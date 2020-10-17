Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Royal Brackla, Glenturret & Caol Ila – und Blended Malts

Eine schöne Bandbreite an Abfüllungen (Royal Brackla, Glenturret & Caol Ila – und Blended Malts) gibt es heute in der Samstagsverkostung auf Whiskyfun, die wie üblich von Angus MacRaild durchgeführt wird. Unter anderem dabei: Ein Blended Malt von Mark Watt, der nach seinem Abgang bei Cadenhead nun unabhängiger Abfüller geworden ist, und ein recht alter Caol Ila, der 28 Jahre lang reifen durfte und auch Punktesieger der Session wurde.
Hier die Flaschen der Verkostung und ihre Wertungen:
- Blended Malt 19 yo 2001/2020 (44.9%, Watt Whisky, sherry butt, 630 bottles): 88 Punkte
- Blended Scotch Whisky 38 yo 1980/2020 (48.6%, C Dully Selection, cask #23, sherry hogshead, 230 bottles): 89 Punkte
- Royal Brackla 12 yo ‘Batch 1’ (47.9%, That Boutique-y Whisky Company, 1472 bottles): 81 Punkte
- Royal Brackla 2011/2018 (68%, Whisky Illuminati ‘Solaria Series’, cask #900077, 1st fill sherry butt, 150 bottles)_ 85 Punkte
- Glenturret 12 yo 2006/2018 (48.4%, Douglas Laing Old Particular, refill sherry hogshead, 389 bottles)_ 84 Punkte
- Glenturret 28 yo 1987/2016 (50.4%, Signatory Cask Strength Collection, cask #372, hogshead, 149 bottles): 86 Punkte
- Caol Ila 9 yo 2011/2020 (58.5%, C Dully Selection, cask #101, 1st fill barrel, 262 bottles): 90 Punkte
- Caol Ila 11 yo 2009/2020 (57.4%, Watt Whisky, hogshead, 303 bottles): 88 Punkte
- Caol Ila 11 yo 2008/2020 (59.7%, The Single Cask, cask #318686, hogshead, 137 bottles): 90 Punkte
- Caol Ila 28 yo 1990/2019 (48%, WhiskyNerds, cask #13129, refill oloroso, 192 bottles): 91 Punkte
Das Übergewicht an Caol Ila wollen wir auch in unserem heutigen Illustrationsbild aufgreifen…