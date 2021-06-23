PR: Glenmorangie kündigt TUIGA an – eine 26 Jahre alte Single Cask Abfüllung zu Ehren der legendären Segeljacht

Eine ganz besondere Abfüllung aus der Highland-Brennerei Glenmorangie wurde heute im Rahmen eines Events von der Destillerie im Besitz von Moët Hennessy vorgestellt: den Glenmorangie TUIGA, eine 26 Jahre lang gereifte Einzelfassabfüllung aus einem Bourbonfass, von Dr. Bill Lumsden persönlich ausgesucht.

Die 250 Flaschen, jeweils mit 52,2% vol. abgefüllt, sind eine Hommage an die 1909 im Firth of Clyde in Schottland gebaute Segeljacht TUIGA, die seit 1995 im Besitz des Yacht Club de Monaco steht und von ihm sorgfältig restauriert wurde.

Die Tuiga bei der Regatta in Nizza, 2012. By Dacoucou – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=21567825

Zum Verkauf gelangen die 250 Flaschen zum Preis von je € 1909,- durch das Moët Hennessy Private Client Team und ab 8. September bei der Monaco Classic Week.

Hier die Pressemitteilung mit den offiziellen Tasting Notes, die wir von Glenmorangie für Sie erhalten haben:

Glenmorangie honours classic sailing yacht Tuiga with vibrant single cask release

Whisky’s rare elegance echoes Tuiga’s Scottish craftsmanship and enduring grace

Glenmorangie Highland single malt Scotch whisky today releases a rare and elegant single cask whisky in tribute to the classic sailing yacht Tuiga. Crafted in Scotland more than a century ago, Tuiga is still celebrated as an icon of her shape and class. And with this meltingly smooth and vibrant 26-year-old whisky, the Highland Distillery deliciously reflects her enduring grace. Released during Monaco Classic Week, a unique celebration of traditional sailing and motorboats, established by the Yacht Club de Monaco, just 170 numbered bottles exist.

Glenmorangie’s whisky creators have been dreaming up delicious single malt whiskies in the Highlands of Scotland for more than 175 years. They create their delicate, fruity spirit in stills as tall as a giraffe, to allow more space for taste and aroma. Then they age it in the world’s finest casks. Inspired by the Scottish craftsmanship displayed in Tuiga,this single cask whisky is testament to their own skill and finesse.

Tuiga’s story began in 1909, when she was crafted at William Fife’s renowned boatyard, on Scotland’s Firth of Clyde. In 1995 she was acquired by the Yacht Club de Monaco, presided over by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco. She was meticulously restored, so that she could race again as the club’s flagship. The club has long been a partner of Glenmorangie’s parent company Moët Hennessy, sharing its values of elegance, tradition and art de vivre. As part of their ongoing collaboration, Dr Bill Lumsden, Glenmorangie’s Director of Whisky Creation, has hand-selected a deliciously elegant whisky, distilled in that same year as Tuiga’s reawakening began. Aged in a single bourbon cask in keeping with Scotch whisky tradition, the highly limited release reflects Tuiga’s Scottish origins and her classic lines.

Dr Bill said:

“This vibrant and meltingly smooth single cask whisky is our delicious tribute to Tuiga’s Scottish heritage and her timeless beauty. Aged in a bourbon cask in the Highlands, as Glenmorangie has been for generations, our rare limited edition showcases Scottish craftsmanship at its best – just as Tuiga does. Fittingly, this 26-year-old whisky was distilled the same year as Tuiga’s marvellous restoration began. Its scents of jasmine and lemon blossom, and tastes of peaches, mango and toffee apple will be enjoyed by whisky lovers and ocean lovers alike.”

Bernard d’Alessandri, General Secretary of Yacht Club de Monaco, said:

“We are delighted to be able to celebrate Tuiga’s classic character for Monaco Classic Week with such a rare and beautiful whisky from Glenmorangie. This unique single cask whisky perfectly embodies the tradition and elegance on which our long partnership with Moët Hennessy is based.”

Handpicked by Dr Bill, the whisky is available through the Moët Hennessy Private Client team and the Yacht Club de Monaco boutique.

Tasting Notes:

Colour: Amber

Aroma: Elegant scents of mint and jasmine ripple through notes of pears, apples and lemon blossom’s gentle zest. Then fragrant incense comes to the fore with Glenmorangie’s classic butter candy tones. A splash of water brings top notes of roses and carnations, laced with wild mint.

Taste: Meltingly smooth and buttery, with vibrant citrus and a tropical whirl of ripe peaches, sweet mango and pear, cut through with passion fruit’s tang. Then notes of toffee apple and vanilla glide gracefully on to the palate with hints of sweet chilli and ginger.

Finish: Eucalyptus and vanilla sweetness are delicately touched by oak tannins.

RRP: 1 909€

Release date: The bottling will be released during Monaco Classic Week, which begins on 8 September 2021.