PR: Diageo stellt die Four Corners of Scotland Collection vor – und startet mit Glenkinchie 16yo

Gestern gab Diageo bekannt, dass der Umbau der Glenkinchie Distillery in den Lowlands abgeschlossen und die Brennerei voraussichtlich ab übermorgen wieder für Besucher zugänglich sei (siehe unseren Bericht hier) – heute stellt man den ersten Teil einer vierteiligen Whisky-Serie namens „Four Corners of Scotland“ vor, die mit einem 16 Jahre alten Whisky aus Glenkinchie eröffnet wird und danach Abfüllungen von Cardhu, Caol Ila und Clynelish vorstellen wird.

Der Glenkinchie 16yo ist mit 50,7% vol. abgefüllt – 2502 Flaschen davon wird es geben, in UK (genauer gesagt: in der Brennerei, denn nur dort ist der Whisky erhältlich) kostet die Flasche 150 Pfund.

Hier die offizielle Presseaussendung dazu, in der Sie auch die Tasting Notes finden:

The Four Corners Glenkinchie 16 Year Old is the first release from the ‘Four Corners of Scotland Collection’. This limited-edition series of Single Malts commemorates the transformation of the brand homes of Glenkinchie, Cardhu, Caol Ila, and Clynelish in 2020. The four distilleries represent the ‘four corners of Scotland’ and the regional variations of Lowland (Glenkinchie), Speyside (Cardhu), Islay (Caol Ila) and Highland (Clynelish) crucial to the art of whisky blending at the heart of Johnnie Walker.

Four CornersGlenkinchie 16 Year Old is exclusively available to purchase at the Lowland distillery. Matured in refill and freshly charred hogsheads casks, this unique bottling will retail at RRSP £150 per 70cl, is bottled at 50.6%ABV and just 2,502 bottles are available.

The Four Corners Glenkinchie 16 Year Old is A fragrant, fresh and elegant example of Glenkinchie with fruity notes of baked apple combined with subtle creamy traces of mossy aromas. The texture is luscious and smooth, opening with sweet flavours, swiftly followed by slightly drying and spicy tones which are perfectly balanced by appetising juicy acidity. The finish is elegantly dry and crisp, carrying an attractive aftertaste of white pepper. Reminiscent of the distillery’s rural setting, this excellent aperitif malt brings up a touch of vanilla ice cream, countered by a sharper freshness when added a splash of water.