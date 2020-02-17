PR: Douglas Laing veröffentlicht die älteste Port Ellen-Abfüllung im Portfolio

Im Rahmen der Xtra Old Particular Black-Serie von Douglas Laing wird heute eine ganz besondere Abfüllung veröffentlicht: Der XOP The Black Series Port Ellen 40 Years Old.

Beim XOP The Black Series Port Ellen 40 Years Old handelt es sich um eine Abfüllung in Fassstärke mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 49,6% vol. Insgesamt wird es von ihm 299 Flaschen geben, einige davon auch in Deutschland. Der Preis: 3999,99€ (UVP)

Hier aber einmal die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung dazu:

Douglas Laing Launches Oldest Ever Port Ellen Independent Bottling

Family-owned Scotch Whisky firm, Douglas Laing & Co, today announces the release of its oldest ever Port Ellen bottling – an exceptional 40 Years Old Single Cask within the Xtra Old Particular Black Series.

Distilled in December 1979 and bottled last month (January 2020), only 299 hand-filled bottles exist. Having been matured in a refill butt, the legendary Islay Whisky has a nose that is said to burst with peated barley and brown sugar. The palate reveals fudge, spices and chewed leather with a finish of iodine and smoke that lingers on and on.

This rare, antique Whisky is proudly bottled without colouring or chill-filtration and at a natural Cask Strength of 49.6%. To confirm its quality and authenticity, Douglas Laing’s Chairman, Fred Laing, and Director of Whisky, Cara Laing, have hand-signed each and every label of this very special Single Cask Single Malt.

Commenting on their XOP The Black Series Port Ellen 40 Years Old, Cara Laing, Director of Whisky, said:

“Port Ellen is definitely a firm favourite Distillery for the Douglas Laing family. It was my grandfather’s – our Founder – favourite Whisky and one my dad Fred and I have enjoyed together on many a special occasion over the years. The inimitably elegant, complex and leathery style of this particular dram embodies everything we treasure about Islay’s most celebrated Distillery.”

XOP The Black Series Port Ellen Vintage 1979 is available throughout Europe and Asia with an expected retail price of £3500. Just 299 bottles exist.