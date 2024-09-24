Serge verkostet: Eine Kiste Irish whiskies

Alles in allem, so sein abschließendes Fazit nach seinem heutigem Tasting auf Whiskfun, erlebt Serge Valentin heute so ziemlich das Beste von Irland. Insgesamt zwölf Abfüllungen von der grünen Insel bilden die Session, die von der Jameson ‘Caskmates IPA Edition’ eröffnet wird. Lassen wir die Bewertung dieser Abfüllung außer Acht, erzielen die ihr folgenden Bottlings durchgehend mindestens sehr gute Bewertungen, wie Sie in unserer Übersicht sehen können:

Abfüllung Punkte

Jameson ‘Caskmates IPA Edition’ (40%, OB, Irish blend, finished in craft beer barrels, +/-2024) 76 Green Spot ‘Finished in Château Léoville Barton’ (46%, OB, Irish single pot still, 2023) 84 Redbreast 27 yo ‘Batch 5’ (54.6%, OB, Irish single pot still, 2024) 90 Boann ‘Madeira Cask’ (47%, OB, Irish single pot still, 2024) 84 Waterford ‘Heritage Goldthorpe’ (50%, OB, Irish single malt, 6,500 bottles, 2024) 90 Waterford ‘Biodynamic Cuvée Luna’ (50%, OB, Irish single malt, 2024) 90 Dingle 2015/2024 (59.2%, OB, for Kirsch Import, Irish single malt, bourbon, 264 bottles) 85 Bushmills 20 yo 2002/2023 (54%, The Whisky Blues, Irish single malt, cask #11344, 212 bottles) 89 The Lime Tree 20 yo 2003/2024 (52%, The Whisky Cask Company, Tree of Life, bourbon, 205 bottles) 91 Cooley 23 yo 2001/2024 (55.2%, Liquid Treasures for The Antelope Macau, refill barrel, cask #144972, 265 bottles) 89 Irish Diamonds 21 yo 2002/2023 ‘Small Batch No.12’ (56.4%, Alambic Classique, sherry cask, cask #23081, 252 bottles) 87 Teeling 13 yo 2008/2022 (57.8%, OB for Passion for Whisky, single malt Irish whiskey, PX finish, cask #29639, 276 bottles) 85