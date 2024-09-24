Serge verkostet: Eine Kiste Irish whiskies

|Jameson ‘Caskmates IPA Edition’ (40%, OB, Irish blend, finished in craft beer barrels, +/-2024)
|76
|Green Spot ‘Finished in Château Léoville Barton’ (46%, OB, Irish single pot still, 2023)
|84
|Redbreast 27 yo ‘Batch 5’ (54.6%, OB, Irish single pot still, 2024)
|90
|Boann ‘Madeira Cask’ (47%, OB, Irish single pot still, 2024)
|84
|Waterford ‘Heritage Goldthorpe’ (50%, OB, Irish single malt, 6,500 bottles, 2024)
|90
|Waterford ‘Biodynamic Cuvée Luna’ (50%, OB, Irish single malt, 2024)
|90
|Dingle 2015/2024 (59.2%, OB, for Kirsch Import, Irish single malt, bourbon, 264 bottles)
|85
|Bushmills 20 yo 2002/2023 (54%, The Whisky Blues, Irish single malt, cask #11344, 212 bottles)
|89
|The Lime Tree 20 yo 2003/2024 (52%, The Whisky Cask Company, Tree of Life, bourbon, 205 bottles)
|91
|Cooley 23 yo 2001/2024 (55.2%, Liquid Treasures for The Antelope Macau, refill barrel, cask #144972, 265 bottles)
|89
|Irish Diamonds 21 yo 2002/2023 ‘Small Batch No.12’ (56.4%, Alambic Classique, sherry cask, cask #23081, 252 bottles)
|87
|Teeling 13 yo 2008/2022 (57.8%, OB for Passion for Whisky, single malt Irish whiskey, PX finish, cask #29639, 276 bottles)
|85