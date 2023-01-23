Montag, 23. Januar 2023, 19:32:08
HighlandsVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Ben Nevis en masse

28 Abfüllungen unterschiedlichen Alters und aus verschiedenen Jahrzehnten in zufälliger Reihenfolge inklusive dem 500. Ben Nevis, der auf Whiskyfun verkostet wurde

Die Highland-Brennerei Ben Nevis gehört zu den Lieblingsbrennereien von Serge Valentin. Ihren Malt bezeichnet er als brillant, und so dürfen, nein, wir müssen sogar in der äußerst umfangreichen Ben Nevis Tasting Session mit sehr hohen Bewertungen rechnen. Normalerweise werden in großen Sessions auf Whiskyfun die Abfüllungen für die Verkostung sortiert und geordnet. Heute entfällt dieser semi-wissenschaftliche Charakter, 28 Abfüllungen unterschiedlichen Alters und aus verschiedenen Jahrzehnten in zufälliger Reihenfolge (wir lieben es!). Nebenbei erwähnt: Die letzte Abfüllung des heutigen Tages ist der 500. Ben Nevis, der auf Whiskyfun verkostet wurde.

AbfüllungPunkte

Ben Nevis 15 yo 1999/2014 (48.7%, COTWE Zürich, refill sherry butt, 136 bottles)88
Ben Nevis 26 yo 1996/2022 (49.9%, Whisky AGE, refill butt, cask #21, 431 bottles)92
Ben Nevis 7 yo 2014/2022 (48.5%, Decadent Drinks, Equinox & Solstice)87
Ben Nevis 9 yo 2012/2022 (50%, Thompson Bros., 11 months ex-Cromarty double-rocker, 166 bottles)??
Ben Nevis 31 yo 1991/2022 (62.1%, Hunter Laing, Old & Rare, oloroso sherry, cask #56324, 540 bottles89
Ben Nevis 2012/2021 (68.4%, Joecy & Or Sileis, 1st fill PX octave, cask #17368, 714 bottles)85
Ben Nevis 8 yo 2012/2021 (54%, Roger’s Vintage Selection, bourbon cask, cask #2086, 330 bottles)90
Ben Nevis 1996/2019 (49.7%, S Spirit Shop Selection, Taiwan, hogshead, cask #1435)90
Ben Nevis 21 yo 1996/2018 (55.5%, OB, for La Maison du Whisky, refill sherry butts, 1049 bottles)89
Ben Nevis 25 yo 1995/2021 (47.9% Single Malt Dreams, bourbon hogshead, cask #962, 221 bottles)90
Ben Nevis 15 yo 1998/2013 (56.1%, OB, fresh sherry butt, cask #586, 595 bottles)85
Ben Nevis 25 yo 1996/2021 (52.1%, Wilson & Morgan, oloroso sherry finish, casks #1819/20, 504 bottles)89
Ben Nevis 7 yo 2014/2022 ‚N.A.S‘ (57.1%, Decadent Drinks, 2nd fill sherry butt)89
Ben Nevis 25 yo 1996/2022 (53.1%, The Whisky Jury, refill hogshead, cask #1349, 183 bottles)91
Ben Nevis 26 yo 1996/2022 (48.5%, The Whisky Jury, for Asia, refill hogshead, cask #522, 257 bottles)92
Ben Nevis 19 yo 1998/2018 (51.5%, Whisky-Fässle, hogshead)88
Ben Nevis 18 yo 1977/1996 (57.4%, Cadenhead, Authentic Collection)88
Ben Nevis 15 yo 1984/2000 (63%, Blackadder, sherry oak, cask #255, 244 bottles)82
Ben Nevis 26 yo 1990/2017 (60.5%, Signatory Vintage for Velier’s 70th Anniversary, La Première Fois, sherry butt, cask #1507, 644 bottles)89
Ben Nevis 2013/2022 (48%, Signatory Vintage for LMDW Singapore 15th Anniversary, 1st fill sherry butt finish, cask #15)89
Ben Nevis 21 yo 1990/2012 (59.8%, OB, refill hogshead and Port bodega butt, cask #3/104, 825 bottles)85
Ben Nevis 7 yo 2014/2022 (61%, The Nectar of The Daily Drams and LMDW, second fill sherry butt, 400 bottles)88
Ben Nevis 8 yo 2012/2021 (59.9%, Golden Cask for The Whisky Barrel, bourbon barrel, cask #278, 315 bottles)87
Ben Nevis 8 yo 2012/2021 (59.9%, Golden Cask for The Whisky Barrel, bourbon barrel, cask #277, 257 bottles)85
Ben Nevis 24 yo 1996/2021 (55%, WhiskySponge, refill hogshead, 153 bottles)91
Ben Nevis 25 yo 1996/2022 (53%, WhiskySponge, refill butt, 348 bottles)83
Ben Nevis 26 yo 1996/2022 (50.1%, WhiskySponge, refill hogshead, 213 bottles)92
Ben Nevis 23 yo (48%, That Boutique-y Whisky Company, 558 bottles, 2019)89
Ben Nevis. Bild © Jochen Wied, Joe’s Tastings
