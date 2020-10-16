PR: Whiskyhammer versteigert Macallan 78yo (mit Video)

Rufpreis £10,000 – aber dabei wird es wohl nicht lange bleiben: Mit dem Erscheinen dieses Beitrags startet Whiskyhammer.com die Versteigerung des ältesten jemals abgefüllten Whisky von Macallan, den Macallan 78yo aus der Red Collection (wir berichteten über diese Serie gestern hier) – die Versteigerung läuft bis 25. Oktober. Der Macallan 78yo hat einen Verkaufspreis von ca. 72.500 €, man kann gespannt sein, wie hoch die Gebote hier gehen werden.

Wir dürfen Ihnen jedenfalls den englischsprachigen Pressetext und ein Video zum Macallan 78yo präsentieren – und sollten Sie mitsteigern (wir nehmen einmal an, dass es unter den gut 90.000 monatlichen Lesern von Whiskyexperts den einen oder anderen geben wird, der solchen Verlockungen weder widerstehen kann noch muss), dann wünschen wir dabei viel Erfolg!

Whisky Hammer auctions oldest whisky ever bottled by The Macallan in a world first

Scottish auction site offers rare bottle of 78 year old Macallan from the newly launched “Red Collection”

A rare bottle of the world’s oldest whisky ever released by The Macallan – also believed to be the oldest whisky ever launched by a distillery – from the distillery’s “Red Collection”, is being auctioned by online whisky auction platform, Whisky Hammer. Whisky Hammer is the first dedicated online auction house in the world to offer a bottle of the 78-year old whisky, giving its members the unique opportunity to bid on this super rare single malt Scotch whisky.

Whisky Hammer, a family-owned business in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, has launched the online auction (https://www.whiskyhammer.com/auction/current) that will run until 7pm (BST) on Sunday 25 October with a starting price of £10,000 for The Macallan 78-year old. The auction features over 3,000 lots, from everyday drams to investment-grade iconic bottles, and represents Whisky Hammer’s largest online auction to-date. New members can join to participate in the auction by following Whisky Hammer’s quick and straightforward registration process at whiskyhammer.com.

Given its age, exclusivity and the level of global demand for The Macallan, the new release is expected to prove popular with whisky lovers and investors around the world.

The Macallan Red Collection launched this week comprises 40, 50, 60, 71, 74 and 78-year olds. The producer describes the new collection as “an exquisite range of distinguished and rare single malt Scotch whiskies, shaped by the actions of our founder Alexander Reid and key characters in our history, who have laid the foundations for our single malt today”. It adds: “This collection celebrates the rich range of reds present naturally in every step of our process”.

The 78-year old is described as reflecting “deep respect for time, tradition and craftsmanship”. It is being presented by The Macallan lead whisky maker Sarah Burgess and was laid down decades ago in The Macallan’s “hand-picked oak casks”. Tasting notes describe its colour as “Sunset on the Spey”.

Its oak presentation box is crafted by hand in the UK, using the same sustainable European oak used to make The Macallan casks. The box is upholstered with sustainably sourced, soft Scottish leather from Bridge of Weir Leather.

Whisky Hammer hosts auctions once a month, dedicated to whisky and other fine spirits, allowing buyers and sellers from every corner of the globe to participate at www.whiskyhammer.com. It has auctioned several rare and collectible whiskies – both bottles and casks – since its launch in 2016. The business has recently re-located to a new, purpose built, facility in Aberdeenshire which is also home to a sister business, Still Spirit – a whisky shop and exquisite tasting room.

Daniel Milne, Managing Director of Whisky Hammer, said:

“We’re really excited to be able to offer something as rare as this 78 year old expression from The Macallan Red Collection for auction and we expect a very high level of interest in this lot. The Macallan is one of the most well-known and loved Scotch whisky brands and is regarded globally as the epitome of quality and taste – add to this the thrill of the oldest single malt ever released by Macallan, the end result is a true icon in whisky history. “As a Scottish family-run business we have seen rapid growth since our inaugural auction in 2016 – today we are one of the largest online dedicated whisky auction platforms globally. We’re delighted to have been able to host such an exclusive whisky which builds on our growing reputation as a place for whisky lovers and investors to buy and sell these iconic whiskies.”

Tasting notes for The Macallan 78-year old

Colour: Sunset on the Spey

Nose: A fresh fruit medley of apple, peach and grape moving into fresh lime and verbena. Antique oak and soft leather move quickly into a luxurious dark chocolate and dried fruit sensation. The dried fruits are a balance of dates and raisins. Finally, a rich inviting vanilla cake.

Palate: Warming oak spice of nutmeg and ginger open into the rich dried fruits of raisin, prune, date and a hint of almond nuttiness. The oak rich whisky is warming yet dry with powerful treacle toffee and a baked apple sweetness.

Finish: A long thought provoking finish, all of the flavours from the nose and the taste make an appearance in this finish….Remarkable.

ABV: 42.2 per cent

Whisky Maker: Sarah Burgess