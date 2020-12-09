PR: Spirit of Speyside Festival findet 2021 wieder statt

Wie uns die Organisatoren des Spirit of Speyside Festivals mitteilen, wird das Whiskyfestival im kommenden Jahr wieder stattfinden, wenn es nach dem Willen der Betreiber geht. Man plant, das Fest von 28. April 2021 bis 3. Mai 2021 abzuhalten – alle Covid-19 Maßnahmen, die die zu diesem Zeitpunkt gelten, werden beachtet werden.

Hier die offizielle Presseaussendung:

Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival Set to Return in 2021

The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival has today announced it will bring back the best of the iconic whisky region to the public with its 21st festival in 2021.

The six day festival will return to Speyside, the global epicentre of distilling, from 28th April to 3rd May 2021. It will be adaptive to any covid-19 measures in order for it to go ahead.

Celebrations will provide the ultimate opportunity for travellers, whisky lovers, outdoor activity enthusiasts or the local community to explore, taste and learn about the world-famous Speyside region. Bringing together a huge variety of whisky companies with local communities and nearly 140 business members in the region, it is the biggest festival of its kind in the world.

James Campbell, Festival Chairman, said:

“We are very excited about being back in business for 2021. The positive news about the coronavirus vaccines has given everyone a boost and it’s great to see some light starting to emerge from what has been a long and very dark tunnel for everyone. “Our Distillers, who have done a great job to keep on working through the pandemic, supporting local communities with much sought after hand sanitiser and in so many other ways are now working on plans for their events along with our other event providers. “Even if social distancing is still in place in late April I am confident they will come up with solutions to provide numerous brilliant events and we look forward to giving a very warm Speyside welcome to all of our new and returning UK and international guests in 2021.”

The full programme of events will be listed on www.spiritofspeyside.com and will be available for preview on Wednesday 24th February 2021. Tickets will go on sale online on Monday 1st March 2021.