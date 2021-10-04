PR: Barton 1792 Distillery komplettiert Ausbau der Lagerhäuser

Die Barton 1792 Distillery (durch den Kollaps eines Lagerhauses 2018 in die Schlagzeilen der Medien geraten) hat in der Vorwoche die Komplettierung des Ausbaus ihrer Lagerhäuser in Bardstown, Kentucky, bekanntgegeben. Mit den drei neuen Lagerhäusern hat man die Lagerkapazität der Anlage um 25% erhöht und sieht sich gerüstet für die Zukunft.

Hier die englischsprachige Presseaussendung der Destillerie dazu:

Barton 1792 Distillery Completes Warehouse Expansion

BARDSTOWN, KENTUCKY – Barton 1792 Distillery just wrapped up its $25 million warehouse expansion, an investment which increases barrel storage capacity by 25 percent.

For this expansion the Distillery constructed three new warehouses, the first built onsite at the historic distillery since 1963. Warehouse 33 was the first new warehouse to be built. It was completed in February and is now nearly filled with new barrels of whiskey. Warehouse 34 was built this summer and is already about 70 percent filled with barrels, and Warehouse 35 was just completed. The first new barrels of whiskey will be rolled into Warehouse 35 in the coming weeks.

These warehouses are made of traditional wood floors and wood storage ricks with metal siding. Warehouse 33 holds 33,500 barrels, and Warehouse 34 and 35 hold 58,800 barrels each. For reference, the existing warehouses on the Distillery’s property hold 19,600 barrels each. These three warehouses were built on the hillside behind the Distillery.

Throughout the expansion, Barton 1792 Distillery continued to offer complimentary tours and tastings for visitors to explore decades of bourbon making history and sample award-winning products, but with appropriate safety measures in accordance with CDC guidelines and government recommendations.

Barton 1792 Distillery is open for tours 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Registration for the Barton Tradition Tour can be made at www.1792Distillery.com. All tours and tastings remain complimentary.

About Barton 1792 Distillery

Barton 1792 Distillery is part of Barton Brands. Barton Brands has facilities in Bardstown, Ky., Carson, Calif., and Baltimore, Md. Barton Brands is owned by the Sazerac Company, an American family-owned company based in New Orleans, La. Barton 1792 Distillery was established in 1879 and continues today as the oldest fully-operating Distillery in the “Bourbon Capital of the World.” The Distillery is located on 196 acres and includes 28 warehouses, 22 other buildings, the Morton Spring and the Tom Moore Spring. Distilling, aging and bottling fine Bourbon whiskey are hallmarks of the historic Barton 1792 Distillery. 1792 Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey is produced at Barton 1792 Distillery, and is named for the year Kentucky became a state. The Distillery has garnered a number of prestigious awards for its whiskies, including its 1792 Full Proof, which was named the World Whiskey of the Year for 2020. To learn more visit www.1792bourbon.com.