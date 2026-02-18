Proper No. Twelve bringt Black Reserve

Das stark ausgekohlte Bourbonfässer irischem Whiskey noch einen zusätzlichen Punch geben, wissen wir schon vom Jameson Black Barrel und vom Bushmills Black Bush. Aus der letztgenannten Destillerie stammt auch das Liquid für den Proper No. Twelve – und jetzt als Line Extention ein neuer Proper No. Twelve Back Reserve. Er ist angekündigt für die USA und weitere „ausgesuchte“ internationale Märkte – zu denen man Deutschland wahrscheinlich dazuzählen kann. Er wird mit 40% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt und in den USA um 32,99 Dollar angeboten. Hier die Presseaussendung zu ihm aus den USA:

FIRED UP FOR ST. PATRICK’S DAY: PROPER NO. TWELVE IRISH WHISKEY ADDS NEW BLACK RESERVE

Heavy charred bourbon barrels give Black Reserve a rich and intense flavor, fitting of the big day celebrations

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Consider this year’s St. Patrick’s Day drinks sorted. Proper No. Twelve® Irish Whiskey, the third largest Irish Whiskey brand in the United States1, is coming in hot – literally and figuratively with Proper No. Twelve Black Reserve™ Irish Whiskey. A blend of single malt and grain whiskey and aged for a minimum of four years in level 3 heavily charred bourbon barrels, Proper No. Twelve Black Reserve combines quality with approachability so both American and Irish Whiskey fans alike can enjoy sipping this one together.

Originating at the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, this triple-distilled whiskey is a blend matured in both first and second-fill American Oak bourbon casks, which add robust depth and complexity to its signature smooth taste.

Heavily charring the American Oak first-fill barrels intensifies the bold bourbon flavors with rich caramel, toasted wood, soft vanilla and sweeter characters. American White Oak has a tighter, harder grain, so the wood is fired to open that grain, which then gives big flavor to the whiskey during aging. The American Oak second-fill barrels offer more of the distinct Proper No. Twelve character and the natural flavors from the American Oak cask, contributing further notes of vanilla, toffee and spice.

„We want Black Reserve to reinforce what Proper No. Twelve has been about from the start: expert craftsmanship, approachability and more than 400 years of whiskey production and blending expertise. The toasted wood and heartier caramel notes from the heavily charred barrels balanced by the gentle vanilla sweetness, is a great testament to that.“ Lander Otegui, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Proximo Spirits

Proper No. Twelve Black Reserve is fitting for a neat pour or to be sipped on the rocks, but try it in a Proper Black Honey Old Fashioned – adding a bar spoon of honey to the classic recipe to accentuate the vanilla notes and complement the wood-derived sugars – for something more Proper.

Proper No. Twelve Black Reserve is on shelves and backbars now across the country for an average SRP of $32.99. Whether it’s on St. Patrick’s Day or any other day, do the proper thing and drink responsibly.