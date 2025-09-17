Neu: Sagamore Spirit 10-Year-Old Straight Rye Whiskey – der älteste Whiskey der Brennerei aus Maryland

Sagamore ist eine Marke, die man auch bei uns in einigen Shops finden kann – und so wird vielleicht die neueste Veröffentlichung der Brennerei in Baltimore nach der Premiere in den USA auch bei uns auftauchen: Der Sagamore Spirit 10-Year-Old Straight Rye Whiskey ist die bislang älteste Abfüllung der Brennerei, und er kommt mit 55,4% vol. Alkoholstärke in die Flasche. Der Preis in den USA ist mit 79,99 Dollar angegeben.

Hier die PR zum Launch des neuen Sagamore Spirit 10-Year-Old Straight Rye Whiskey:

This straight rye whiskey within the Reserve Series is 110.8 Proof

BALTIMORE, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sagamore Spirit , the leading and award-winning Maryland rye distillery, proudly announces the release of their limited edition 10-Year-Old Straight Rye Whiskey, the latest expression in its prestigious Reserve Series. This release marks a major milestone as the oldest straight rye whiskey released to date. Starting in September, this whiskey can be purchased either at the Sagamore Spirit’s distillery in Baltimore or select premium retailers throughout the country.

Sagamore Spirit 10-Year-Old Straight Rye Whiskey

This straight rye whiskey is aged 10 years in new charred American white oak barrels and bottled at 55.4% ABV. The result is a whiskey that boasts aromas of peach crumble, roasted nuts, and molasses cookie. Balancing sweet with spice, one will find full flavors of crème brûlée, floral honey, and lingering white pepper.

„The launch of our 10-Year-Old Rye is a defining moment for Sagamore Spirit,“ said Ryan Norwood, VP of Operations at Sagamore Spirit. „This release reflects not only our deep commitment to the legacy of Maryland rye, but also the high standards our fans expect. It’s a bottle not to be missed.“

The Sagamore Spirit Reserve Series celebrates the legacy of Maryland distilling, with an unyielding focus on excellence from start to finish. Within this series, some whiskies undergo barrel finishing that impart unique flavor profiles, while others, like the 10-Year-Old, are distinguished by older age statements.

Sagamore is driven to craft the world’s best rye whiskey. The legacy of Maryland Rye as a beacon of quality grounds Sagamore, but it’s today’s whiskey lovers across the globe who inspire the brand forward. Sagamore believes it’s time for a modern approach to American Whiskey: one that prioritizes an impactful grain to glass process utilizing Non-GMO grains, connecting with the local farming community, and a determination to create the greatest rye whiskey imaginable. The Spirit of Sagamore lives in the brand’s award-winning products and disciplined pursuit of excellence.

The limited edition Sagamore Spirit 10-Year-Old Straight Rye Whiskey is rolling out beginning of September at an SRP of $79.99 and can be purchased either at the Sagamore Spirit’s distillery in Baltimore or select premium retailers throughout the country. For more information, visit SagamoreSpirit.com .

About Sagamore Spirit

Inspired by Maryland’s rye heritage and whiskey enthusiasts worldwide, Sagamore Spirit strives to create the finest Rye Whiskey imaginable. Maryland Rye Whiskey, known for its full-bodied, sweeter, and smoother profile, is exemplified by Sagamore Spirit’s triple distilled, two-mash-bill approach. Sagamore Spirit is committed to sourcing high-quality grains through its grain-to-glass process while utilizing top-quality non-GMO grains and supporting the local farming community. Through this program, Sagamore Spirit has engaged with local farmers to purchase seeds upfront with a pledge to buy the harvest and worked with the University of Maryland Agricultural Extension to expand Rye cultivation in Maryland.