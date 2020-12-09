Mittwoch, 09. Dezember 2020, 12:24:31
Suche auf Seite
PRSchottlandSpeysideVeranstaltung

PR: Spirit of Speyside Festival findet 2021 wieder statt

Die Organisatoren planen, das Festival vom 28. April 2021 bis 3. Mai 2021 durchzuführen

Beam 2020 Laphroaig

Wie uns die Organisatoren des Spirit of Speyside Festivals mitteilen, wird das Whiskyfestival im kommenden Jahr wieder stattfinden, wenn es nach dem Willen der Betreiber geht. Man plant, das Fest von 28. April 2021 bis 3. Mai 2021 abzuhalten – alle Covid-19 Maßnahmen, die die zu diesem Zeitpunkt gelten, werden beachtet werden.

Hier die offizielle Presseaussendung:

Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival Set to Return in 2021

The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival has today announced it will bring back the best of the iconic whisky region to the public with its 21st festival in 2021.

The six day festival will return to Speyside, the global epicentre of distilling, from 28th April to 3rd May 2021.  It will be adaptive to any covid-19 measures in order for it to go ahead.

Celebrations will provide the ultimate opportunity for travellers, whisky lovers, outdoor activity enthusiasts or the local community to explore, taste and learn about the world-famous Speyside region.  Bringing together a huge variety of whisky companies with local communities and nearly 140 business members in the region, it is the biggest festival of its kind in the world.

James Campbell, Festival Chairman, said:

“We are very excited about being back in business for 2021.  The positive news about the coronavirus vaccines has given everyone a boost and it’s great to see some light starting to emerge from what has been a long and very dark tunnel for everyone. 

“Our Distillers, who have done a great job to keep on working through the pandemic, supporting local communities with much sought after hand sanitiser and in so many other ways are now working on plans for their events along with our other event providers.

“Even if social distancing is still in place in late April I am confident they will come up with solutions to provide numerous brilliant events and we look forward to giving a very warm Speyside welcome to all of our new and returning UK and international guests in 2021.”

The full programme of events will be listed on www.spiritofspeyside.com and will be available for preview on Wednesday 24th February 2021.  Tickets will go on sale online on Monday 1st March 2021.

Whiskyexperts Instagram
Vorheriger ArtikelDiageo entlässt 22 Mitarbeiter von Destillerien in Schottland

Unsere Partner

Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Whiskyhaus Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
Whiskybotschaft Button
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
GaG Partnerbutton
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Kaspar Button
Button Kirsch Whisky
JJCorryIW Button

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

PR: Spirit of Speyside Festival findet 2021 wieder statt

PR
Die Organisatoren planen, das Festival vom 28. April 2021 bis 3. Mai 2021 durchzuführen
Weiterlesen

Diageo entlässt 22 Mitarbeiter von Destillerien in Schottland

Hintergrund
An Schließungen sei nicht gedacht, so der Konzern - man investiere weiter in die Besucherzentren
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Zwei aus Braeval

Speyside
Viel hört man nicht aus dieser Brennerei - heute aber 2x Schönes und Gutes
Weiterlesen

Neu: Glencraig 1975 als letzte Jubiläumsabfüllung bei Gordon & MacPhail erschienen

Neue Whiskys
Das letzte Fass im Besitz des Unternehmens wurde abgefüllt - fraglich, ob es noch andere Fässer von Glencraig gibt...
Weiterlesen

Neuheiten bei Kirsch Import: Lost Distilleries, Signatory Un-Chillfiltered, Single Malts of Scotland, Gelston’s

Highlands
Gleich zehn Neuheiten bringt Kirsch Import in diesen Tagen in den Handel
Weiterlesen

PR: Johnnie Walker weckt den festlichen Geist durch die Schenkung von einer Million Bäumen

Blends
Johnnie Walker verkündet ein spezielles Weihnachtsgeschenk für die Heimat des schottischen Whiskys
Weiterlesen

Treffpunkt: The hidden distillery close to water – eine Trilogie über InchDairnie – Teil 3: Die Whiskies

Exclusiv
Ein Gastbeitrag von Stefan Bügler - Teil 3/3
Weiterlesen

PR: Spitzenawards für Glenfiddich bei der diesjährigen International Wine & Spirits Competition

Hintergrund
William Grant & Sons gewinnt Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year Award
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Weiser 300×250

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
FrankBauer

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Dezember 2020: Highland Park Cask Strength

Exclusiv
Mit einem robusten und intensiven Whisky verabschieden wir das Jahr 2020
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats November 2020: Johnnie Walker Green Label 15yo

Blended Malt
Wir gratulieren „The Man Who Walked Around the World“ zu 200 Jahren Whisky-Geschichte
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Oktober 2020: Tobermory 12 yo

Exclusiv
Eine Destillerie mit einer wortwörtlich zu nehmenden "Alleinstellung" liefert diesmal unseren Whisky des Monats
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Neuheiten bei Kirsch Import: Lost Distilleries, Signatory Un-Chillfiltered, Single Malts of Scotland, Gelston’s

Highlands
Gleich zehn Neuheiten bringt Kirsch Import in diesen Tagen in den Handel
Weiterlesen

Neu von Kilchoman: Unique Islay Series An Geamhradh 2020

Islay
Sieben Einzelfassabfüllungen kommen in Kürze in den deutschen Handel - darunter ein ungetorfter Kilchoman aus dem Olorosofass
Weiterlesen

Exklusiv für Friends of Laphroaig: Limitierte Laphroaig Weihnachtsdose zum Verschenken

Hintergrund
Friends of Laphroaig sollten jetzt in ihr Postfach sehen - es gibt ein Goodie extra für sie...
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X