Ryan Norwood wird neuer Master Distiller bei Sagamore Spirit

Sagamore Spirit (seit 2023 ein Unternehmen der Illva Saronno Gruppe, die eine Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der Destillerie gekauft hat) hat den bisherigen Vice President of Operations, Ryan Norwood, zum Master Distiller ernannt.

Norwood war von Beginn an Teil der Brennerei, die 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland, zu destillerien begann, und hat im Unternehmen faktisch jeden möglichen Job innegehabt und damit das Business von der Pike auf gelernt, seien es administrative Tätigkeiten oder die Produktion an sich.

Norwood freut sich auf diese neue Aufgabe:

“It’s a true privilege to become master distiller for Sagamore Spirit. I’m eager to carry our story forward through the whiskey itself, and work with a team that shares the same relentless passion for Maryland rye and pushing our craft to new heights.”

“Success, to me, isn’t about personal recognition – it’s about lifting up the team and continuing to craft whiskey we’re all proud to stand behind. If I can help foster a culture where innovation flourishes, quality remains uncompromised, and every bottle tells a story we believe in, then I’ll feel I’ve done my job.

“Ultimately, if our fans continue to feel a connection to what we’re creating, and our team continues to grow and thrive together, that’s the greatest measure of success I could ask for.”