Montag, 23. März 2020, 14:47:02
Suche auf Seite
SchottlandLowlandsPR

PR: Douglas Laing unterstützt mit The Epicurean den Handel und Bartender in Schottland

Auch in Schottland ist der Handel von der Krise betroffen - Douglas Laing unterstützt nun einen Hilfsfond

BuyMyWhisky Leaderboard

Solidarität in schweren Zeiten – das ist etwas, was diese Zeiten vielleicht etwas leichter machen kann. Wie zum Beispiel die im letzten Artikel erwähnte Aktion von Diageo, mit der der Getränkekonzern dem Gesundheitswesen einiger Länder Handdesinfektionsmittel zur Verfügung stellt.

Auch der unabhängige Abfüller Douglas Laing versucht jetzt, anderen Hilfe zu sein – und spendet ab sofort von jeder verkauften Flasche seines Blended Malts aus den Lowlands „The Epicurean“ ein Pfund an The Benevolent Society of the Licensed Trade of Scotland: Gleichzeitig heuert man nach eigener Auskunft – gegen Bezahlung – einige der ja nun in UK arbeitslosen Bartender an, um im Rahmen der Aktion “The Epicurean’s Cocktail Quarantine” neue Rezepte für The Epicurean zu kreieren.

So beschreibt der unabhängige Abfüller seine Aktivitäten in einer englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

DOUGLAS LAING’S THE EPICUREAN LOWLAND MALT SEEKS TO SUPPORT THE ON-TRADE COMMUNITY

As the spirits trade faces mounting challenges from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, leading Whisky specialist, Douglas Laing & Co., has today announced The Epicurean Lowland Malt Scotch Whisky will support the on-trade workforce on two fronts.

The plans confirm that with immediate effect, The Epicurean Lowland Malt is committed to donating £1 for every litre of The Epicurean sold globally – to The Benevolent Society of the Licensed Trade of Scotland on a long-term basis. The BEN Society delivers financial, social and emotional support to those who have committed three years+ to working in Scotland’s licensed trade – and thousands of bartenders are expected to benefit from the charitable partnership.

Auch in Schottland ist der Handel von der Krise betroffen - Douglas Laing untgerstützt nun einen Hilfsfond

Douglas Laing & Co also announce, in a bid to reduce the immediate financial pressure on bartenders faced with reduced hours, they will recruit talented mixologists with a passion for Whisky to develop innovative, new perfect serves for the award-winning Epicurean brand at home. Dubbed “The Epicurean’s Cocktail Quarantine”, the activity is intended to economically support members of the on-trade whilst bringing some of the best bars – and indeed bartenders – to everyone’s home via Social Media.

Chris Leggat – CEO of Douglas Laing & Co. said:

“The spirits category is in the thick of an exceptionally challenging period and we want to do what we can to support and give back. We’re acutely aware of the harsh reality that jobs will be affected, which is why our Epicurean Lowland Malt is looking to the future whilst also striving to alleviate some of the immediate financial pressure on some of the great people within our great spirits industry.”

Commenting on the long-term partnership, President of The BEN, Stephen J McGowan, said:

“What a fabulous gesture from the good people at Douglas Laing. This is a period of extreme difficulty for staff working in the hospitality industry and the monies raised will go straight to our lifeline fund for staff affected by this pandemic”

Cara Laing, Director of Whisky at her family firm, comments:

“The Epicurean, if he were a “real” person, stands for community spirit, humanity and social good. Whilst we are under no illusions about the scale of the impact of COVID-19 on the on-trade – both now and for a long time to come – we are committed to making our contribution, however slight, towards looking after our passionate,

Vorheriger ArtikelPR: Diageo spendet mehr als 8 Millionen Flaschen Handdesinfektionsmittel an Gesundheitspersonal

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Highlands

Neu: Strathearn Single Malt Batch #001 ab sofort im Webshop von Douglas Laing erhältlich

Vier Monate nach der Übernahme erscheint die erste neue Abfüllung - mit Link zum Shop im Artikel
Weiterlesen
Islay

PR: Douglas Laing veröffentlicht die älteste Port Ellen-Abfüllung im Portfolio

299 Flaschen vom Port Ellen 40yo wird es geben - einige davon auch im deutschen Handel
Weiterlesen
Islands

PR: Douglas Laing schließt Old Particular "Elements"-Serie mit Jura 12yo "Water" ab

Der vierte und letzte Teil der Einzelfass-Serie bekam ein Finish im PX-Sherryfass und ist mit 54,3% vol. abgefüllt
Weiterlesen
Islay

PR: Big Peat beendet Vintage-Trilogie mit neuem Big Peat 27yo

Die letzte Ausgabe der Black Edition ist veröffentlicht - Tasting Notes in der Presseaussendung
Weiterlesen
Islay

PR: Abschluss der Vintage Trilogie – Douglas Laing veröffentlicht Big Peat 27 Y.O. Black Edition

Gestern kündigten wir diese Abfüllung für Januar an, heute...
Weiterlesen
Islay

Ab Januar: Big Peat 27yo

3000 Flaschen von ihm wird es weltweit geben
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Bruichladdich 125×125
JJCorryIW Button
GaG Partnerbutton
Button Kirsch Whisky
Whiskybotschaft Button
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Kaspar Button
Whiskyhaus Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Mackmyra Partnerbutton

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Big Peat Rectangle 2019

Neueste Artikel

PR: Douglas Laing unterstützt mit The Epicurean den Handel und Bartender in Schottland

Lowlands
Auch in Schottland ist der Handel von der Krise betroffen - Douglas Laing unterstützt nun einen Hilfsfond
Weiterlesen

PR: Diageo spendet mehr als 8 Millionen Flaschen Handdesinfektionsmittel an Gesundheitspersonal

PR
Die Flaschen zu 250ml sollen in UK und Irland, Italien, USA, Brasilien, Kenia, Indien und Australien zur Verfügung stehen
Weiterlesen

Kleinbrennerei.de: Übersicht über Corona-Unterstützungen für Unternehmen in Deutschland

Deutschland
Für alle, die nach Hilfe auf dem Weg zu staatlicher Unterstützung in der Krise suchen, ist diese Seite ein guter erster Anlaufpunkt.
Weiterlesen

TTB Neuheiten: Highland Park Cask Strength und Ardbeg Traigh Bhan Batch #2

Islands
Zwei Neuerscheinungen von Insel-Destillerien läuten die neue Whiskywoche ein...
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Laphroaig im Doppelpack, Teil 1

Islay
Der Start einer kleinen Serie mit Abfüllungen aus der größten Brennerei auf Islay...
Weiterlesen

Hier sind die Gewinner der drei Amrut „Koffersets“ mit jeweils vier Single Malt Abfüllungen aus Indien!

Exclusiv
Vier ausgezeichnete Abfüllungen zeigen die Vielfalt von Amrut - unsere Gewinner finden Sie im Artikel
Weiterlesen

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos und Podcasts der Woche (172)

Highlands
Whisky näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen

Whiskyclubs stellen sich vor (6): Whisky Dreams Hitzkirchen

Deutschland
Ein junger, engagierter Club aus der Gegend zwischen Frankfurt und Fulda stellt sich vor...
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Weiser 300×250

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats März 2020: The GlenDronach Traditionally Peated

Exclusiv
Eine rauchige und deshalb ungewöhnliche Abfüllung der Highland-Destillerie
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Februar 2020: Highland Park 12yo Viking Honour

Exclusiv
In diesem Monat finden wir unseren Kandidaten im hohen Norden Schottlands
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Januar 2020: The Glenlivet 18yo

Exclusiv
Mag das neue Jahr auch manch Neuerung, Änderung oder Modifikation bringen. Unsere Whiskys des Monats müssen auch 2020 die bekannten und bewährten Kriterien erfüllen....
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Whisky Advocate: Wie man aus Whisky Handdesinfektionsmittel macht

Hintergrund
Wer auf keine Alternativen zurückgreifen kann, kann zur Not aus Whisky und Aloe Vera Gel Desinfizierendes herstellen...
Weiterlesen

TTB Neuheiten: Highland Park Cask Strength und Ardbeg Traigh Bhan Batch #2

Islands
Zwei Neuerscheinungen von Insel-Destillerien läuten die neue Whiskywoche ein...
Weiterlesen

Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet je zwei Abfüllungen aus Linkwood, Imperial, Bunnahabhain und Port Charlotte

Islay
Die Speyside und Islay sind die Heimat der Brennereien
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X