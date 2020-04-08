Donnerstag, 09. April 2020, 02:11:19
Suche auf Seite
MarktPR

PR: Wie man daheim im Pyjama 1 Million Pfund für Whisky ausgeben kann…

Vom 10. bis 20. April wird der zweite Teil der Sammlung versteigert - bei uns gibt es den Katalog zum Download

BuyMyWhisky Leaderboard

…wenn man das Geld denn hat. Aber die Möglichkeit bestünde in der Tat, und zwar bei der Auktion des zweiten Teils der Sammlung von Mr. Richard Gooding bei whiskyauctioneer.com – 3900 Flaschen. Vom 10. bis 20. April gehen diese Flaschen in Auktion, und in der nachfolgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung erfahren Sie mehr darüber.

Für eine komplette Liste der Lots in der Versteigerung haben wir nach der Presseaussendung auch den elektronischen Katalog der versteigerten Sammlung mit insgesamt 92 Seiten:

HOW TO SPEND £1M… AT HOME IN YOUR PYJAMAS

For most of us, online shopping is an everyday occurrence. But when it comes to big spending or making investments, have you ever considered the possibility of spending over £1m in one go, without even leaving your sofa?

From 10-20 April 2020, online whisky auction specialists Whisky Auctioneer will launch the second part of its sale of The Perfect Collection by Mr. Richard Gooding a library of over 3,900 of the rarest, most coveted, most expensive as well as expansive range of bottles of Scotch Whisky ever to go to public auction.

During the 10-day sale of 1,958 bottles, whisky lovers worldwide will have what may be a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase some very special whisky. Some highlights include:

  • The Macallan 1926 Fine & Rare 60 Year Old
  • A host of highly sought-after bottles from some of Scotland’s lost distilleries including Dallas Dhu, Glenugie and Killyloch with some bottles dating back as far as 1921
  • Glenfiddich 1937 Rare Collection 64 Year Old; with only 61 bottles produced this is a very rare find and is the oldest expression ever to have been released by Glenfiddich
  • Glenfiddich 1936 Peter J. Russell – a truly unique example of one of Glenfiddich’s early single malts, bottled in 1969
  • Alongside Mr. Gooding’s favourite bottling, Bowmore’s 1964 Black Bowmore, there are many other exceptional examples from the Islay distillery including other 1964 vintages and expressions, including both the Black, White and Gold as well as the Fino, Oloroso and Bourbon cask ‚trilogies‘
  • Rare Bowmore finds such as the 1967 Largiemeanoch and the 25 Year Old Auld Alliance Chateau Lagrange bottling

Iain McClune, Founder of Whisky Auctioneer said:

“The Perfect Collection auction is a once in a lifetime opportunity for collectors, investors and whisky lovers to acquire a piece of whisky history. They will find many bottles that have never, or rarely, been seen on the secondary market.

The auction includes the opportunity to purchase The Macallan 1926 Fine & Rare 60 Year Old, a range of highly sought-after bottles from some of Scotland’s lost distilleries, and special Bowmore, The Balvenie and Glenfiddich bottlings – all of which are gold dust for collectors.

With the current situation requiring so many of us to stay at home, the beauty of Whisky Auctioneer, unlike traditional auction houses, is that we bring the opportunity of this magnificent collection of whisky to you wherever you may be. It is so easy to get involved anywhere in the world by bidding from the comfort of your own home on your laptop or phone, with something for all ranges of budgets – from a hundred to over a million pounds – a truly accessible auction for all those who have an interest in whisky.”

To sign up for Part Two of The Perfect Collection by Mr. Richard Gooding and for more information, visit: ​ ​www.whiskyauctioneer.com

Vorheriger ArtikelPR: BenRiach und The Glendronach starten Online Conversation Serie auf Instagram

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Markt

Whisky Auctioneer bricht mehrere Weltrekorde mit Verkauf des ersten Teils der Gooding-Sammlung

Unter den versteigerten Whiskys auch ein Macallan, der über 1 Million Dollar erzielte
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Kaspar Button
Button Kirsch Whisky
Bruichladdich 125×125
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
GaG Partnerbutton
Whiskybotschaft Button
JJCorryIW Button
Whiskyhaus Button

Werbung

- Advertisement -
82 Newcastle

Neueste Artikel

PR: Wie man daheim im Pyjama 1 Million Pfund für Whisky ausgeben kann…

Markt
Vom 10. bis 20. April wird der zweite Teil der Sammlung versteigert - bei uns gibt es den Katalog zum Download
Weiterlesen

PR: BenRiach und The Glendronach starten Online Conversation Serie auf Instagram

Highlands
8. 4. und 15. 4. - Rachel Barrie und Stewart Buchanan stellen in Live Events auf Instagram die Whiskys der Brennereien vor
Weiterlesen

PR: THE CASKHOUND – Premiere-Bottling April 2020

Deutschland
Ein neuer unabhängiger Abfüller betritt die deutsche Whiskyszene - mit zunächst drei Abfüllungen
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Cardhu vs. Cardow

Speyside
Ein Standard aus der Speyside-Brennerei tritt gegen eine etwa gleichaltrige Abfüllung aus jener Zeit an, als die Destillerie noch Cardow hieß...
Weiterlesen

PR: Buffalo Trace Distillery als Global Icons of Whisky Visitor Attraction 2020 ausgezeichnet

PR
Die Brennerei in Kentucky wurde auch zum American Distiller of the Year gewählt
Weiterlesen

PR: Killowen Distillery – Irlands kleinste Destillerie präsentiert Whiskey und Poitin

Irland
Die Brennerei ist im Herzen der Mourne Mountains im Süden des County Downs in Nordirland beheimatet
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu von Kirsch Import – Edradour 2008/2020 Natural Cask Strength

Highlands
Vollmundige Sherry-Reifung im eleganten Ibisco Dekanter
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Drei Abfüllungen aus der Lost Distillery Lochside

Highlands
Rares aus den Highlands
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WA-September 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Maltimore

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats April 2020: Unterstütze deinen lokalen Händler!

Exclusiv
Unterstütze deinen Whisky-Onlinehändler! Jede Flasche Flasche hilft!
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats März 2020: The GlenDronach Traditionally Peated

Exclusiv
Eine rauchige und deshalb ungewöhnliche Abfüllung der Highland-Destillerie
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Februar 2020: Highland Park 12yo Viking Honour

Exclusiv
In diesem Monat finden wir unseren Kandidaten im hohen Norden Schottlands
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

PR: Neu von Kirsch Import – Edradour 2008/2020 Natural Cask Strength

Highlands
Vollmundige Sherry-Reifung im eleganten Ibisco Dekanter
Weiterlesen

PR: Loch Lomond Group mit 2x Platin bei der San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Campbeltown
Zusätzlich konnten die Whiskys der Loch Lomond Group noch zehn weitere Preise erringen
Weiterlesen

PR: THE CASKHOUND – Premiere-Bottling April 2020

Deutschland
Ein neuer unabhängiger Abfüller betritt die deutsche Whiskyszene - mit zunächst drei Abfüllungen
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X