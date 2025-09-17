Diageo stellt das älteste jemals angebotene Fass aus Mortlach in der Serie ‘The Twelve’ by Casks of Distinction vor (mit Galerie)

41 Jahre alt ist das Fass aus der Brennerei Mortlach, das im Rahmen einer Präsentation der ‘The Twelve’ by Casks of Distinction einem ausgewählten Publikum bei einem Event in Singapur gemeinsam mit elf anderen ausgesuchten Fässern präsentiert wurde. Der 1984 destillerte Mortlach ist der letzte seines Jahrgangs, der sich im Besitz von Diageo befindet – und den zahlungskräftgen Kunden zu einem nicht veröffentlichten Preis angeboten wird. Mit dem Erwerb des Fasses hat man die Möglichkeit, jenes sofort abfüllen zu lassen oder es bis zu 5 Jahre lang weiter in den Lagerhäusern der Destillerie Royal Lochnagar zu lagern.

Wir haben hier die Presseaussendung für Sie

THE TWELVE’ BY CASKS OF DISTINCTION UNVEILS THE OLDEST MORTLACH WHISKY CASK EVER OFFERED IN DIAGEO’S HISTORIC CASK PRESENTATION

An exclusive gathering at Raffles Sentosa Singapore celebrated rarity, heritage, and the pinnacle of Scotch whisky craftsmanship

London, UK – 17th September – This September, The Twelve by Casks of Distinction returned to Singapore to gather a select circle of some of the world’s most renowned whisky connoisseurs and figures from the luxury community. Hosted at the newly opened Raffles Sentosa, Singapore’s first all-villa resort, the occasion marked the pinnacle of Diageo’s cask whisky offering by presenting guests with the first samples drawn from twelve unrepeatable single casks from Diageo’s stock of over 10 million casks resting in Scotland.

An annual global unveiling and showcase of the rarest and most exceptional casks known to Diageo’s Master Whisky Makers, The Twelve by Casks of Distinction, returns to Singapore following headline unveilings in New York, London and Scotland in previous years. This year’s reveal location reinforces the global stature of the programme and its unmatched rarity.

As its centrepiece, the highly anticipated ‘Twelfth Cask’: Mortlach 1984 cask number 4155, the oldest Mortlach cask ever offered through the programme. Matured for 41 years in American Oak, this extraordinary, one-off single cask represents a bold icon of rarity, as the final remaining cask from Mortlach’s 1984 production, and a defining expression of the distillery’s unique 2.81 times distillation, known as The Way.

“As the final cask laid down in1984 ever to be released from Mortlach, we are proud to present a piece of history from this storied Speyside distillery Despite its age, a fresh maltiness still comes through and as black pepper and clove builds on the palate, the unmistakable Mortlach meatiness and a dry woodiness carries through to an exceptionally long finish. It is a bold and complex expression that captures the very essence of Mortlach, and in my opinion, exquisite cask has earned its name and then some”,

said Dr. Craig Wilson, Master Blender,

Guests were welcomed to the showcase by Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale, Cluster General Manager of Raffles Sentosa Singapore and Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa, who commented: “We are honoured to unveil The Twelve by Casks of Distinction at Raffles Sentosa Singapore. Set amidst Sentosa’s natural sanctuary, this moment redefines the standard ultra-luxury whisky experiences in the region, establishes Singapore as a global destination for whisky connoisseurs, and reflects the shared values of heritage, rarity, and refinement that connect our brand with Diageo’s most exclusive liquid collection.”

Other stand-out casks unveiled in Singapore included an exquisite unpeated Caol Ila 1997, unveiling the distillery’s rarely seen graceful herbaceous character; a ghost Speyside Pittyvaich 1989, revered for its gentle fruit-forward style; and an exquisite Talisker 1979 cask that brought the spirit of the Isle of Skye to Singapore.

Casks of Distinction is one of the longest running and most established cask whisky ownership programmes in the world. These casks form the pinnacle of Diageo’s unrivalled stocks, spanning nearly 40 of Scotland’s most storied distilleries and rare, varied maturations. Every cask is hand-selected by Diageo’s Master Whisky Makers, who dedicate more than 4,200 hours each year to identifying extraordinary examples of rarity, provenance and craftsmanship. Once an owner, the individual holds a cask of their own, entirely unique Scotch Whisky, and gains privileged access to one of the most personalised programmes in the industry, with the choice of further maturation for up to five years, bespoke personalisation of bottles, and if they so choose, a decorative cask end. These individuals become part of an eminent community of collectors and connoisseurs, and the history of Scotch Whisky itself.

With this year’s unveiling, The Twelve by Casks of Distinction once again reaffirmed its place as the most exclusive private whisky showcase in the world, offering invitees an irreplaceable opportunity to engage with Scotch Whisky at its very highest level.

To find out more, please visit: https://www.justerinis.com/discover-whisky/casks-of-distinction .

‘The Twelve’ by Casks of Distinction

‘The Twelve’ by Casks of Distinction, presented for this year’s collection, are rare and exceptional single casks that are by nature never to be repeated or created again. To curate it, Diageo’s master whisky makers dedicate over 4,200 hours annually to sourcing and assessing casks for this exclusive programme.

Mortlach (Speyside) 1984 cask number 4155

Fill date: 12/12/84 Cask NO: 4155

Est. ABV: 47.3%

Est. Bottle No.: 133 Cask type: Hogshead

Benrinnes (Speyside) 1991 cask number 2396

Fill date: 10/18/91 Cask NO: 2396

Est. ABV: 54%

Est. Bottle No.: 137

Cask type: Refill American Oak

Caledonian (Ghost) 1984 cask number 68642

Fill date: 26/10/84 Cask NO: 68642

Est. ABV: 54.9%

Est. Bottle No.: 213

Cask type: Refill American Oak

Caol Ila (Islay) 1990 cask number 9237

Fill date: 05/09/90 Cask NO: 9237

Est. ABV: 47%

Est. Bottle No.: 198

Cask type: Refill American Oak

Caol Ila (Islay) 1997 cask number 642

Fill date: 03/09/97 Cask NO: 642

Est. ABV: 50.4%

Est. Bottle No.: 200

Cask type: First-fill ex-Bourbon American Oak

Cragganmore (Speyside) 1985 cask number 601268

Fill date: 28/05/85 Cask NO: 601268

Est. ABV: 44.4%

Est. Bottle No.: 120

Cask type: Refill American Oak

Dailuaine (Speyside) 1990 cask number 4565

Fill date: 05/01/90 Cask NO: 4565

Est. ABV: 56.2%

Est. Bottle No.: 218

Cask type: Wine-Seasoned American Oak

Dalwhinnie (Highland) 1989 cask number 3530

Fill date: 02/11/89 Cask NO: 3530

Est. ABV: 48.5%

Est. Bottle No.: 156

Cask type: Refill American Oak

Glenlossie (Speyside) 1994 cask number 110

Fill date: 13/01/94 Cask NO: 110

Est. ABV: 50.5%

Est. Bottle No.: 151

Cask type: First-Fill ex-Sherry American Oak

Pittyvaich (Speyside) 1989 cask number 2148

Fill date: 20/03/89 Cask NO: 2148

Est. ABV: 52.6%

Est. Bottle No.: 201

Cask type: Refill American Oak

Royal Lochnagar (Highland) 1988 cask number 1121

Fill date: 14/10/88 Cask NO: 1121

Est. ABV: 47.3%

Est. Bottle No.: 148

Cask type: Refill American Oak, Charred Ends

Talisker (Islands) 1979 cask number 5021

Fill date: 19/09/79 Cask NO: 5021

Est. ABV: 43.8%

Est. Bottle No.: 130

Cask type: Refill American Oak

About Casks of Distinction

Casks of Distinction is the private sale of individual casks of rare and exceptional whisky from the pinnacle of Diageo’s extensive cask collection in Scotland. A Cask of Distinction is chosen by a team of master whisky makers following repeated tastings and analysis. Only the rarest and most unique casks are selected for the exclusive programme reflecting the quality, craft and expertise of Diageo’s whisky custodians. Owners of these Casks of Distinction, hold their own exceptional liquid drawn from Diageo’s unrivalled stocks – spanning nearly 40 of Scotland’s most storied distilleries and rare, varied maturations. Complete with personalised bottles, and if owners so choose, a decorative cask end, owners gain privileged access to one of the most personalised programmes in the industry.

Mortlach cask number 4155 – Final Owner & Exclusive Access

Future owners of ‘The Twelve’ by Casks of Distinction will gain exclusive access to Royal Lochnagar Distillery for up to five years of optional additional maturation, along with tailored experiences at the distilleries from which their casks originate.

The owner of Mortlach cask number 4155 will be welcomed on a bespoke experience to Scotland. They will be welcomed at Royal Lochnagar to visit their cask, they will also experience a tailored trip, which reflects the rarity of

the Twelfth Cask. From on site private tastings, and curated art previews to behind-the-scenes distillery exclusive access, every moment is crafted to deepen the cask owner’s connection to this remarkable spirit.