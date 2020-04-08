PR: Wie man daheim im Pyjama 1 Million Pfund für Whisky ausgeben kann…

…wenn man das Geld denn hat. Aber die Möglichkeit bestünde in der Tat, und zwar bei der Auktion des zweiten Teils der Sammlung von Mr. Richard Gooding bei whiskyauctioneer.com – 3900 Flaschen. Vom 10. bis 20. April gehen diese Flaschen in Auktion, und in der nachfolgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung erfahren Sie mehr darüber.

Für eine komplette Liste der Lots in der Versteigerung haben wir nach der Presseaussendung auch den elektronischen Katalog der versteigerten Sammlung mit insgesamt 92 Seiten:

HOW TO SPEND £1M… AT HOME IN YOUR PYJAMAS

For most of us, online shopping is an everyday occurrence. But when it comes to big spending or making investments, have you ever considered the possibility of spending over £1m in one go, without even leaving your sofa?

From 10-20 April 2020, online whisky auction specialists Whisky Auctioneer will launch the second part of its sale of The Perfect Collection by Mr. Richard Gooding a library of over 3,900 of the rarest, most coveted, most expensive as well as expansive range of bottles of Scotch Whisky ever to go to public auction.

During the 10-day sale of 1,958 bottles, whisky lovers worldwide will have what may be a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase some very special whisky. Some highlights include:

The Macallan 1926 Fine & Rare 60 Year Old

A host of highly sought-after bottles from some of Scotland’s lost distilleries including Dallas Dhu, Glenugie and Killyloch with some bottles dating back as far as 1921

Glenfiddich 1937 Rare Collection 64 Year Old; with only 61 bottles produced this is a very rare find and is the oldest expression ever to have been released by Glenfiddich

Glenfiddich 1936 Peter J. Russell – a truly unique example of one of Glenfiddich’s early single malts, bottled in 1969

Alongside Mr. Gooding’s favourite bottling, Bowmore’s 1964 Black Bowmore, there are many other exceptional examples from the Islay distillery including other 1964 vintages and expressions, including both the Black, White and Gold as well as the Fino, Oloroso and Bourbon cask ‚trilogies‘

Rare Bowmore finds such as the 1967 Largiemeanoch and the 25 Year Old Auld Alliance Chateau Lagrange bottling

Iain McClune, Founder of Whisky Auctioneer said:

“The Perfect Collection auction is a once in a lifetime opportunity for collectors, investors and whisky lovers to acquire a piece of whisky history. They will find many bottles that have never, or rarely, been seen on the secondary market.

The auction includes the opportunity to purchase The Macallan 1926 Fine & Rare 60 Year Old, a range of highly sought-after bottles from some of Scotland’s lost distilleries, and special Bowmore, The Balvenie and Glenfiddich bottlings – all of which are gold dust for collectors.

With the current situation requiring so many of us to stay at home, the beauty of Whisky Auctioneer, unlike traditional auction houses, is that we bring the opportunity of this magnificent collection of whisky to you wherever you may be. It is so easy to get involved anywhere in the world by bidding from the comfort of your own home on your laptop or phone, with something for all ranges of budgets – from a hundred to over a million pounds – a truly accessible auction for all those who have an interest in whisky.”

To sign up for Part Two of The Perfect Collection by Mr. Richard Gooding and for more information, visit: ​ ​www.whiskyauctioneer.com