PR: Scallywag Chocolate Limited Edition #4 – der ideale Begleiter für den Weltschokoladentag

In die Kategorie „nicht unbedingt völlig sinnbefreites Wissen“ gehört der Fakt, dass am 7. Juli World Chocolate Day gefeiert wird. In die Kategorie „sinnhaftes Wissen“, zumindest für Whiskyfreunde, fällt jenes, dass zur Schokolade Whisky hervorragend als Begleiter passt.

Douglas Laing hat dieses Wissen wieder einmal praktisch umgesetzt, und bringt mit dem Scallywag Chocolate Limited Edition #4, einem Blended Malt aus der Speyside, den – so das Unternehmen – idealen Begleiter zum Weltschokoladentag auf den Markt. Erhältlich wird die neue, auf 3000 Flaschen limitierte Abfüllung um 55 Euro bei vielen Whiskyhändlern sein – und wir machen Ihnen darauf jetzt mit der nachfolgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilungen und einigen Fotos den Mund wässrig:

Scallywag Whisky – The Ultimate Chocolate Companion

World Chocolate Day is just around the corner (Wednesday 7th July) and to commemorate the indulgent occasion, Douglas Laing’s Scallywag Speyside Malt Scotch Whisky reveals its annual special bottling: Scallywag Chocolate Limited Edition #4.

The fourth release is a marriage of 100% Sherry matured Single Cask Single Malts only from Speyside. Each cask is said to have been hand-selected for its “cocoa-rich tasting notes”. The resulting spirit unveils a “natural burnt sienna colour” with delectable notes of “creamy chocolate icing, juicy dates and rich red fruits”. This full-bodied dram has been bottled at a high alcohol strength of 48%, proudly without colouring or chill-filtration.



The series has gained significant traction since the inaugural bottling in 2018, and with only 3,000 bottles of the latest edition available globally, those who have been patiently waiting in anticipation of the 2021 release are advised to snap one up quickly to avoid disappointment. The limited edition is packaged in a premium, gold-foiled gift tube and is expected to retail at £55.00/€64.00 from good specialist retailers.

In tandem with the new launch, the award-winning Speyside Malt has partnered with luxury Chocolatier – Sugarsnap – to create a set of bespoke Scallywag Whisky infused chocolates boasting decorative colourways inspired by Scallywag packaging. The partnership is set to elevate Scallywag’s positioning as “the ultimate chocolate companion” by showcasing how first, the chocolate inspired the Whisky, and now, how the Whisky has come full circle to inspire the chocolate. Scallywag’s “Small Batch, Big Flavour” ethos is said to have been “honoured” throughout the entire chocolate-making process. This mouth-watering collaboration is set to be dripped out on World Chocolate Day (Wednesday 7th July) before flowing into a full month of tempting social media activity, mainly on Instagram (@scallywagwhisky).



Commenting on the new release, Cara Laing, Director of Marketing at Douglas Laing & Co, said: