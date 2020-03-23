PR: Douglas Laing unterstützt mit The Epicurean den Handel und Bartender in Schottland

Solidarität in schweren Zeiten – das ist etwas, was diese Zeiten vielleicht etwas leichter machen kann. Wie zum Beispiel die im letzten Artikel erwähnte Aktion von Diageo, mit der der Getränkekonzern dem Gesundheitswesen einiger Länder Handdesinfektionsmittel zur Verfügung stellt.

Auch der unabhängige Abfüller Douglas Laing versucht jetzt, anderen Hilfe zu sein – und spendet ab sofort von jeder verkauften Flasche seines Blended Malts aus den Lowlands „The Epicurean“ ein Pfund an The Benevolent Society of the Licensed Trade of Scotland: Gleichzeitig heuert man nach eigener Auskunft – gegen Bezahlung – einige der ja nun in UK arbeitslosen Bartender an, um im Rahmen der Aktion “The Epicurean’s Cocktail Quarantine” neue Rezepte für The Epicurean zu kreieren.

So beschreibt der unabhängige Abfüller seine Aktivitäten in einer englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

DOUGLAS LAING’S THE EPICUREAN LOWLAND MALT SEEKS TO SUPPORT THE ON-TRADE COMMUNITY

As the spirits trade faces mounting challenges from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, leading Whisky specialist, Douglas Laing & Co., has today announced The Epicurean Lowland Malt Scotch Whisky will support the on-trade workforce on two fronts.

The plans confirm that with immediate effect, The Epicurean Lowland Malt is committed to donating £1 for every litre of The Epicurean sold globally – to The Benevolent Society of the Licensed Trade of Scotland on a long-term basis. The BEN Society delivers financial, social and emotional support to those who have committed three years+ to working in Scotland’s licensed trade – and thousands of bartenders are expected to benefit from the charitable partnership.

Douglas Laing & Co also announce, in a bid to reduce the immediate financial pressure on bartenders faced with reduced hours, they will recruit talented mixologists with a passion for Whisky to develop innovative, new perfect serves for the award-winning Epicurean brand at home. Dubbed “The Epicurean’s Cocktail Quarantine”, the activity is intended to economically support members of the on-trade whilst bringing some of the best bars – and indeed bartenders – to everyone’s home via Social Media.

Chris Leggat – CEO of Douglas Laing & Co. said:

“The spirits category is in the thick of an exceptionally challenging period and we want to do what we can to support and give back. We’re acutely aware of the harsh reality that jobs will be affected, which is why our Epicurean Lowland Malt is looking to the future whilst also striving to alleviate some of the immediate financial pressure on some of the great people within our great spirits industry.”

Commenting on the long-term partnership, President of The BEN, Stephen J McGowan, said:

“What a fabulous gesture from the good people at Douglas Laing. This is a period of extreme difficulty for staff working in the hospitality industry and the monies raised will go straight to our lifeline fund for staff affected by this pandemic”

Cara Laing, Director of Whisky at her family firm, comments: