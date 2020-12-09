Mittwoch, 09. Dezember 2020, 19:00:57
Suche auf Seite
SchottlandIslandsMarktPR

PR: Lagg Distillery hat bereits 600 der 700 Fässer im Cask Programm verkauft

Mit dem Verkauf von Fässern konnte man die Verkaufszahlen des Unternehmens um 62% steigern...

Beam 2020 Laphroaig

Die Isle of Arran Distillers freuen sich über den Erfolg des Fassverkaufprogramms der Lagg Distillery im Süden der Insel – man steigerte auf mit dessen Hilfe die Verkaufszahlen der Destillerien um 62 Prozent. Noch etwas weniger als 100 der Fässer sind in dem Programm erhältlich, und wie man zu so einem Fass der (ausschließlich getorften Whisky produzierenden) Brennerei auf Arran kommt, finden Sie in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung:

Isle of Arran Distillers celebrate growth alongside continued sales of new Lagg Distillery casks

The Isle of Arran Distillers is nearing the end of their newest distillery’s cask sales programme, with increasing demand in casks of Lagg Single Malt meaning there is only a small selection remaining to purchase.

Since opening their second site on the Isle of Arran last year, Lagg Distillery, the distillers have been offering whisky fans the opportunity to be part of their uniquely exciting whisky story by purchasing the first casks of the single malt whisky produced there.

The programme has driven exceptional growth in the independently owned distillers, with total sales across the company increasing by 62%, in part due to the fact that over 600 casks of Lagg Single Malt have been sold from the allocation of 700. Alongside this, the island distillers have also seen online mail order sales of whisky double during this turbulent year.

Owning a cask of Lagg whisky, which will mature into Lagg Single Malt and eventually be available to bottle, means the owner will become part of the exclusive Lagg Cask Society.

This comes with some unique additional benefits, including a golf pass which entitles the owner to play all of Arran’s courses and the gift of a bottle of whisky from Cask Number One when it is bottled at 10 years-old, which is being specially held aside for cask owners.

The opening of Lagg Distillery, the company’s second site on the island, last year was a significant milestone in the island’s unique whisky story. Its distinctive shape is now a fixture on the island’s Southern coastline, bringing distillation back to its traditional heartland in that area of the Isle of Arran.

The spirit produced there, and available to purchase in casks, is expected to mature into the rich, earthy, smoky, Lagg Single Malt which will be very different in character to what the distillers currently produce at their original distillery in Lochranza.

Director of Operations & Production for Lagg Distillery, James MacTaggart said:

Since we opened Lagg Distillery in 2019, we’ve been delighted to see how many whisky fans have already supported our journey by buying a cask and becoming part of our unique Lagg Cask Society.

“It really is a once in a lifetime opportunity to get involved with a distillery right at the very start of its story and to share in a brand-new island adventure with our pioneering whisky company.

“Purchasing a cask goes much deeper than just the financial benefits and represents an emotional investment, buying into the passionate people on the Isle of Arran that make our whisky and forming a lasting connection – it’s hard to put a price tag on that.”

When purchasing any cask of whisky, it is not a finished product but instead a work in progress that will mature over the coming years with plenty of patience required. The very nature of Scotch whisky means that it takes a long-term view, with spirit having to mature for at least three years and often aging much longer than that.

For further information on how to purchase the last remaining casks to be filled at the Lagg Distillery and becoming a member of the Lagg Cask Society, visit www.laggwhisky.com

Whiskyexperts Instagram
Vorheriger ArtikelPR: Spirit of Speyside Festival findet 2021 wieder statt
Nächster ArtikelPR: Neu – GlenAllachie Whiskyfaessla´s Winter Edition 2020

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Blended Malt

PR: Lagg und Lochranza Destillerien auf Arran blenden ‘Project North & South’ aus ihren Malts

Die beiden Brennereien haben nach dem Lockdown gemeinsam Fässer mit ihren Spirits gefüllt - nun heißt es sich in Geduld üben...
Weiterlesen
Exclusiv

Exklusiv: Videointerview mit Global Brand Ambassador Mariella Romana, Arran

Wir sprechen mit ihr über ihren Werdegang, das Re-Branding der Marke, die Destillerien und ihren Lieblingswhisky von Arran.
Weiterlesen
Interview

Herald Scotland: Interview mit James MacTaggart, Isle of Arran Distillers

Ein paar Fragen an den Director of Operations and Production
Weiterlesen
Islands

Lagg Distillery auf Arran nimmt bei Barclays 25 Millionen Pfund Kredit auf

Als Besicherung dient der Fassbestand
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

David Livingstone ist neuer Distillery Manager bei der Lochranza Distillery

James MacTaggart ist nun Director of Production and Operations für die Lochranza und Lagg Distillerien
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

PR: Die Lagg Distillery auf Arran ist offiziell für Besucher geöffnet

Mehr zur neuen Brennerei auf der Insel Arran in dieser englischsprachigen Presseaussendung
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

JJCorryIW Button
Whiskyhaus Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Bruichladdich 125×125
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Kaspar Button
GaG Partnerbutton
Button Kirsch Whisky
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Whiskybotschaft Button

Werbung

- Advertisement -
82 Newcastle

Neueste Artikel

PR: Neu – GlenAllachie Whiskyfaessla´s Winter Edition 2020

Neue Whiskys
Ein Speysider aus dem Bolgheri Superiore DOC Wine Cask
Weiterlesen

PR: Lagg Distillery hat bereits 600 der 700 Fässer im Cask Programm verkauft

Islands
Mit dem Verkauf von Fässern konnte man die Verkaufszahlen des Unternehmens um 62% steigern...
Weiterlesen

PR: Spirit of Speyside Festival findet 2021 wieder statt

PR
Die Organisatoren planen, das Festival vom 28. April 2021 bis 3. Mai 2021 durchzuführen
Weiterlesen

Diageo entlässt 22 Mitarbeiter von Destillerien in Schottland

Hintergrund
An Schließungen sei nicht gedacht, so der Konzern - man investiere weiter in die Besucherzentren
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Zwei aus Braeval

Speyside
Viel hört man nicht aus dieser Brennerei - heute aber 2x Schönes und Gutes
Weiterlesen

Neu: Glencraig 1975 als letzte Jubiläumsabfüllung bei Gordon & MacPhail erschienen

Neue Whiskys
Das letzte Fass im Besitz des Unternehmens wurde abgefüllt - fraglich, ob es noch andere Fässer von Glencraig gibt...
Weiterlesen

Neuheiten bei Kirsch Import: Lost Distilleries, Signatory Un-Chillfiltered, Single Malts of Scotland, Gelston’s

Highlands
Gleich zehn Neuheiten bringt Kirsch Import in diesen Tagen in den Handel
Weiterlesen

PR: Johnnie Walker weckt den festlichen Geist durch die Schenkung von einer Million Bäumen

Blends
Johnnie Walker verkündet ein spezielles Weihnachtsgeschenk für die Heimat des schottischen Whiskys
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Timorous Beastie Rectangle 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
LimitedWhisky

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Dezember 2020: Highland Park Cask Strength

Exclusiv
Mit einem robusten und intensiven Whisky verabschieden wir das Jahr 2020
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats November 2020: Johnnie Walker Green Label 15yo

Blended Malt
Wir gratulieren „The Man Who Walked Around the World“ zu 200 Jahren Whisky-Geschichte
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Oktober 2020: Tobermory 12 yo

Exclusiv
Eine Destillerie mit einer wortwörtlich zu nehmenden "Alleinstellung" liefert diesmal unseren Whisky des Monats
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Neuheiten bei Kirsch Import: Lost Distilleries, Signatory Un-Chillfiltered, Single Malts of Scotland, Gelston’s

Highlands
Gleich zehn Neuheiten bringt Kirsch Import in diesen Tagen in den Handel
Weiterlesen

Neu: Glencraig 1975 als letzte Jubiläumsabfüllung bei Gordon & MacPhail erschienen

Neue Whiskys
Das letzte Fass im Besitz des Unternehmens wurde abgefüllt - fraglich, ob es noch andere Fässer von Glencraig gibt...
Weiterlesen

Exklusiv für Friends of Laphroaig: Limitierte Laphroaig Weihnachtsdose zum Verschenken

Hintergrund
Friends of Laphroaig sollten jetzt in ihr Postfach sehen - es gibt ein Goodie extra für sie...
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X