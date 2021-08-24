PR: Distell feiert seine drei Whisky-Destillerien mit vier neuen Limited-Edition

Distell kündigt vier neue Limited-Edition ihrer drei Brennereien Bunnahabhain, Tobermory und Deanston an. Aus Islays abgelegenster Destillerie kommt der Bunnahabhain 2011 Aonadh, eine Mischung aus Sherry-gereiftem und Port-Finish-Whisky (56,2% Vol. – £120). Von Insel Mull kommt der Tobermory 2004 Oloroso Cask Matured (55,9% Vol. – £130 ) und der getorfte Ledaig 1999 Pedro Ximenez Cask Matured (55,6% Vol. – £250 ). Und von der Deanston Distillery erscheint der Deanston Oloroso Cask Matured 2008 (52,7% vol. – £80 ). Alle weiteren Infos zu diesen Abfüllungen finden Sie in der zugehörenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Distell Celebrates its Three Whisky Distilleries by Releasing a Portfolio of Limited-Edition Expressions

Four incredible new limited-edition expressions to be added to Distell’s award-winning single malt whisky portfolio

Acclaimed travel journalist Robin McKelvie embarked on an inspirational journey to help create a stunning brand film, toasting the three beautiful distilleries

Bunnahabhain, Tobermory and Deanston distilleries have announced a selection of exquisite limited-edition expressions – showcasing the finest characteristics of Distell’s award-winning single malt whisky portfolio.

From Islay’s most remote distillery, Bunnahabhain, comes the 2011 Aonadh meaning ‘Union’ in Scots Gaelic, owing to its perfect blend of sherry matured and port finished whisky (56.2% ABV). The result is a rich, creamy and subtly spicy dram.

Transporting whisky fans to the beautiful island of Mull, two esteemed expressions from Tobermory Distillery will showcase the rich heritage of whisky making in the Inner Hebrides. The distillery will launch both sweet and ginger spiced Tobermory 2004 Oloroso Cask Matured (55.9% ABV), and peated Ledaig 1999 Pedro Ximenez Cask Matured; subtly smoky, with deep notes of dark fruits (55.6% ABV).

Meanwhile, Deanston will release the very special 2008 Oloroso Cask Matured, bursting with bold flavours of cherries, dark fruits and gingerbread, and the citrus, floral waxiness, unique to Deanston Distillery (52.7% ABV).

Acclaimed travel writer Robin McKelvie set off on a journey of discovery to Perthshire, Islay and Mull just as Scotland was emerging from lockdown. He visited each of the distilleries and met the people at their beating heart, working tirelessly in the background to keep production flowing whilst yearning to safely welcome visitors once again.

Robin’s visit helped to shape a compelling story series where his beautiful prose documented the period of the distilleries beginning to reopen to the public, brought to life across a short film. The launch of the film coincides with the release of the four limited edition expressions from Bunnahabhain, Tobermory and Deanston distilleries.

From the beautiful harbour in Tobermory to the rolling hills surrounding Deanston, to the peaceful haven that is Bunnahabhain Bay, Robin absorbed this character and heritage, crafting his experience into a beautiful piece of prose which formed the film’s script, voiced on screen by 12 members of distillery staff.

Julieann Fernandez, Master Blender at Distell said:

“Each new expression showcases the very best of our single malt whisky portfolio here at Distell, passionately crafted by our distillery teams. Robin has created some beautiful prose that truly captures the spirit of each of the three distilleries, their link to the local communities and their surrounding landscapes – from the Southern Hebrides of Islay, the Inner Hebrides of Mull to mainland Scotland.

“To be able to tell the stories behind each distillery and showcase the team who have worked so hard behind the scenes to keep our whisky flowing, is a real honour for us. These film clips pay tribute to these teams and our distillery homelands.

“We’re incredibly excited to share these four wonderful, limited-edition whiskies with fans around the world, each with their own defining characteristics and flavour profiles, inspired by the very best attributes of our award-winning distilleries.”

All four limited editions will be available from 1st September 2021, and can be purchased via:

RRP’s

Bunnahabhain 2011 Aonadh: £120

Deanston 2008 Oloroso Cask Matured: £80

Tobermory 2004 Oloroso Cask Matured: £130

Ledaig 1999 Pedro Ximenez Cask Matured: £250