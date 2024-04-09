Scapegrace Distillery bietet den besten Job der Welt

Dass sie nicht weniger als den besten Job der Welt zu bieten hat, davon ist die Scapegrace Distillery äußerst überzeugt. Deshalb startet sie ihre Suche nach einem stellvertretenden Distillery Manager und Master Blender auch auf dem internationalen Parkett, beispielsweise auf Instagram mit dem Angebot Competitive salary. Benefits package. Breathtaking lifestyle. Ihre brandneue 15 Millionen Euro-Destillerie (wir berichteten) eröffnet im kommenden Monat und steht am Ufer des Lake Dunstan in Central Otago in Neuseeland.

Co-founder Daniel McLaughlin stellt gegen RNZ die großen Vorteile einer Anstellung in der Scapegrace Distillery dar:

„This is the chance to live in one of the most beautiful places in the world and work in a state-of-the-art facility, helping to carve a path globally for New Zealand spirits.“

„And on your days off you’ll be skiing in the nearby mountains, boating on the lake and enjoying New Zealand’s world-famous nature. This truly is the best job in the world“.