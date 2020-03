PR: Diageo spendet mehr als 8 Millionen Flaschen Handdesinfektionsmittel an Gesundheitspersonal

Eine internationale Hilfeleistung will der Getränkekonzern Diageo, zu dem viele schottische Whiskybrennereien gehören, mit einer besonderen Spendenaktion bieten: Über 8 Millionen Flaschen Handdesinfektionsmittel für das Gesundheitspersonal in UK und Irland, Italien, USA, Brasilien, Kenia, Indien und Australien geschickt werden. Dazu wird das Unternehmen aus Getreide gebrannten Alkohol mit 96% Alkoholstärke zur Verfügung stellen.

DIAGEO PLEDGES MORE THAN EIGHT MILLION BOTTLES OF SANITISER FOR FRONTLINE HEALTHCARE WORKERS

World’s largest distiller in unprecedented global response in the UK, Ireland, Italy, the USA, Brazil, Kenya, India and Australia

Pledge aimed at overcoming shortages to protect frontline healthcare workers

Donation of alcohol is enough to produce more than eight million bottles of hand sanitiser

23 March 2020: Diageo, maker of Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff, has today pledged to enable the creation of more than eight million bottles of hand sanitiser, by donating up to two million litres of alcohol to manufacturing partners, to help protect frontline healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19.

The world’s leading distiller will provide Grain Neutral Spirit (GNS) – a 96% strength ethyl alcohol used primarily in production of vodka and gin – and make it available at no cost to hand sanitiser producers in multiple countries, to help overcome shortages in healthcare systems. This donation will enable the production of more than eight million 250ml bottles of hand sanitiser.

Diageo continues to engage with national and local governments across the many countries where the company has major distilling operations. The spirit will be made available in supply chains according to local circumstances, working with the relevant authorities and hand sanitiser manufacturers. This will ensure the donation is used for maximum impact in protecting health workers and patients and that sanitiser reaches the frontline as quickly as possible.

The plan includes:

The UK and the Republic of Ireland: 500,000 litres of GNS to be made available for national healthcare systems and workers across the UK and Ireland.

500,000 litres of GNS to be made available for national healthcare systems and workers across the UK and Ireland. Italy: 100,000 litres of GNS to support the healthcare system and other national needs

100,000 litres of GNS to support the healthcare system and other national needs USA: 500,000 litres of GNS to be supplied to meet local community needs

500,000 litres of GNS to be supplied to meet local community needs Brazil: Diageo’s Ypioca plant will produce 50,000 litres of spirit for the local healthcare system, in conjunction with the Ceara State Government.

Diageo’s Ypioca plant will produce 50,000 litres of spirit for the local healthcare system, in conjunction with the Ceara State Government. Kenya: Diageo’s East Africa Breweries Ltd will enable production of 135,000 litres of sanitiser, prioritising vulnerable and at risk groups.

Diageo’s East Africa Breweries Ltd will enable production of 135,000 litres of sanitiser, prioritising vulnerable and at risk groups. India: 500,000 litres of alcohol to supply to the sanitizer industry across 25 States, for use in national healthcare systems and for consumers.

500,000 litres of alcohol to supply to the sanitizer industry across 25 States, for use in national healthcare systems and for consumers. Australia: Diageo’s Bundaberg Distilling Co. to produce 100,000 litres of ethanol for the Queensland Government, to be forwarded to hand sanitiser manufacturers.

“Healthcare workers are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic and we are determined to do what we can to help protect them,”

said Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive of Diageo.