spirits Specialist at Whisky Auctioneer, said:

„This phenomenal result has broken the previous auction record for the Port Ellen distillery by over £25,000 and is a testament to the special reverence held by whisky collectors for the Islay distillery. As the most expensive 12 year old whisky ever sold at auction, the result is not only one for the history books at Port Ellen, but for the entire Scotch whisky category. After almost 40 years of silence, a new era of Port Ellen approaches with the distillery’s reopening planned for 2023. This record-breaking result showcases the unique opportunity this presented to own a piece of the distillery’s history as we begin to look forward to its future.“

The last time this bottle sold at auction was with Whisky Auctioneer in 2021 and achieved a Hammer Price of £72,000.

While the Port Ellen Queen’s Visit was a headline act, there were several spectacular results for Whisky Auctioneer, which resulted in a total hammer price of £4,676,744 for the auction. An entire cask of Ardbeg distilled in 1994 reached a hammer price of £205,000, a vertical of The Macallan’s 18 Year Old single malt climbed to £65,000 and a trio of vintages from lost Japanese distillery Karuizawa reached a hammer price of £42,000.