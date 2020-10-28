Macallan 78yo um £92.500 versteigert

Vor zwölf Tagen berichteten wir über eine Auktion des Auktionshauses whiskyhammer.com, bei der der Macallan 78yo unter den Hammer kam. Rufpreis waren 10.000 Pfund, aber natürlich war klar, dass es bei diesem Anfangsbetrag nicht bleiben würde, kostete der Macallan 78yo im Handel, so man ihn denn bekam, 65.000 Pfund.

Am Sonntag fiel nun der Hammer, und der Whisky wechselte um 92.500 Pfund den Besitzer. Wer den Whisky um den Preis kaufte, verrät der Artikel im Daily Record nicht, aber weist darauf hin, dass eine Flasche des Macallan 78yo im Rahmen des kompletten sechsteiligen Sets an diesem Wochenende bei Sotheby’s erneut unter den Hammer kommt.

Und falls Sie nicht der glückliche neue Besitzer des Whiskys sind, hier noch einmal die Tasting Notes für diesen Methusalem unter den Whiskys:

Tasting notes for The Macallan 78-year old

Colour: Sunset on the Spey

Nose: A fresh fruit medley of apple, peach and grape moving into fresh lime and verbena. Antique oak and soft leather move quickly into a luxurious dark chocolate and dried fruit sensation. The dried fruits are a balance of dates and raisins. Finally, a rich inviting vanilla cake.

Palate: Warming oak spice of nutmeg and ginger open into the rich dried fruits of raisin, prune, date and a hint of almond nuttiness. The oak rich whisky is warming yet dry with powerful treacle toffee and a baked apple sweetness.

Finish: A long thought provoking finish, all of the flavours from the nose and the taste make an appearance in this finish….Remarkable.

ABV: 42.2 per cent

Whisky Maker: Sarah Burgess