Donnerstag, 26. März 2020, 14:30:42
PR: Scotch Malt Whisky Society bietet Tastings und Masterclasses online an

In den eigenen sicheren vier Wände am Clubleben teilnehmen

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) weißt in ihrer aktuellen Pressmitteilung auf ihre Online-Angebote hin. Der weltweit führende Whisky-Club mit über 27.000 Mitgliedern hat einen Online-Mitgliederraum einrichtet, in dem sich Whisky-Fans virtuell treffen und an einer Reihe von Online-Verkostungen in den eigenen sicheren vier Wände teilnehmen können.

Alle weiteren Information rund das Angebot der SMWS finden sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

LIFT YOUR SPIRITS WITH THE SCOTCH MALT WHISKY SOCIETY

The world’s leading whisky club is helping to lift spirits by bringing its community of whisky lovers together with home tastings, online masterclasses and guidance on how to survive this unprecedented period of isolation

In uncertain times, The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) is helping to keep spirits high by setting up an online ‘Members’ Room’ where whisky fans can meet up virtually to enjoy a dram, share their experiences and participate in a series of online tastings, from the safety of their own homes.

The Society’s online shop is open for business as normal and their shelves are well stocked with exceptional single cask whisky, ready to be delivered straight to your door. In times of uncertainty, The Society is encouraging members to grab some drams and share them at home.

For non-members, it’s a perfect time to sign up for SMWS membership and become a part of their ‘all together unique’ virtual global community of over 27,000 members.

SMWS offers a print-at-home tasting mat, which can be downloaded here, to guide members through their unique selection of 12 flavour profiles.

The Society will be hosting virtual online tastings, for whisky friends to gather and enjoy their ever-changing range as they’re released.

These tastings and tutorials will give members the opportunity to learn about their selection of wonderful whiskies in the online company of like-minded individuals.

As well as their multi-award winning magazine, Unfiltered, offering members unparalleled access to every corner of the whisky world, SMWS produces a range of rich content, including the Whisky Talk podcast which explores the people and the stories behind the drams.

David Ridley, MD and Chief Member Champion of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, said:

“We don’t anticipate any issues right now with online orders and deliveries and we’re looking at how we can continue to bring members together in an online environment to share their love of Society whisky and good company.

“Look after each other, and if you’re stuck at home, at least make sure you’re well stocked with Society whisky to see you, your friends and families through. We look forward to seeing you online.”

