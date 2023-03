Schottische Whiskyindustrie: „Hammerschlag“ gegen Scotch durch heute verlautbarte Steuererhöhungen um 10,1%

“This is a historic blow to the Scotch whisky industry.

“The largest tax increase for decades means that 75% of the average priced bottle of Scotch whisky will be collected in tax, reducing already tight margins for an industry which employs tens of thousands of people and invests hundreds of millions annually across the UK.

“In addition, the chancellor has chosen to further increase the competitive disadvantage faced by the industry in the UK by giving additional tax breaks, which are not available to the vast majority of distillers.

“Spirits account for more than a third of hospitality sales, but the extension of ‘draught relief’ cuts out 99% of the spirits sector, alienating both producers and consumers who choose premium quality drinks.

“We have been clear with the UK government that increasing duty would be the wrong decision at the wrong time, so it is deeply disappointing that one of Scotland’s largest and longest-standing industries has been treated in this way.

“The industry continues to grapple with significant domestic headwinds, including the soaring cost of energy, intense pressure on the hospitality sector, and increasing regulatory burdens like the Deposit Return Scheme. This tax hike just adds to the pressures on the sector and breaks the UK government’s commitment to support Scotch.

“Scotch whisky has consistently delivered for the UK economy when given stability and certainty through duty freezes, enabling the industry to reinvest in job creation and growth across the country. The chancellor has chosen to ignore the evidence and increase the pressure on hard pressed businesses, including many in the hospitality sector.

“Now that the chancellor has chosen to increase tax on Scotch whisky, we call on all MPs to reject this unjustifiable tax hike in the Finance Bill, and clearly demonstrate their support for the Scotch whisky industry.”

Mark Kent, Chief Executice SWA