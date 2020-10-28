Mittwoch, 28. Oktober 2020, 16:06:29
Suche auf Seite
MarktSchottlandSpeyside

Macallan 78yo um £92.500 versteigert

Eine zweite Flasche im Rahmen des Komplettsets wird an diesem Wochenende bei Sotheby's versteigert

Vor zwölf Tagen berichteten wir über eine Auktion des Auktionshauses whiskyhammer.com, bei der der Macallan 78yo unter den Hammer kam. Rufpreis waren 10.000 Pfund, aber natürlich war klar, dass es bei diesem Anfangsbetrag nicht bleiben würde, kostete der Macallan 78yo im Handel, so man ihn denn bekam, 65.000 Pfund.

Am Sonntag fiel nun der Hammer, und der Whisky wechselte um 92.500 Pfund den Besitzer. Wer den Whisky um den Preis kaufte, verrät der Artikel im Daily Record nicht, aber weist darauf hin, dass eine Flasche des Macallan 78yo im Rahmen des kompletten sechsteiligen Sets an diesem Wochenende bei Sotheby’s erneut unter den Hammer kommt.

Und falls Sie nicht der glückliche neue Besitzer des Whiskys sind, hier noch einmal die Tasting Notes für diesen Methusalem unter den Whiskys:

Tasting notes for The Macallan 78-year old

Colour: Sunset on the Spey

Nose: A fresh fruit medley of apple, peach and grape moving into fresh lime and verbena. Antique oak and soft leather move quickly into a luxurious dark chocolate and dried fruit sensation. The dried fruits are a balance of dates and raisins. Finally, a rich inviting vanilla cake.

Palate: Warming oak spice of nutmeg and ginger open into the rich dried fruits of raisin, prune, date and a hint of almond nuttiness. The oak rich whisky is warming yet dry with powerful treacle toffee and a baked apple sweetness.  

Finish: A long thought provoking finish, all of the flavours from the nose and the taste make an appearance in this finish….Remarkable.

ABV: 42.2 per cent

Whisky Maker: Sarah Burgess

Vorheriger ArtikelEnglische Copper Rivet Distillery in Kent bringt vor Weihnachten ihren ersten Whisky
Nächster ArtikelGlenlivet Distillery Collection – 6 Abfüllungen jetzt erstmals auch online erhältlich

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Neue Whiskys

PR: Neu – The 1993 Edition von Macallan

Die 57. Ausgabe der Fine & Rare Collection von Macallan ist soeben angekündigt worden - über 15.000 Euro kostet die Flasche
Weiterlesen
Neue Whiskys

Glasgow Whisky bringt 30 Jahre alten Macallan

The Munros Macallan 30 Years Old ist in einem Glencairn Decanter abgefüllt
Weiterlesen
Neue Whiskys

PR: Whiskyhammer versteigert Macallan 78yo (mit Video)

Der älteste jemals abgefüllte Macallan kommt zum Rufpreis von £10,000 unter den Hammer - mit Tasting Notes
Weiterlesen
Campbeltown

Fremde Federn (118): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen
Highlands

Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Uraltes und ganz Neues

Bunt gemischt heute - mit einem Überhang an Laphroaig-Fässern...
Weiterlesen
Blends

Fremde Federn (117): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Whiskyhaus Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
Kaspar Button
Button Kirsch Whisky
Whiskybotschaft Button
GaG Partnerbutton
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
JJCorryIW Button
St. Kilian Partnerbutton

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Big Peat Rectangle 2019

Neueste Artikel

PR: Redemption Whiskey – Neu und exklusiv beim Bremer Spirituosen Contor

Markt
Rye is Back - R(y)enaissance an der Weser
Weiterlesen

Neues Fassprogramm der Dingle Distillery gestartet

Hintergrund
100 Fässer werden mit Jahresende befüllt und können von Interessenten gekauft werden
Weiterlesen

Glenlivet Distillery Collection – 6 Abfüllungen jetzt erstmals auch online erhältlich

Neue Whiskys
Bislang Distillery only, kann man diese Einzelfassabfüllungen nun auch aus unseren Ländern bestellen (85 bis 165 Pfund)
Weiterlesen

Macallan 78yo um £92.500 versteigert

Markt
Eine zweite Flasche im Rahmen des Komplettsets wird an diesem Wochenende bei Sotheby's versteigert
Weiterlesen

Englische Copper Rivet Distillery in Kent bringt vor Weihnachten ihren ersten Whisky

England
Er wird allerdings nur in der Destillerie und in lokalen Geschäften erhältlich sein
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Aultmore

Speyside
Fünf feine Whiskys aus der Destillerie nördlich von Keith
Weiterlesen

PR: Heaven’s Door Spirits™ kündigt The Bootleg Series Vol II von Bob Dylan an

Neue Whiskys
Der Bourbon kann bereits online vorbestellt werden und wird im November im US-Handel erscheinen
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu bei Kirsch Import – Waterford Organic GAIA 1.1 und drei Neue aus der Mars Shinshu Distillery

Irland
Schon bald im Handel: Der erste Biowhisky aus Irland und Neues aus der Mars Shinshu Destillerie
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Weiser 300×250

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Whiskyfässer

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Oktober 2020: Tobermory 12 yo

Exclusiv
Eine Destillerie mit einer wortwörtlich zu nehmenden "Alleinstellung" liefert diesmal unseren Whisky des Monats
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats September 2020: Caol Ila 12yo

Exclusiv
Unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat finden wir diesmal auf der Hebriden-Insel Islay
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats August 2020: Dingle Single Malt 5th Small Batch Release

Exclusiv
Von der Küste im Süd-Westen Irlands kommt unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

PR: Ardbeg bringt äußerst rares Embassy Bottling

Islay
Diese Einzelfassabfüllung in Fassstärke ist exklusiv bei den Ardbeg Embassies erhältlich
Weiterlesen

PR: X-Mas Geschenke Highlights von Moët Hennessy

Highlands
Diese Whiskys passen unter jeden Christbaum - findet Moët Hennessy Austria
Weiterlesen

PR: Diageo stellt die Four Corners of Scotland Collection vor – und startet mit Glenkinchie 16yo

Lowlands
Dem Glenkinchie werden Abfüllungen aus Cardhu, Caol Ila und Clynelish folgen
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X