Serge verkostet: Linkwood, Teil 2

Gestern ging es ja schon ordentlich los mit neun Abfüllungen aus der Destillerie Linkwood, heute folgt nun der zweite Teil der Verkostung, und mit acht Bottlings ist sie nur unmerkbar schwächer besetzt als im Teil 1. Auch diesmal sind fast alle sehr gut bewertet, nur ein einziger Whisky kann da nicht so ghanz mithalten.
Hier die Ergebnisse der Verkostung in der Tabelle für Sie:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Linkwood 10 yo 2012/2023 (58.8%, Signatory Vintage, for Germany, 1st fill bourbon barrel, cask #306301, 202 bottles)
|87
|Linkwood 10 yo 2011/2021 (52.1%, Thompson Bros., dechar/rechar American oak hogshead, 262 bottles)
|87
|Linkwood 15 yo 2008/2023 (57.6%, Signatory Vintage for Whisky Bibliothek, Switzerland, hogshead, cask #803837, 251 bottles)
|89
|Linkwood 14 yo 2009/2023 (52.3%, Best Dram, 1st fill oloroso sherry hogshead, cask #302700, 251 bottles)
|74
|Linkwood 16 yo 2006/2022 (56.5%, The Whisky Show, hogsheads, casks #801604 & 801605)
|84
|Linkwood 10 yo 2012/2023 (46%, Signatory Vintage, Un-Chillfiltered Collection, casks #201+203, 550 bottles)
|87
|Linkwood 30 yo 1992/2022 (47.1%, The Whisky Blues for The Antelope, Macau, bourbon barrel, cask #5285, 280 bottles)
|88
|Linkwood 30 yo 1992/2023 (48.1%, The Whisky Blues, barrel, cask #5290, 255 bottles)
|87