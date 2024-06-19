Serge verkostet: Noch mehr mehr Macduff

Gestern waren es sieben, heute sind es vierzehn – der Macduff-Marathon bei Serge Valentin eskaliert heute ziemlich – aber der Spread bei den Punktewertungen ist nicht mehr ganz so drastisch, wie er es gestern war (gut, das gestern mit den 65 Punkten war ja auch ein Ausrutscher, so Serge).
Sparen wir uns die viele Vorrede und gehen wir gleich in medias res: Hier sind die Wertungen der Verkostung in der tabellarischen Übersicht:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Macduff 11 yo 2012/2023 (64.5%, Dramfool, PX hogshead, cask #900262, 285 bottles)
|85
|Macduff 12 yo 2008/2021 (53.2%, Mercury’s Selection, Or Sileis, Taiwan, bourbon barrel, cask #700538, 214 bottles)
|86
|Macduff 10 yo 2008/2019 (60.6%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, 2nd fill Bourbon barrel, #6.30, ‘A stealthy luncheon tipple’, 188 bottles)
|79
|Macduff 2008/2022 (53.1%, Liquid Art, 118 bottles)
|87
|Macduff 10 yo 2011/2021 (67.7%, Douglas Laing, Old Particular for Or Sileis, Taiwan, refill butt, 660 bottles)
|85
|Macduff 14 yo 2003/2018 (60.3%, Fadandel, refill sherry butt, cask #900023, 542 bottles)
|83
|Macduff 15 yo 2007/2023 (59.5%, Hunter Laing, The First Editions, refill hogshead, cask #HL 19903, 225 bottles)
|87
|Macduff 10 yo 2011/2022 (52.5%, Jack Wiebers for Dead End Bar, sherry hogshead, 180 bottles)
|87
|Macduff 10 yo 2011/2021 (59.2%, The Single Malts of Scotland, sherry butt, cask #900003, 648 bottles)
|83
|Macduff 10 yo 2011/2022 (56.2%, Brave New Spirits, Cask Noir, 1st fill PX hogshead, cask #900352, ‘The Thane of Fife’ 385 bottles)
|84
|Macduff 2012/2022 (58.1%, Riegger’s Selection, Amarone finish, cask #900021, 179 bottles)
|81
|Macduff 9 yo 2012/2021 (57.7%, Asta Morris, ex-sherry, cask #AM 109, 220 bottles)
|83
|Macduff 26 yo 1992/2018 (64.1%, The Golden Cask, cask #CM 251, 226 bottles)
|84
|Macduff 31 yo 1980/2012 (50%, Single Cask Collection, sherry hogshead, cask #6900, 191 bottles)
|90