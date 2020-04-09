PR: Smokehead TV startet am Sonntag

Auch Smokehead, nach eigener Aussage „The Wild One“ der Single Malt Whisky, baut in den Corona-Zeiten seine Präsenz in der digitalen Welt aus. Am Sonntag um 17 Uhr startet Smokehead TV. Zu Gast sein werden Smokehead Brand Ambassador Mikey Sim und Tyler Lunceford. Er designte und realisierte im letzten Jahr „The Smoker“, eine umgebaute Ducati, über die wir natürlich berichteten.

Alle weiteren Infos finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

STAY INDOORS WITH SMOKEHEAD:

THE WILD ONE OF SINGLE MALT WHISKY LAUNCHES VARIETY OF BOLD BROADCASTS

Smokehead TV will launch this Sunday 12th April at 5pm hosted by Smokehead Brand Ambassador, Mikey Sim and custom Ducati aficionado, Tyler Lunceford, tasting the original Smokehead expression

This Sunday 12th April at 5pm will see the first in a series of bold broadcasts from the wild one of the whisky world, Smokehead Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Smokehead brand ambassador Mikey Sim and custom Ducati aficionado Tyler Lunceford, creator of The Smoker Ducati motorcycle, will host an Instagram Live (@smokeheadwhisky) stream as they focus on tasting the original Smokehead expression, as well as how to craft a simple-to-make whisky sour and boilermaker serve. Anyone needing a refill, head over to Smokehead.com, as there’s still time to get a bottle before 5pm on Sunday.

Over the coming weeks, Smokehead will be presenting further tastings, boilermakers, cocktail making sessions, food, music, interviews, giveaways and other cool Smokehead stuff.

As part of The Refinery campaign in 2019, Smokehead teamed up with Tyler Lunceford to build a one-of-a-kind, customised Ducati, inspired by vintage motorcycles. The expertly crafted motorcycle was unveiled to media, trade and bike fanatics on 12th November in London at The Bike Shed, Shoreditch.

US born Lunceford of North Motorcycles is a renowned global biking sensation (known as the Ducati Whisperer of the New York tri-state) with over 20 years experience customising bikes for obsessive bikers and rock stars. He owned a workshop in Brooklyn but relocated to Edinburgh, Scotland to raise a family, and this is where he crafted The Smoker motorcycle.

Adding his thoughts on Smokehead TV, Iain Weir, Smokehead Brand Director, said:

“In these uncertain times, we’re very pleased that we can still engage with our loyal Smokehead tribe. Both Mikey and Tyler personify the Smokehead brand, with Sunday sure to be a wild and entertaining ride. Our whisky is not for everyone, but that’s okay. We’re encouraging our Smokeheads to tune in this Sunday at 5pm, relax and enjoy our bold single malt whisky.”

During this challenging time, £1 from the sale of each bottle purchased from www.smokehead.com (and all other IMD websites) will be donated to Drinks Trust to support their mission of providing care and support to our hospitality colleagues.