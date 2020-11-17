PR: Johnnie Walker mit zwei limitierten Abfüllungen zum Chinesischen Neuen Jahr

Nicht nur in China, sondern weltweit bringt Johnnie Walker zwei neue Editionen zum chinesischen Neujahrsfest heraus: eine in der Serie der Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ausgaben und eine als limitierte Edition des John Walker & Sons King George V.

Hier alle Infos dazu, die wir von Diageo aus UK erhalten haben:

GIVE THE GIFT OF TASTE AND PROSPERITY

Johnnie Walker launches two exclusive Chinese New Year limited editions

TODAY, Johnnie Walker, the world’s number one Scotch whisky[1], launches two exclusive Chinese New Year limited editions, including a first-of-a-kind John Walker & Sons King George V limited edition and a beautifully illustrated Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

Both new releases are the perfect gift to wish colleagues and close friends a prosperous start to the new year and to mark the beginning of 2021’s Spring Festival.

John Walker & Sons King George V is a rare combination of exquisite whiskies, originally crafted to celebrate the first Royal Warrant granted to Johnnie Walker to supply Scotch whisky to the British Royal Household in 1934.

Drawn from extremely precious, rare casks, every bottle of John Walker & Sons King George V contains irreplaceable whiskies from the now silent distillery of Port Ellen. It is an elegantly rich and creamy whisky that has precious rarity reflected in every drop.

In the years since it was first released John Walker & Sons King George V has never had a limited edition of any kind, so this release offers a unique opportunity to give a truly special gift for this year’s Chinese New Year. The bespoke artwork is a modern take on traditional Chinese patterns and designs – inspired by Asian couture.

Julie Bramham, Johnnie Walker Global Brand Director, says:

“The wonderful illustrations on the new John Walker & Sons King George V limited edition is a fitting tribute to this exquisite whisky. The noble dragon of Chinese mythology soaring high above an incredible vista, nods aptly to this whisky’s royal heritage. We’re delighted to see it added to our Chinese New Year offering, along with a new limited edition of the iconic Johnnie Walker Blue Label.”

The velvety smooth Johnnie Walker Blue Label has a rich history of Chinese New Year releases, with each year bringing a beautiful bespoke pack and bottle design celebrating the Zodiac sign of each year.

Only 1 in 10,000 casks in our unparalleled reserves of over 10 million maturing Scotch whiskies has the richness and character required to intricately craft Johnnie Walker Blue Label, including some irreplaceable casks from long-closed “ghost” distilleries.

The 2021 Chinese New Year design created by award-winning Chinese artist Shirley Gong looks forward to a year of good fortune and great achievements. In the illustrations the ox is honoured for its majesty as a symbol of prosperity and growth, poised high above mountain clouds representing longevity. The remarkable visuals are completed with celebratory lanterns and cherry blossom, signifying good fortune in the year to come.

Shirley says:

“I wanted this limited edition to be something that would celebrate and honour Chinese New Year as well as a piece of art that speaks to the rare craft and character of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. I was keen to create something that reflected the majesty of the ox but also a work that inspired people to think about the future in a positive and optimistic way – making sure that this gift was something to give people hope for the coming year.”

Shirley’s intricate illustration is matched by the rare whiskies and centuries of craft that creates the rich fruity flavours, perfectly balanced smoke and remarkable depth of character found in every bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

Both limited edition designs are available in selected markets globally at a RRSP of £200 GBP for Johnnie Walker Blue Label Chinese New Year limited edition, and £400 GBP for John Walker & Sons King George V Chinese New Year limited edition.

