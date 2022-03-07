Serge verkostet: Blair Athol, fast im Dutzend

Die in Pitlochry gelegene Destillerie Blair Athol ist eine sehr verlässliche Quelle für unabhängige Abfüller, die immer wieder neue Fässer von dort beziehen und abfüllen können. Whiskyfreunde freut es, denn die Whiskys von dort sind eigentlich durch die Bank interessant und angenehm. Dass Ausnahmen jede Regel bestätigen, beweist auch die Verkostung bei Serge Valentin heute, denn von den elf verkosteten Bottlings sind die ersten beiden leider Ausreißer nach unten.
Der Rest aber weiß Serge zu gefallen. Hier die Abfüllungen aus der Verkostung in tabellarischer Übersicht:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Blair Athol 12 yo 2008/2020 (46%, DS Tayman, wine cask)
|69
|Blair Athol 12 yo 2009/2021 (50%, Claxton’s Exploration Series, Oloroso Sherry Quarter Cask)
|78
|Blair Athol 12 yo 2008/2021 (55.7%, James Eadie, Amontillado cask finish, export exclusive, cask # 354548, 341 bottles)
|86
|Blair Athol 13 yo 2007/2021 (58.2%, James Eadie, Marsala cask finish, UK exclusive, cask # 3887, 314 bottles)
|85
|Blair Athol 11 yo 2010/2021 (58.1%, Best Dram, refill hogshead, cask #300303, 298 bottles)
|86
|Blair Athol 9 yo (58.4%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, #68.42, ‚Cosy and Toasty‘, 28 Queen Street Exclusive, 286 bottles, 2020)
|85
|Blair Athol 13 yo 2008/2021 (53.8%, Fable Whisky, Chapter Six, The Ghost Piper of Clanyard Bay, Crows, hogshead, cask #300529, 290 bottles)
|87
|Blair Athol 12 yo 2009/2021 (55.8%, Fable Whisky, Chapter Six, The Ghost Piper of Clanyard Bay, Crows, hogshead, cask #304771, 301 bottles)
|90
|Blair Athol 13 yo 2007/2020 (46%, Whisky Lodge, Orcines, cask #435)
|86
|Blair Athol 20 yo 1995/2016 (50%, Hunter Laing, Old Malt Cask, sherry butt, cask # #HL 12149, 597 bottles)
|88
|Blair Athol 20 yo 1995/2016 (57.1%, Hunter Laing, Old Malt Cask, European Sherry Butt, cask #HL 12537)
|84