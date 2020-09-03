PR: ‚A Long Stride‘ erzählt die Geschichte von John Walker

Die Geschichte von Johnnie Walker, dessen Wurzeln bis ins Jahr 1820 zurückreichen, ist auch die Geschichte des Scotch Whisky. Aber wer war John Walker? Und wie ist sein Geschäft aus den Regalen eines kleinen Lebensmittelladens in Kilmarnock zum weltweit führenden Scotch gewachsen?

Diesen Fragen geht Dr. Nicholas Morgan nach, und stellt seine Antworten in seinem Buch „A Long Stride“ vor. Wie uns Diageo heute informierte, wird es am 29. Oktober erscheinen und über Amazon und Waterstones erhältlich sein.

Alles Weitere zu ‚A Long Stride‘, dessenn Erscheinen mit mit dem 200-jährigen Jubiläum von John Walker zusammenfällt, entnehmen Sie bitte der folgenden, englischsprachigen Presseaussendung.

200 years. Iconic whiskies. Countless fans.

This is the first in depth account of the history of the Johnnie Walker brand and business, shedding new light on the creation and evolution of the world’s No.1 Scotch. A must read for whisky lovers, brand marketeers and those curious to know how people can shape the values of a business to ensure longstanding global success.

The history of Johnnie Walker, tracing its roots back to 1820, is also the history of Scotch whisky. But who was John Walker – the man who started the story? And how did his business grow from the shelves of a small grocery shop in Kilmarnock to become the world’s No. 1 Scotch?



A Long Stride tells the story of how John Walker and a succession of ingenious and progressive business leaders embraced their Scottish roots to walk confidently on an international stage. By doing things their own way, Johnnie Walker overturned the conventions of late Victorian and Edwardian Britain, survived two world wars and flourished despite the Great Depression to become the first truly global whisky brand, revolutionising the world of advertising along the way.

Ultimately the story is a testament to how an obsession with quality and a relentless drive to always move forward created a Scotch whisky brand loved in every corner of the world.

From the 48th inductee to the Whisky Hall of Fame and the winner of the Outstanding Achievement in Scotch Whisky Award, Dr Nicholas Morgan, comes the fascinating history of Johnnie Walker. This book is the product of years of research by Dr Morgan and decades working in the whisky industry, which also sheds light on the development of Scotch as a popular drink in the UK and around the world.

The publication coincides with the 200th anniversary of John Walker starting out on this incredible journey by the opening of his grocer, laying the foundations for the Johnnie Walker business, which has since grown to be the biggest Scotch whisky brand in the world . A Long Stride is the perfect gift for whisky fans and aficionados.