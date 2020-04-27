Montag, 27. April 2020, 23:22:44
PR: Writers‘ Tears und The Irishman Whiskeys setzen Kurs nach Fernost

Walsh Whiskey verstärkt das asiatische Netzwerk in der Post-COVID Phase

Japan, Südkorea, Taiwan, Singapur und Sri Lanka sind neue Ankerplätze für die Whiskeys von Walsh Whiskey in Fernost – dort hat man nun, in Vorbereitung auf die Post-COVID Phase, neue exklusive Distributoren ernannt. Wer das genau ist und was man sich davon erwartet, können Sie in der nachfolgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung nachlesen:

Writers’ Tears & The Irishman Whiskeys Set Sail for The Far East

Walsh Whiskey Strengthens Asian Network as Post-COVID Phase Begins – Exclusive distributors for both Writers’ Tears & The Irishman appointed in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore & Sri Lanka

Carlow, Ireland: 27 April, 2020: As Asia is the first region to emerge from the COVID-Lockdown period, Walsh Whiskey’s brands – Writers’ Tears and The Irishman – are in pole position to expand following the recent appointments of several new distribution partners. For two decades the independent producer, established in 1999, has primarily focused on the growth of both whiskeys in Europe and North America – until now. The company, led by founder Bernard Walsh, has appointed exclusive distributors for both brands in leading markets – Japan (Lead Off Japan), South Korea (Taesan Liquor), Taiwan (Dong Hsun Hsin), Singapore (Original Whiskeys) and also in Sri Lanka (Signature Ceylon Beverages). Writers’ Tears and The Irishman are already represented in Malaysia (Fortier Wines & Spirits).

The company has a portfolio of 15 whiskeys and is best known for it’s unique blends which feature the combination of premium Pot Still and Single Malt triple-distilled Irish whiskeys in its core expressions – Writers’ Tears – Copper Pot and The Irishman – Founder’s Reserve.

Commenting on his increased focus on Asia, Bernard Walsh said:

“Being a European company of Irish heritage, it made sense to build-out our offering in Europe and North America first. Clearly our whiskeys are now proven in the Super Premium Irish Whiskey category in both Europe and North America and that solid base now enables us to expand, with confidence, into Asia and Eastern Europe.

“We look to build strong, dynamic, mutual partnerships in each of the markets that we enter, and Asia is no different. We have established new partnerships and upgraded others in the region so that we now have representation in 6 key Asian markets overall and we will add more in the next few years. With consumers finding their feet again after the COVID-Lockdown, we expect Writers’ Tears and The Irishman to build on the strong progress we have made with our partners already.”

Recently Appointed Walsh Whiskey Asia Distribution Partners for Writers’ Tears and The Irishman Triple-Distilled Premium Irish Whiskeys:

  • Japan – Lead Off Japan
  • South Korea – Taesan Liquor
  • Taiwan – Dong Hsun Hsin
  • Singapore – Original Whiskeys
  • Sri Lanka – Signature Ceylon Beverages
