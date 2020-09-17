Donnerstag, 17. September 2020, 12:22:08
PR: Neu – Ballantine’s 7 bringt schottischen Spirit mit amerikanischer Attitüde

Ein siebenjähriger Blended Scotch Whisky mit einer Nachreifung in einem Bourbon Barrel ist das neueste Mitglied der Markenfamilie

Wee Beastie AUT

Ballantine’s bringt einen neuen Blend auf den Markt – und das weltweit: Ballantine’s 7 ist ein sieben Jahre alter Scotch Blended Whisky, der eine Nachreifung in einem amerikanischen Bourbon Barrel erfährt. Noch im September wird diese neue Variante im Handel erhältlich sein – der Preis in UK, von wo wir die nachfolgende Pressemitteilung erhalten haben, wird bei 28 Pfund liegen, also etwas mehr als 30 Euro.

Hier alle Infos dazu, so wie wir Sie von der Agentur von Ballantine’s übermittelt bekamen:

Ballantine’s blends Scottish spirit with American attitude for the launch of Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Finish

16th September: Leading Scotch whisky Ballantine’s has created the ultimate blend of cultures with the launch of Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Finish: a new 7-year-old blended Scotch that combines the depth of Scotch with the sweetness of a bourbon barrel finish.

Rolling out globally from this month, Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Finish is crafted from a selection of carefully-chosen Scotch whiskies that are aged in oak casks for a minimum of seven years before being finished in American bourbon barrels, bringing the best of two whisky worlds together for an unrivalled taste.

The classic Ballantine’s tasting notes of honey and ripe red apple are enhanced with character and richness from the seven-year ageing process, and paired with the sweet hints of toffee, vanilla and caramel that are typical of bourbon whiskies.

The 7-year-old blend is a tribute to founder George Ballantine, who, as early as 1872, was ageing and selling 7-year-old whisky, long before the laws on ageing Scotch for a minimum of three years came into effect. And now, nearly 150 years later, Ballantine’s has released its new 7-year-old Scotch to show there’s still no wrong way to enjoy whisky.

Ballantine’s Master Blender, Sandy Hyslop, commented:

“With Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Finish we wanted to clash global whisky cultures to create a delicious Scotch Whisky with a distinctively American attitude. The 7-year ageing combined with our bespoke bourbon barrel finishing process brings extra layers of richness, creaminess and caramel sweetness to the blend, making it ideal for Scotch lovers wanting to dabble in bourbon, and for bourbon fans wanting to break into Scotch. This is quintessential Ballantine’s with a bold new dimension – and the perfect tribute to our pioneering heritage.”


The Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Finish bottle features a sleek black label with white lettering and subtle gold detail for a premium feel, while retaining the distinct bottle shape and chevron label for which Ballantine’s is globally recognised.

Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Finish will be available from September 2020 at select whisky retailers around the world for £28.

For more on Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Finish visit ballantines.com or visit us on social – you can find us by searching @ballantines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

