Donnerstag, 09. April 2020, 11:20:09
Suche auf Seite
PRVeranstaltung

PR: Smokehead TV startet am Sonntag

BuyMyWhisky Leaderboard

Auch Smokehead, nach eigener Aussage „The Wild One“ der Single Malt Whisky, baut in den Corona-Zeiten seine Präsenz in der digitalen Welt aus. Am Sonntag um 17 Uhr startet Smokehead TV. Zu Gast sein werden Smokehead Brand Ambassador Mikey Sim und Tyler Lunceford. Er designte und realisierte im letzten Jahr „The Smoker“, eine umgebaute Ducati, über die wir natürlich berichteten.

Alle weiteren Infos finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

STAY INDOORS WITH SMOKEHEAD:
THE WILD ONE OF SINGLE MALT WHISKY LAUNCHES VARIETY OF BOLD BROADCASTS

Smokehead TV will launch this Sunday 12th April at 5pm hosted by Smokehead Brand Ambassador, Mikey Sim and custom Ducati aficionado, Tyler Lunceford, tasting the original Smokehead expression

This Sunday 12th April at 5pm will see the first in a series of bold broadcasts from the wild one of the whisky world, Smokehead Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Smokehead brand ambassador Mikey Sim and custom Ducati aficionado Tyler Lunceford, creator of The Smoker Ducati motorcycle, will host an Instagram Live (@smokeheadwhisky) stream as they focus on tasting the original Smokehead expression, as well as how to craft a simple-to-make whisky sour and boilermaker serve. Anyone needing a refill, head over to Smokehead.com, as there’s still time to get a bottle before 5pm on Sunday.

Over the coming weeks, Smokehead will be presenting further tastings, boilermakers, cocktail making sessions, food, music, interviews, giveaways and other cool Smokehead stuff.

As part of The Refinery campaign in 2019, Smokehead teamed up with Tyler Lunceford to build a one-of-a-kind, customised Ducati, inspired by vintage motorcycles. The expertly crafted motorcycle was unveiled to media, trade and bike fanatics on 12th November in London at The Bike Shed, Shoreditch.

US born Lunceford of North Motorcycles is a renowned global biking sensation (known as the Ducati Whisperer of the New York tri-state) with over 20 years experience customising bikes for obsessive bikers and rock stars. He owned a workshop in Brooklyn but relocated to Edinburgh, Scotland to raise a family, and this is where he crafted The Smoker motorcycle.

Adding his thoughts on Smokehead TV, Iain Weir, Smokehead Brand Director, said:

“In these uncertain times, we’re very pleased that we can still engage with our loyal Smokehead tribe. Both Mikey and Tyler personify the Smokehead brand, with Sunday sure to be a wild and entertaining ride. Our whisky is not for everyone, but that’s okay. We’re encouraging our Smokeheads to tune in this Sunday at 5pm, relax and enjoy our bold single malt whisky.”

During this challenging time, £1 from the sale of each bottle purchased from www.smokehead.com (and all other IMD websites) will be donated to Drinks Trust to support their mission of providing care and support to our hospitality colleagues.

Vorheriger ArtikelPR: Wie man daheim im Pyjama eine Million Pfund für Whisky ausgeben kann…
Nächster ArtikelWhiskyfun: Lagavulin vs. Lagavulin

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Hintergrund

PR: Smokehead Motorrad der Öffentlichkeit vorgestellt

Die Ducati wurde von Tyler Lunceford designt
Weiterlesen
Islay

Das Smokehead Motorrad ist fertig!

Tyler Lunceford hat nun die umgebaute Ducati "The Smoker" vollendet - Bilder und PR im Artikel
Weiterlesen
Neue Whiskys

Bald neu im Travel Retail: Smokehead Rum Riot

Die Smokehead-Serie erhält eine weitere Variation (nach Fassstärke und Sherryfässern)
Weiterlesen
Blends

Fremde Federn (48): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Neues aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

Smokehead und Tyler Lunceford designen Motorrad von Ducati (mit Video)

Über den Umbau wird in mehreren Episoden berichtet
Weiterlesen
Neue Whiskys

Neu: Smokehead Sherry Bomb

"Ich hätte mal wieder Lust auf eine richtige Sherrybombe"...
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Whiskyhaus Button
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
JJCorryIW Button
Kaspar Button
GaG Partnerbutton
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Whiskybotschaft Button
Button Kirsch Whisky
Bruichladdich 125×125
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Big Peat Rectangle 2019

Neueste Artikel

Whiskyfun: Lagavulin vs. Lagavulin

Verkostungsnotiz
Mit einer Differenz von 30 Jahren
Weiterlesen

PR: Smokehead TV startet am Sonntag

PR
Um 17 Uhr wird die erste Sendung zu sehen sein
Weiterlesen

PR: Wie man daheim im Pyjama eine Million Pfund für Whisky ausgeben kann…

Markt
Vom 10. bis 20. April wird der zweite Teil der Gooding-Sammlung versteigert - bei uns gibt es den Katalog zum Download
Weiterlesen

PR: BenRiach und The Glendronach starten Online Conversation Serie auf Instagram

Highlands
8. 4. und 15. 4. - Rachel Barrie und Stewart Buchanan stellen in Live Events auf Instagram die Whiskys der Brennereien vor
Weiterlesen

PR: THE CASKHOUND – Premiere-Bottling April 2020

Deutschland
Ein neuer unabhängiger Abfüller betritt die deutsche Whiskyszene - mit zunächst drei Abfüllungen
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Cardhu vs. Cardow

Speyside
Ein Standard aus der Speyside-Brennerei tritt gegen eine etwa gleichaltrige Abfüllung aus jener Zeit an, als die Destillerie noch Cardow hieß...
Weiterlesen

PR: Buffalo Trace Distillery als Global Icons of Whisky Visitor Attraction 2020 ausgezeichnet

PR
Die Brennerei in Kentucky wurde auch zum American Distiller of the Year gewählt
Weiterlesen

PR: Killowen Distillery – Irlands kleinste Destillerie präsentiert Whiskey und Poitin

Irland
Die Brennerei ist im Herzen der Mourne Mountains im Süden des County Downs in Nordirland beheimatet
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Weiser 300×250

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Whiskyfässer

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats April 2020: Unterstütze deinen lokalen Händler!

Exclusiv
Unterstütze deinen Whisky-Onlinehändler! Jede Flasche Flasche hilft!
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats März 2020: The GlenDronach Traditionally Peated

Exclusiv
Eine rauchige und deshalb ungewöhnliche Abfüllung der Highland-Destillerie
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Februar 2020: Highland Park 12yo Viking Honour

Exclusiv
In diesem Monat finden wir unseren Kandidaten im hohen Norden Schottlands
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

PR: Neu von Kirsch Import – Edradour 2008/2020 Natural Cask Strength

Highlands
Vollmundige Sherry-Reifung im eleganten Ibisco Dekanter
Weiterlesen

PR: Loch Lomond Group mit 2x Platin bei der San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Campbeltown
Zusätzlich konnten die Whiskys der Loch Lomond Group noch zehn weitere Preise erringen
Weiterlesen

PR: THE CASKHOUND – Premiere-Bottling April 2020

Deutschland
Ein neuer unabhängiger Abfüller betritt die deutsche Whiskyszene - mit zunächst drei Abfüllungen
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X