PR: Lagavulin und Caol Ila stellen Fèis Ìle Bottlings für 2021 vor

Und wieder gibt es zwei neue Bottlings fürs Fèis Ìle 2021 zu berichten, diesmal von Lagavulin und Caol Ila.

Der Lagavulin Fèis Ìle 2021 – 13 Year Old wird in einer Auflage von 6000 Flaschen abgefüllt, und ist in stark ausgekohlten Portfässern gefinisht. Für die 70cl-Flasche, die mit 54,4% abgefüllt ist, zahlt man 170 Pfund.

Der Caol Ila Fèis Ìle 2021 – 12 Year Old ist mit 56,6% vol. abgefüllt und wurde in ebenfalls stark ausgekohlten Moscatel-Fässern gefinisht. Hier gibt es nur 3000 Flaschen zum Kostenpunkt von 130 Pfund.

Mehr zu den beiden Flaschen, die über malts.com zu beziehen sind, in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung:

Lagavulin & Caol Ila Launch Limited Edition 2021 Fèis Ìle Bottlings

Lagavulin and Caol Ila announce the launch of festival exclusive Single Malt Scotch whiskies to celebrate the 2021 Islay Festival of Music and Malt, Fèis Ìle, available to purchase on malts.com from 1 June with a pre-sale for subscribers at 2pm (BST) 31 May.

Hand-selected by the distillery teams, the Lagavulin and Caol Ila Fèis Ìle bottles have been much adored, and their annual release for the festival has become a key moment in the whisky calendar. Each represents a precious part of the distillery’s rich heritage, offering whisky fans an exciting twist on the core expressions available at Lagavulin and Caol Ila.

Fèis Ìle Lagavulin 13 Year-Old is a glorious and unique bottling with a delightfully rewarding and unusual mix of richness, spice, and sweetness. This full bodied expression has fleeting sweet aromas of candied chestnuts somehow perfectly combined with oily mineral tones. The tones are intensified with a thick and oil-smooth texture. It is fleetingly sweet then piquant with spice that quickly rises in importance as rich waves of smoke, salt and hot pepper take over. Noticeably palate-drying, this superb Lagavulin has a long and intense finish with a pepper-spice warmth and delicious nutty and smoky aftertaste. Ideal to be savoured at natural strength or with a splash of water.

Vigorous and spicy, Fèis Ìle Caol Ila 12 Year-Old carries intense fruit notes and unusual floral traits from the nose to the finish. This rare release opens on the nose with a light green, faintly herbal top note, followed by lush scented fruit of sweet grapes and ripe peach. At natural strength, this luscious malt has a creamy-smooth texture intensely sweet to begin but quickly balanced with tones of pepper spice, a hint of salt and more rich fruit to develop a racy and embracing warmth. The finish is elegantly long with tangy and drying notes, leaving a lovely smoky aftertaste.

Lagavulin Fèis Ìle 2021 – 13 Year Old

The Lagavulin bottling has been matured in refill American Oak casks and finished in high char Port-seasoned casks. The limited edition run of 6,000 bottles will be released with an ABV of 54.4%, and an RSP of £160 per 70cl. Available to purchase at Lagavulin Distillery and malts.com.

Pierrick Guilaume, Lagavulin Distillery Manager said,

“Fèis Ìle is an incredible week for the island each year, allowing us to welcome whisky and music lovers around the globe to the island we’re so proud to call home. While our celebrations at Lagavulin Distillery are slightly different this year, we still have a fabulous line up planned who will treat online guests to some of Scotland’s best music and entertainment, as well as an incredible bottling which will excite fans of Lagavulin and the festival.”

Caol Ila Fèis Ìle 2021 – 12 Year Old

The Caol Ila festival bottling has been matured in refill American-Oak and finished in high char Moscatel-seasoned casks. Fèis Ìle Caol Ila 12 Year-Old is bottled at 56.6% ABV, with only 3,000 bottles available. It will retail from £130 per 70cl. Available to purchase at Lagavulin Distillery and malts.com.

Samuel Hale, Caol Ila Distillery Manager said,