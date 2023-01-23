Serge verkostet: Ben Nevis en masse

|Ben Nevis 15 yo 1999/2014 (48.7%, COTWE Zürich, refill sherry butt, 136 bottles)
|88
|Ben Nevis 26 yo 1996/2022 (49.9%, Whisky AGE, refill butt, cask #21, 431 bottles)
|92
|Ben Nevis 7 yo 2014/2022 (48.5%, Decadent Drinks, Equinox & Solstice)
|87
|Ben Nevis 9 yo 2012/2022 (50%, Thompson Bros., 11 months ex-Cromarty double-rocker, 166 bottles)
|??
|Ben Nevis 31 yo 1991/2022 (62.1%, Hunter Laing, Old & Rare, oloroso sherry, cask #56324, 540 bottles
|89
|Ben Nevis 2012/2021 (68.4%, Joecy & Or Sileis, 1st fill PX octave, cask #17368, 714 bottles)
|85
|Ben Nevis 8 yo 2012/2021 (54%, Roger’s Vintage Selection, bourbon cask, cask #2086, 330 bottles)
|90
|Ben Nevis 1996/2019 (49.7%, S Spirit Shop Selection, Taiwan, hogshead, cask #1435)
|90
|Ben Nevis 21 yo 1996/2018 (55.5%, OB, for La Maison du Whisky, refill sherry butts, 1049 bottles)
|89
|Ben Nevis 25 yo 1995/2021 (47.9% Single Malt Dreams, bourbon hogshead, cask #962, 221 bottles)
|90
|Ben Nevis 15 yo 1998/2013 (56.1%, OB, fresh sherry butt, cask #586, 595 bottles)
|85
|Ben Nevis 25 yo 1996/2021 (52.1%, Wilson & Morgan, oloroso sherry finish, casks #1819/20, 504 bottles)
|89
|Ben Nevis 7 yo 2014/2022 ‚N.A.S‘ (57.1%, Decadent Drinks, 2nd fill sherry butt)
|89
|Ben Nevis 25 yo 1996/2022 (53.1%, The Whisky Jury, refill hogshead, cask #1349, 183 bottles)
|91
|Ben Nevis 26 yo 1996/2022 (48.5%, The Whisky Jury, for Asia, refill hogshead, cask #522, 257 bottles)
|92
|Ben Nevis 19 yo 1998/2018 (51.5%, Whisky-Fässle, hogshead)
|88
|Ben Nevis 18 yo 1977/1996 (57.4%, Cadenhead, Authentic Collection)
|88
|Ben Nevis 15 yo 1984/2000 (63%, Blackadder, sherry oak, cask #255, 244 bottles)
|82
|Ben Nevis 26 yo 1990/2017 (60.5%, Signatory Vintage for Velier’s 70th Anniversary, La Première Fois, sherry butt, cask #1507, 644 bottles)
|89
|Ben Nevis 2013/2022 (48%, Signatory Vintage for LMDW Singapore 15th Anniversary, 1st fill sherry butt finish, cask #15)
|89
|Ben Nevis 21 yo 1990/2012 (59.8%, OB, refill hogshead and Port bodega butt, cask #3/104, 825 bottles)
|85
|Ben Nevis 7 yo 2014/2022 (61%, The Nectar of The Daily Drams and LMDW, second fill sherry butt, 400 bottles)
|88
|Ben Nevis 8 yo 2012/2021 (59.9%, Golden Cask for The Whisky Barrel, bourbon barrel, cask #278, 315 bottles)
|87
|Ben Nevis 8 yo 2012/2021 (59.9%, Golden Cask for The Whisky Barrel, bourbon barrel, cask #277, 257 bottles)
|85
|Ben Nevis 24 yo 1996/2021 (55%, WhiskySponge, refill hogshead, 153 bottles)
|91
|Ben Nevis 25 yo 1996/2022 (53%, WhiskySponge, refill butt, 348 bottles)
|83
|Ben Nevis 26 yo 1996/2022 (50.1%, WhiskySponge, refill hogshead, 213 bottles)
|92
|Ben Nevis 23 yo (48%, That Boutique-y Whisky Company, 558 bottles, 2019)
|89