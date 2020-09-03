Donnerstag, 03. September 2020, 12:54:32
Suche auf Seite
Blended MaltBlendsHintergrundPRRegionenSchottland

PR: ‚A Long Stride‘ erzählt die Geschichte von John Walker

200 Jahre, ikonische Whiskys, unzählige Fans

Wee Beastie AUT

Die Geschichte von Johnnie Walker, dessen Wurzeln bis ins Jahr 1820 zurückreichen, ist auch die Geschichte des Scotch Whisky. Aber wer war John Walker? Und wie ist sein Geschäft aus den Regalen eines kleinen Lebensmittelladens in Kilmarnock zum weltweit führenden Scotch gewachsen?
Diesen Fragen geht Dr. Nicholas Morgan nach, und stellt seine Antworten in seinem Buch „A Long Stride“ vor. Wie uns Diageo heute informierte, wird es am 29. Oktober erscheinen und über Amazon und Waterstones erhältlich sein.
Alles Weitere zu ‚A Long Stride‘, dessenn Erscheinen mit mit dem 200-jährigen Jubiläum von John Walker zusammenfällt, entnehmen Sie bitte der folgenden, englischsprachigen Presseaussendung.

200 years. Iconic whiskies. Countless fans.

This is the first in depth account of the history of the Johnnie Walker brand and business, shedding new light on the creation and evolution of the world’s No.1 Scotch. A must read for whisky lovers, brand marketeers and those curious to know how people can shape the values of a business to ensure longstanding global success.

The history of Johnnie Walker, tracing its roots back to 1820, is also the history of Scotch whisky. But who was John Walker – the man who started the story? And how did his business grow from the shelves of a small grocery shop in Kilmarnock to become the world’s No. 1 Scotch?

A Long Stride tells the story of how John Walker and a succession of ingenious and progressive business leaders embraced their Scottish roots to walk confidently on an international stage. By doing things their own way, Johnnie Walker overturned the conventions of late Victorian and Edwardian Britain, survived two world wars and flourished despite the Great Depression to become the first truly global whisky brand, revolutionising the world of advertising along the way.

Ultimately the story is a testament to how an obsession with quality and a relentless drive to always move forward created a Scotch whisky brand loved in every corner of the world.

  • From the 48th inductee to the Whisky Hall of Fame and the winner of the Outstanding Achievement in Scotch Whisky Award, Dr Nicholas Morgan, comes the fascinating history of Johnnie Walker. This book is the product of years of research by Dr Morgan and decades working in the whisky industry, which also sheds light on the development of Scotch as a popular drink in the UK and around the world.
  • The publication coincides with the 200th anniversary of John Walker starting out on this incredible journey by the opening of his grocer, laying the foundations for the Johnnie Walker business, which has since grown to be the biggest Scotch whisky brand in the world . A Long Stride is the perfect gift for whisky fans and aficionados.
  • A Long Stride brings to life the remarkable characters who shaped the business and brand from its earliest beginnings to the present day. Meticulously researched and using previously undiscovered archive material, the book explores the relentless tenacity, focus on quality and desire for innovation that still informs the brand today.
Whiskyexperts-Whiskyfreunde
Vorheriger ArtikelPR: Pernod Ricard Deutschland und Western Europe: Joelle Ferran ist neuer Finance & Administration Director
Nächster ArtikelPR: Hunter Laing präsentiert neuen Look für Hepburn’s Choice

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Blends

Drei Limited Editions von Johnnie Walker zum 200. Geburtstag

Johnnie Walker feiert in diesem Jahr seinen...
Weiterlesen
Blends

PR: Johnnie Walker feiert 200. Geburtstag mit vier exklusiven Sonderausgaben

Die vier Jubiläumsausgaben werden im Oktober weltweit veröffentlicht
Weiterlesen
Blends

PR: Diageo bringt Anfang 2021 erste 100% plastikfreie Papierflasche für Spirituosen

Kein Glas, kein Plastik - neue Flasche aus 100% nachhaltig produziertem Papier wird zuerst für Johnnie Walker verwendet
Weiterlesen
Blends

TSB: Die 10 meistverkauften Scotch-Marken

Der Sieger ist wenig überraschend, dass er - so wie fünf andere Marken aus den Top 10 - 2019 Umsatz einbüßte, ist bemerkenswert...
Weiterlesen
Blends

TTB-Neuheit: Johnnie Walker Celebratory Blend

200 Jahre nach der Gründung der Marke als Walker’s Kilmarnock Whisky kommt nun eine Jubiläumsausgabe
Weiterlesen
Blends

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos und Podcasts der Woche (177)

Whisky näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Kaspar Button
GaG Partnerbutton
Button Kirsch Whisky
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Whiskyhaus Button
JJCorryIW Button
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Bruichladdich 125×125
Whiskybotschaft Button

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Big Peat Rectangle 2019

Neueste Artikel

PR: Hunter Laing präsentiert neuen Look für Hepburn’s Choice

PR
Die Kollektion im neuen Erscheiningsbild wird ab Anfang September weltweit erhältlich sein
Weiterlesen

PR: ‚A Long Stride‘ erzählt die Geschichte von John Walker

Blended Malt
200 Jahre, ikonische Whiskys, unzählige Fans
Weiterlesen

PR: Pernod Ricard Deutschland und Western Europe: Joelle Ferran ist neuer Finance & Administration Director

Hintergrund
Romain Benoist, der die Position bisher innehatte, wechselt nach sieben Jahren zurück in das Headquarter nach Paris
Weiterlesen

Irish Distillers präsentieren ihre Zahlen für das vergangene Geschäftsjahr

Irland
Jameson zeigt sich widerstandsfähig, Redbreast verzeichnet einen Wertwachstum
Weiterlesen

Jura bringt neue Abfüllung in der Cask Edition Series: Jura Winter Edition

Islands
Der Whisky wird allerdings vorerst (?) nur bei Tesco im Vereinigten Königreich im Regal zu finden sein
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Mortlach 21 yo Special Releases 2020 vs. Mortlach 22 yo ‘Marriage’

Speyside
Auch diese Abfüllung der Special Releases 2020 kann überzeugen
Weiterlesen

Neu: Lakes Distillery Colheita Port Cask Single Malt Whisky

England
Ein neuer Single Malt aus der Destillerie im Lakes District
Weiterlesen

Pernod Picard in der Corona-Krise dank Sparkurs mit weniger Gewinnrückgang als erwartet

Markt
Die Corona-Krise reduziert zwar den operativen Gewinn, der ist aber immer noch beachtlich...
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Weiser 300×250

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Whiskyexpert

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats September 2020: Caol Ila 12yo

Exclusiv
Unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat finden wir diesmal auf der Hebriden-Insel Islay
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats August 2020: Dingle Single Malt 5th Small Batch Release

Exclusiv
Von der Küste im Süd-Westen Irlands kommt unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Juli 2020: Kingsbarns ‚Dream to Dram‘

Exclusiv
In den Lowlands findet sich einen Traum, der wahr wurde
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Gordon & MacPhail bringt Coleburn 1972 als erste von vier Jubiläumsabfüllungen auf den Markt

Neue Whiskys
Dies ist das letzte Fass der Lost Distllery in den Beständen des unabhängigen Abfüllers
Weiterlesen

Do legst Di nieda – Gewinnen Sie 3x den brandneuen limitierten The Epicurean Munich Edition von Douglas Laing!

Blended Malt
Das Bremer Spirituosen Contor und Whiskyexperts verlosen den fassstarken und auf 600 Flaschen limitierten Lowlander - made in and for Munich
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu bei Kirsch Import – Signatory Seasons, Gordon & MacPhail, Gelston’s Old Irish Whiskey

Highlands
Gleich 14 Neuerscheinungen für den deutschen Markt - aus Irland, der Speyside, den Highlands und von Islay
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X