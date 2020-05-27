Mittwoch, 27. Mai 2020, 10:38:38
Suche auf Seite
MarktPR

PR: Whiskey & Wealth Club sieht Fässer als Anlage-Alternative zu Aktien

Die britische Investmentgesellschaft stellt sich dem deutschen Publikum vor...

Händlerunterstützung WE

Investieren in Whisky ist ein weltweiter Trend. Das Wasser des Lebens wird nicht nur als Genussmittel gesehen, sondern auch als Anlagemöglichkeit – nicht nur in unsicheren Zeiten, in denen man Geld gerne in Sachwerte transferiert. Ob in Deutschland, den USA, Asien, Schottland oder anderswo: Firmen, die diese Geldanlage ermöglichen und beratend zur Seite stehen, gibt es überall.

Der Whiskey & Wealth Club aus dem Vereinigten Königreich ist so ein Unternehmen, und es möchte sich auch auf dem deutschen Markt präsentieren. Dazu hat man uns einen englischsprachigen PR-Text gesendet, in dem der Mitgründer und COO der Firma, William Fiedling, seine Sicht auf die möglichen Potentiale dieser Anlageform schildert und auf die bisherige Bilanz des Unternehmens verweist:

How whiskey investment is becoming the go to alternative for investors moving away from stock and shares

The Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent crash of global stock markets has led to many investors and shareholders suffering significant repercussions with investment values plummeting.  

This economic downturn is leading investors to look elsewhere to secure their wealth, particularly through alternative and asset backed investments. These are becoming increasingly attractive to investors due to market fluctuations, such as those currently being felt for investors the world over.

At wholesale cask whiskey company, Whiskey & Wealth Club, we have seen an increased appetite from private investors and funds. Cask whiskey gives investors the opportunity to own a commodity and asset as they look to hedge against inflation and the uncertainties of the financial markets. In March alone investors put £1.1m into cask whiskey through Whiskey & Wealth Club, with just over 370 casks sold. This made March one of our most successful months to date. In April we broke this new record, with over 87,500 litres in the equivalent of 438 casks with a value in excess of €1.3 million. 

Why investors are hedging their bets on whiskey

The value of whiskey as an investment has risen significantly over the last decade. In fact, whiskey has fast become one of the most popular alternative investment opportunities, with rare whiskey topping the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index. According to the 2020 index, the value of whiskey has risen by 564% in the last 10 years alone. By comparison, classic cars rose in value by 194%, fine art by 141% and wine by 120%. Unlike rare whiskey, the value of cask whiskey is tied to its age rather than the markets, making it appealing to investors in the current climate, with value increasing with age.

The demand and secondary markets for both Scotch and Irish whiskey have been growing year on year. For Irish whiskey as an example, the size of the market has grown by an average of 13% for the last two decades. Forecasts from the IWSR, the global benchmark for alcohol data, shows that the growth of both Irish whiskey and Scotch is set to continue. Yet only 16% of whiskey brands own their own distilleries, meaning they require stocks of mature whiskey to bottle to meet consumer requirements, so the demand for aged casks is always there. 

As a result of the increased interest distilleries across the board have been informed us about planned price increases of up to 20% in the coming months. As the markets continue to fluctuate now is the time to invest in cask whiskey.

How can someone invest in whiskey? 

Casks containing approximately 200 litres of whiskey can be purchased straight from wholesalers, such as Whiskey & Wealth Club at more than half the retail rate. Allowing investors to become the full, beneficial owner. 

Unlike buying rare bottles of whiskey or selecting art in the hope they go up in price. This is highly speculative and requires an in-depth knowledge of the asset. Whiskey in casks however, will always offer year-on year-returns and increases in value as it matures. 

Annual returns are being achieved above 8% and as high as 54.5% a year, depending on an investor’s chosen exit strategy and time frame they buy and hold for. The longer they hold, the more rare and valuable the casks become. It is no wonder that investors are turning their heads with annual returns of 10% being achieved over five years and 20% after 10 years.

Vorheriger ArtikelPR: Whiskypirat – Neue Whisky Auktionsplattform in Zusammenarbeit mit Fachhändlern
Nächster ArtikelNational Geographic Fotostory: Vom Gerstenfeld ins Whiskyfass

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Irland

Whiskey-Investmentgesellschaft vermeldet erfolgreichen März

Der vergangene Monat war der zweiterfolgreichste Monat in der Unternehmensgeschichte
Weiterlesen
Irland

Whiskey-Investmentgesellschaft blickt auf Rekordjahr zurück

Whiskey & Wealth Club steigert Umsatz in 2019 auf 10 Millionen Euro
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

GaG Partnerbutton
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Kaspar Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Whiskyhaus Button
Button Kirsch Whisky
Bruichladdich 125×125
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
JJCorryIW Button
Whiskybotschaft Button

Werbung

- Advertisement -
82 Newcastle

Neueste Artikel

Serge verkostet: Einige Geheimniskrämer

Blended Malt
Manchmal darf ein Whisky auf der Flasche nicht sagen, woher er stammt...
Weiterlesen

National Geographic Fotostory: Vom Gerstenfeld ins Whiskyfass

Hintergrund
Eine Bilderreise an die Ursprungsorte des schottischen Whiskys, und in die Brennerei Knockdhu
Weiterlesen

PR: Whiskey & Wealth Club sieht Fässer als Anlage-Alternative zu Aktien

Markt
Die britische Investmentgesellschaft stellt sich dem deutschen Publikum vor...
Weiterlesen

PR: Whiskypirat – Neue Whisky Auktionsplattform in Zusammenarbeit mit Fachhändlern

Deutschland
Das Schweizer Unternehmen Whiskypirat betreibt seit 2019 auch eine Plattform in Deutschland - auch hier gemeinsam mit Händlern
Weiterlesen

PR: Kirsch Whisky bringt Neues von Best Dram, Daftmill und Amrut

Deutschland
Sieben Neue aus Schottland, Indien und Deutschland
Weiterlesen

Neu in UK: Crabbie 1994 Island Single Malt (Tobermory)

Islands
Der Tobermory stammt aus einem ex-Sherry Hogshead
Weiterlesen

PR: Pernod Ricard Deutschland unterzeichnet Charta der Vielfalt

Deutschland
Für mehr Diversity in der Arbeitswelt
Weiterlesen

TTB-Neuheit: Johnnie Walker Bicentenary Blend 28yo

Blends
Die zweite Sonderausgabe zum Jubiläum der berühmtesten Whiskymarke der Welt...
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Timorous Beastie Rectangle 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Whiskystube

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Mai 2020: Glenmorangie The Original 10yo

Exclusiv
Nachdem wir im April unser Whisky des Monats ausfiel, beginnen wir im Mai wieder mit der monatlichen Kür. Und in dieser selbst...
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats April 2020: Unterstütze deinen lokalen Händler!

Exclusiv
Unterstütze deinen Whisky-Onlinehändler! Jede Flasche hilft!
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats März 2020: The GlenDronach Traditionally Peated

Exclusiv
Eine rauchige und deshalb ungewöhnliche Abfüllung der Highland-Destillerie
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

PR: Shorn to be wild – Die Ardbeg Day Home Edition

Islay
Feiern kann man auch daheim - und der Ardbeg Blaaack sowie 20 Jahre Ardbeg Day sind ein perfekter Grund dafür...
Weiterlesen

PR: Whiskypirat – Neue Whisky Auktionsplattform in Zusammenarbeit mit Fachhändlern

Deutschland
Das Schweizer Unternehmen Whiskypirat betreibt seit 2019 auch eine Plattform in Deutschland - auch hier gemeinsam mit Händlern
Weiterlesen

PR: Kirsch Whisky bringt Neues von Best Dram, Daftmill und Amrut

Deutschland
Sieben Neue aus Schottland, Indien und Deutschland
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X