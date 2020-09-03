PR: Hunter Laing präsentiert neuen Look für Hepburn’s Choice

Der sich in Familienbesitz befindende Whisky-Hersteller, Blender und Abfüller Hunter Laing & Co. kündigt für seine Hepburn’s Choice-Reihe ein brandneues Erscheinungsbild an. Jede Abfüllung, ob als Einzelfass oder als small batch, zeigt nun die Charakteristika einer schottischen Brennerei. Die Farben des neuen Designs kennzeichnen die Whisky-Region der Brennerei und geben so den Verbrauchern einen schnellen und praktischen Hinweis auf das Geschmacksprofil.

Dies teilte uns Hunter Laing in der heutigen Presseaussendung mit, die Sie folgend im Original finden. Hepburn’s Choice im neuen Look wird ab Anfang September weltweit erhältlich sein.

Hepburn’s Choice range undergoes vibrant re-brand

Hunter Laing & Co. reveals new look and feel for the range inspired by the directors’ grandfather who travelled the globe in the 1960s with his role in the Diplomatic Service

The family owned Scotch whisky distiller, blender and bottler Hunter Laing & Co. announces a brand-new look and feel for the Hepburn’s Choice range. The new-look collection will be available worldwide from early September.

Each bottling, whether as a single cask or small batch, showcases the characteristics of a Scottish distillery. The colours of the new design denote the whisky region of the distillery, giving consumers a quick and handy reference as to flavour profile.



The range is named in honour of the directors’ late maternal grandfather, William Hepburn, who travelled the globe with his role in the Diplomatic Service. The new design harks back to the 1960s and William’s heyday, when he lived in places as diverse as Hong Kong, Istanbul, and Nairobi.

The Hepburn’s Choice range is bottled at 46% ABV and without artificial colouring or chill-filtration. The collection is also available to purchase from Ardnahoe Distillery which reopened to the public on Monday 20th of July.

Commenting on the new design, Stewart Laing, Managing Director, said:

“We’re extremely proud of the new design. We aimed to produce a refreshing, vibrant look and feel that would catch the eye of whisky fans worldwide, with a nod to our family heritage.”



Adding to his father’s comments, Scott Laing, Business Development Director, said: